MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance Co.

GULF UNION COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO.

(8120)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 02/04
18.2 SAR   -1.52%
02/06GULF UNION COOPERATIVE INSURANCE : Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company announces the receipt of CCHI Requalification Approval
Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance : Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company announces the receipt of CCHI Requalification Approval

02/07/2021 | 05:03am EST
Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company received the approval of the Saudi Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI) via electronic gate services on requalification for one year effective from 15/02/2021.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Gulf Union Co-Operative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 07 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 10:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 382 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2019 -29,1 M -7,77 M -7,77 M
Net cash 2019 59,0 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,64x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 418 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,9%
Technical analysis trends GULF UNION COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Munir Hashim Abdulrazak Al-Borno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osama Alawi Al Hashim Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Aziz Ali Al-Turki Non-Executive Chairman
Abdul Monem Abdullah Al Bouali Chief Technical Officer
Fawaz Talal Al Tamimi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GULF UNION COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO.-10.78%111
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED0.33%6 366
TRUPANION, INC.-0.41%4 372
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY-5.89%3 665
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.-9.40%2 889
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE-0.38%2 646
