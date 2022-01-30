Log in
Gulf Warehousing Q P S C : GWC ‘Best Customs Brokerage Company' in Qatar

01/30/2022 | 01:21am EST
January 2022
GWC 'Best Customs Brokerage Company' in Qatar

GWC (Q.P.S.C.), Qatar's leading logistics provider, has been for the second time recognised for its dedication and outstanding performance in providing customs clearance services.

GWC was awarded the Best Customs Brokerage Company by the General Authority of Customs.
The award was received by Sheikh Fahad Bin Hamad Bin Jassem Bin Jabor Al Thani, GWC Vice Chairman, and presented by the President of the General Authority of Customs H.E. Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal, with respected government officials in attendance. This Award, which coincides with the International Customs Day, is a testament to GWC's professionalism and reflects its due diligence when it comes to customs protocols.

"This prestigious recognition by the General Authority of Customs is a seal of trust for GWC and is indicative of our commitment towards meeting all the necessary government regulations. It is also a reaffirmation of our assurance to our customers who can be secure in the knowledge that their shipments are being handled by the best in the industry. We are very proud of our achievements and our contribution in ensuring that the logistics sector offers seamless and safe movement of goods," stated Sheikh Fahad Bin Hamad Bin Jassem Bin Jabor Al Thani, Vice Chairman, GWC.

As one of the pioneers in this field, GWC has succeeded in supplying the public and private sectors in Qatar with lean, reliable and global standard logistics solutions that have kept the country moving. With a strong commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030, GWC is gearing up to provide state-of-the art services as the Regional Supporter and Official Logistics Provider of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 GWC, with its 3,800,000m² of logistics infrastructure, a global freight-forwarding network and more than 1,600 specialist vehicles.

Disclaimer

Gulf Warehousing Company QSC published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 06:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
