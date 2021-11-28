Gulf Warehousing Q P S C : A year after agreement, Bridgestone CEO visits GWC Regional Hub

November 2021

Bridgestone CEO Mr. Michael Codron was in Qatar last week to meet the GWC leadership and visit their Ras Bufontas Free Zone Regional Logistics Hub.



This visit comes at a time when Qatar's dynamic USD 7.5 billion logistics sector is expanding with the country's determination to become a global trading hub and also to attract the type of foreign direct investment that will take its logistical capabilities to the next level.



Preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM has further raised Qatar's logistics profile with massive investments in infrastructure, development of free zones and simplification of customs procedures and regulations.



GWC, the leading logistics provider and the Regional Supporter and Official Host Nation Logistics Provider for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is playing a significant role in building the logistics landscape in Qatar, which was discussed during Mr. Michael Codron's visit.



Mr. Michael Codron was welcomed by Mr. Ranjeev Menon, GWC's Group CEO who updated him on performance and Bridgestone operations.



He was then given a tour of GWC's logistics hub in Qatar's Ras Bufontas Free Zone, which offers world class facilities, including temperature-controlled warehouses and frozen storage chambers, unmatched logistical and last mile delivery options to the aviation, pharmaceutical and events industries including FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.



Speaking about Qatar's logistics sector and the ambitious plans to develop the country into a new logistical and regional centre, Mr. Michael Codron remarked, "The country's strategic location coupled with its logistical prowess has been responsible for making Qatar a favoured destination for foreign investors. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the logistics sector is determined to expand and grow making Qatar a global trading hub, a journey that GWC well positioned to lead, paving the way for international companies to take Qatar as a distribution hub in the region."



"GWC has invested heavily into building its capabilities and has come a long way from a single warehouse and a few vehicles in 2004, to become Qatar's largest logistics provider in terms of infrastructure, employees and range of services, and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. Partnerships like the one we have with Bridgestone provide us with the opportunity to further build on our suite of specialised logistics services." Commented Mr. Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC. "GWC has been working diligently towards providing agile, innovative and holistic solutions to Bridgestone, and the relationship has been key in achieving that." He added.



GWC signed an agreement with Bridgestone Aircraft Tire Europe, SA, last year, entrusting GWC with the mandate to handle the supply chain management requirements for Bridgestone Aircraft Tires in the State of Qatar for a period of five years.



The agreement is expected to handle the movement of over 10,000 aircraft tires a year as they work their way through the entire supply chain, starting with freight, customs clearance, transport, warehousing, and last mile delivery, offering door-to-door services.

