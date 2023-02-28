Advanced search
    GPOR   US4026355028

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION

(GPOR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
66.12 USD   -1.05%
04:22pGulfport Energy : Supplemental Tables FY 2022
PU
04:22pGulfport Energy : Presentation FY 2022
PU
04:06pGulfport Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results and Provides 2023 Operational and Financial Guidance
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gulfport Energy : Presentation FY 2022

02/28/2023 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

Februar y 2023

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact. They include statements regarding Gulfport's current expectations, management's outlook guidance or forecasts of future events, projected cash flow and liquidity, inflation, share repurchases and other return of capital plans, its ability to enhance cash flow and financial flexibility, future production and commodity mix, plans and objectives for future operations, the ability of our employees, portfolio strength and operational leadership to create long-term value, the rejection of certain midstream contracts and the assumptions on which such statements are based. Gulfport believes the expectations and forecasts reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Gulfport can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. They can be affected by inaccurate or changed assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Important risks, assumptions and other important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Gulfport's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any updates to those factors set forth in Gulfport's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or current reports on Form 8-K (available at https://www.ir.gulfportenergy.com/all-sec-filings). Gulfport undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward- looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Gulfport's proved reserves and adjusted proved reserves are those quantities of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids, which, by analysis of geoscience and engineering data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be economically producible-from a given date forward, from known reservoirs, and under existing economic conditions, operating methods, and government regulations-prior to the time at which contracts providing the right to operate expire, unless evidence indicates that renewal is reasonably certain, regardless of whether deterministic or probabilistic methods are used for the estimation.

Gulfport's estimate of its total proved reserves is based on reports prepared by Netherland, Sewell Associates, Inc., independent petroleum engineers, and internal estimates. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Gulfport's ongoing drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates, and other factors. Estimates may change significantly as development of Gulfport's natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids assets provide additional data. Gulfport's production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price declines or drilling cost increases.

Gulfport's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and evaluating business and financial performance, and believes that they are useful tool to assess Gulfport's operating results. Although these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management believes that these financial measures are useful to an investor in evaluating Gulfport because (i) analysts utilize these metrics when evaluating company performance and have requested this information as of a recent practicable date, (ii) these metrics are widely used to evaluate a company's operating performance, and (iii) we want to provide updated information to investors. Investors should not view these metrics as a substitute for measures of performance that are calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because all companies do not calculate these measures identically, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow, recurring general and administrative expense and present value of estimated future net revenue A reconciliation of each financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included as part of this presentation. These non-GAAP measure should be considered in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Investors should note that Gulfport announces financial information in SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls Gulfport may use the Investors section of its website (www.gulfportenergy.com) to communicate with investors. It is possible that the financial and other information posted there could be deemed to be material information. The information on Gulfport's website is not part of this presentation.

GPOR | 2

Gulfport Energy Overview

Utica

~188,000 Net Acres

4Q22 Net Production: ~723 MMcfe/d

YE22 Proved Reserves: 2.9 Net Tcfe

Key Highlights

NYSE:

GPOR

Market Cap(1):

$1.3 Billion

Enterprise Value ('EV')(2):

$2.0 Billion

EV / 2022 Adjusted EBITDA(5):

2.6x

Liquidity(3):

~$450 Million

Leverage(4):

0.9x

2023

Total Capital:

$425 - $475 Million

2023

Total Net Production:

1,000 - 1,040 MMcfepd

~90% Natural Gas

2023

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Yield(5): ~20%

Remaining Inventory:

~500 gross operated

>10 years of inventory at attractive rates of return

SCOOP

~74,000 Net Reservoir Acres(6)

4Q22 Net Production: ~328 MMcfe/d

YE22 Proved Reserves: 1.1 Net Tcfe

2023E Activity

2023E Capital Program

2023E Production Mix

12%

25%

10%

8%

70%

75%

Utica

Marcellus

SCOOP

Land

Utica / Marcellus

SCOOP

  1. Market capitalization calculated as of 2/23/23 at a price of $66.53 per share using shares outstanding from the Company's 4Q2022 10-K filing.
  2. Enterprise value calculated as of 2/23/23 at a price of $66.53 per share using shares outstanding, long-term debt, preferred stock and cash and cash equivalents from the Company's 4Q2022 financial statements.
  3. As of 12/31/22 calculated as $7.3 million cash plus $441.8 million borrowing base availability, which takes into effect $145.0 million of borrowings on revolver and $113.2 million of letters of credit.

4.

As of 12/31/22 using net debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt is a non-GAAP measure. It is defined as total long-term debt minus cash and cash equivalents.

GPOR | 3

5.

Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures; see supplemental slides. Adjusted free cash flow yield is calculated using adjusted free cash flow based upon current forward pricing on February 13, 2023, and basis marks divided by current market capitalization on 2/23/23

using shares outstanding from the Company's 4Q2022 10-K filing.

6.

SCOOP acreage includes ~42,000 Woodford and 32,000 Springer net reservoir acres.

Focused Strategy and Compelling Valuation

High Quality Asset Base

Multi basin portfolio provides diversification and capital allocation optionality

Capture value enhancement through Marcellus stacked pay opportunity

Natural Gas Weighted

Low breakeven inventory supports sustainable returns and free cash flow generation

Improve Margins and

Focus on continuously improving cycle times and reducing operating costs

Top quartile adjusted free cash flow(1) yield and positive adjusted free cash flow(1) across wide

Free Cash Flow Generation

range of commodity prices

Enhance Shareholder Value through Disciplined Capital Allocation

  • Return capital to shareholders through repurchase of undervalued common shares
  • Target incremental leasehold opportunities that provide operating synergies, quality resource depth and optionality to our future development activities

Maintain financial strength and flexibility to execute strategic and operating plans in volatile

Maintain Strong Balance Sheet

commodity environment

  • Hedging program reduces commodity risk and future cash flow volatility
  • Safety of employees, contractors and communities is our highest priority
    Committed to ESG Excellence Committed to operating in a safe and sustainable manner
  • Published 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report
    1. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure; see supplemental slides.

GPOR | 4

Return of Capital Summary

Common Share Repurchase Program

Key Highlights

~$135 million Available under expanded authorization

~$265 million

Expanded share repurchase program authorizes purchases up to

Repurchased as of

$400 million of Gulfport common shares

February 23, 2023,

As of February 23, 2023, repurchased ~$265 million at an average

retiring ~3.1 million

shares at ~$85.14

price of $85.14 per share

$400

per share

Total reduction of ~3.1 million shares, or approximately 12% of the

common shares outstanding as of the authorization date

Million

Expect to return full year 2023 adjusted free cash flow(2), excluding

Share

Repurchase

acquisitions, to shareholders through common share repurchases

Authorization

Share Repurchase Summary

Completed

Available

  1. As of February 23, 2023.
  2. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure; see supplemental slides.

206

~3,100

293

('000)

753

Shares

1,416

438

1Q2022

2Q2022

3Q2022

4Q2022

1Q2023(1)

Total

GPOR | 5

Disclaimer

Gulfport Energy Corporation published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 21:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 304 M - -
Net income 2022 -252 M - -
Net Debt 2022 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 288 M 1 288 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gulfport Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 66,82 $
Average target price 92,67 $
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John K. Reinhart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy J. Cutt Executive Chairman
Patrick K. Craine Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Guillermo Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION-9.26%1 288
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.29%310 445
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.29%129 020
CNOOC LIMITED11.82%67 662
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.40%67 441
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.09%63 175