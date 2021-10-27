Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWCS   QA000A0KD6H9

GULF WAREHOUSING COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(GWCS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GWC reports Q3 2021 financial results

10/27/2021 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
October 2021
GWC reports Q3 2021 financial results

GWC, Qatar's leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has achieved a net profit of QAR 165 million during the nine-month period ending on September 30, 2021. During the same period, the company generated QAR 948 million in Revenues.
While Earning Per Share amounted to QAR 0.28 at the end of 30 September 2021.

"GWC continues to provide the public and private sectors with flexible, innovative and reliable logistics solution. The company is committed to achieving its plans while helping create a sustainable and diverse economy that will ensure the best returns for our investors." stated Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassem Bin Jabor Al-Thani, Chairman, GWC.

"GWC is dedicated to supplying the market with quality centered and lean solutions that drives the customers operational efficiency. We're pleased with our roadmap for the coming months, especially with the much-awaited FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™," remarked Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC.

GWC will be providing a suite of pre, during and post-event logistics services, deploying its expertise and infrastructure to deliver the logistics mandate for the world's biggest sporting event; the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Disclaimer

Gulf Warehousing Company QSC published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 06:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GULF WAREHOUSING COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
02:09aGWC reports Q3 2021 financial results
PU
10/18GWC Q.P.S.C Announces Incorporation of Synergy Shipping Services WLL
CI
10/11GULF WAREHOUSING Q P S C : GWC showcases world-class infrastructure and readiness for FIFA..
PU
08/24GULF WAREHOUSING Q P S C : Logistics Role Enabling Qatar's MSME Sector
PU
07/27GULF WAREHOUSING Q P S C : GWC reports H1 2021 financial results
PU
07/27Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
06/14GULF WAREHOUSING Q P S C : GWC Celebrates World Food Safety Day
PU
05/31GULF WAREHOUSING Q P S C : College of Science and Engineering at HBKU and GWC Undertake a ..
PU
05/30Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C. Signs an Agreement
CI
05/05FARM TO KITCHEN LOGISTICS : World Class Food Safety from Origin to Destination.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 271 M 349 M 349 M
Net income 2021 220 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 2 959 M 813 M 813 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart GULF WAREHOUSING COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF WAREHOUSING COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,05 QAR
Average target price 5,40 QAR
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meppurath Ranjeev Menon Group Chief Executive Officer
Hicham Abdulkader Nedjari Chief Financial Officer
Abdulla bin Fahad bin J. J. Al-Thani Chairman
Rajeswar Govindan Chief Operating Officer
Hamad Saad Majid Al-Saad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULF WAREHOUSING COMPANY Q.P.S.C.-0.96%813
DSV PANALPINA A/S49.31%56 279
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG45.47%38 243
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.21.78%8 937
INPOST S.A.0.00%7 823
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.6.93%5 898