Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance : Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company announces the receipt of CCHI Requalification Approval

Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company received the approval of the Saudi Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI) via electronic gate services on requalification for one year effective from 15/02/2021. The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

