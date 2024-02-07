Gulf Warehousing Co QPSC (GWC) is a Qatar-based public shareholding company that, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of set-up, establishment, management, and lease of all types of warehouses for the storage, freight forwarding and other ancillary services. The Company is primarily structured into the following business segments: Logistic Operation, which includes storage, handling, packing and transportation; Freight Forwarding, which includes freight services through land, air and sea, as well as Others, which includes trading and asset management. The Company provides its services to such industries as electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, high value commodities, industrial products, government, retail, oil, gas, chemicals, steel and automotive. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include, among others, Agility WLL and GWC Chemical WLL.