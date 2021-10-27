GWC reports Q3 2021 financial results

October 2021

GWC, Qatar's leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has achieved a net profit of QAR 165 million during the nine-month period ending on September 30, 2021. During the same period, the company generated QAR 948 million in Revenues.

While Earning Per Share amounted to QAR 0.28 at the end of 30 September 2021.



"GWC continues to provide the public and private sectors with flexible, innovative and reliable logistics solution. The company is committed to achieving its plans while helping create a sustainable and diverse economy that will ensure the best returns for our investors." stated Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassem Bin Jabor Al-Thani, Chairman, GWC.



"GWC is dedicated to supplying the market with quality centered and lean solutions that drives the customers operational efficiency. We're pleased with our roadmap for the coming months, especially with the much-awaited FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™," remarked Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC.



GWC will be providing a suite of pre, during and post-event logistics services, deploying its expertise and infrastructure to deliver the logistics mandate for the world's biggest sporting event; the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

