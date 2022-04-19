Log in
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION

04/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
90.00 USD   -2.93%
Gulfport Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call
BU
03/31Exclusive-U.S. gas producer Ascent Resources prepares for IPO -sources
RE
03/31Fitch Affirms Ratings of Prairie ECI Acquiror LP; Outlook Stable; Withdraws Ratings
AQ
Gulfport Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call

04/19/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE: GPOR) announced today that it will host a teleconference and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2022 results beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Gulfport plans to issue a news release containing its first quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after market close.

The conference call can be heard live through a link on the Gulfport website, www.gulfportenergy.com. In addition, you may participate in the conference call by dialing 866-373-3408 domestically or 412-902-1039 internationally. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Gulfport website and a telephone audio replay will be available from May 5, 2022 to May 19, 2022, by calling 877-660-6853 domestically or 201-612-7415 internationally and then entering the replay passcode 13729307.

About Gulfport

Gulfport is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition and production of natural gas, crude oil and NGL in the United States with primary focus in the Appalachia and Anadarko basins. Our principal properties are located in Eastern Ohio targeting the Utica formation and in central Oklahoma targeting the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer formations.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 228 M - -
Net income 2022 328 M - -
Net Debt 2022 373 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 991 M 1 991 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 95,5%
Managers and Directors
Timothy J. Cutt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Buese Chief Financial Officer
Patrick K. Craine Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
David D. Wolf Lead Independent Director
Guillermo Martinez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION28.72%1 991
CONOCOPHILLIPS43.35%134 102
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED58.43%78 071
EOG RESOURCES, INC.38.83%72 190
CNOOC LIMITED43.96%69 642
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY41.12%62 104