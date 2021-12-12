Gulf Warehousing Q P S C : GWC recognised for its sustainable and innovative digital transformation at the Forbes Digital Qatar Symposium & Awards 2021

December 2021

Culminating its dedicated focus on growth and excellence in digitalization of its services, GWC, Qatar's leading logistics provider has been awarded at the inaugural Forbes Digital Qatar Symposium & Awards 2021 - aimed at honoring the digital transformation journey of the public and private sector.



The Award was received by GWC's Chief Financial Officer Mr. Hicham Nedjari on behalf of the company which is among the top listed companies in Qatar and has achieved many milestones in developing the nation's logistics infrastructure and providing fully integrated supply chain solutions.



This Award comes at a time when we are witnessing a massive overhaul of the services provided and a fast-paced progression of Qatar to being a smart city, in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.



Commenting on the distinctive achievement, GWC Group CEO Mr. Ranjeev Menon, said "GWC has always been committed to playing its role in the fulfilment of Qatar Vision 2030. We are cognizant that our role as the official logistics provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is pivotal in making this sporting event an unprecedented success and we look forward to be extensively involved in all aspects of the tournament logistics operations."



He further added that GWC firmly believes in the power of digitalisation and has put in place various initiatives to ensure that they are able to provide holistic and innovative solutions to its client while keeping sustainability, cost and efficacy at the heart of it.



Earlier this year, GWC was also recognised among the top 10 logistics companies in the MENA region by Forbes Middle East, reaffirming its monumental growth since establishment in 2005 to becoming Qatar's largest logistics provider and one of the fastest growing companies in the region.



As the Regional Supporter and Official Logistics Provider of FIFA World cup Qatar 2022™, GWC has been doing due diligence in ensuring that their processes and systems are of the highest standard.

