Gulfport Energy : Supplemental Tables FY 2022

Production and Pricing : Year ended, December 31, 2022

The following table summarizes production and related pricing for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to such data for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Successor Predecessor Period from May Period from Year Ended January 1, 2021 18, 2021 through through May 17, December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 2021 Natural gas sales 322,366 Natural gas production volumes (MMcf) 208,641 124,279 Natural gas production volumes (MMcf) per day 883 915 907 Total sales $ 1,998,452 $ 906,096 $ 344,390 Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Mcf) $ 6.20 $ 4.34 $ 2.77 Impact from settled derivatives ($/Mcf) $ (3.11) $ (1.44) $ (0.03) Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Mcf) $ 3.09 $ 2.90 $ 2.74 Oil and condensate sales 1,610 Oil and condensate production volumes (MBbl) 1,167 531 Oil and condensate production volumes (MBbl) per day 4 5 4 Total sales $ 147,444 $ 81,347 $ 29,106 Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 91.58 $ 69.71 $ 54.81 Impact from settled derivatives ($/Bbl) $ (24.32) $ (8.33) $ - Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 67.26 $ 61.38 $ 54.81 NGL sales 4,483 NGL production volumes (MBbl) 2,658 1,211 NGL production volumes (MBbl) per day 12 12 9 Total sales $ 184,963 $ 105,141 $ 36,780 Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 41.26 $ 39.56 $ 30.37 Impact from settled derivatives ($/Bbl) $ (2.80) $ (4.88) $ - Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 38.46 $ 34.68 $ 30.37 Natural gas, oil and condensate and NGL sales 358,924 Natural gas equivalents (MMcfe) 231,594 134,735 Natural gas equivalents (MMcfe) per day 983 1,016 983 Total sales $ 2,330,859 $ 1,092,584 $ 410,276 Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Mcfe) $ 6.49 $ 4.72 $ 3.05 Impact from settled derivatives ($/Mcfe) $ (2.94) $ (1.39) $ (0.02) Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Mcfe) $ 3.55 $ 3.33 $ 3.03 Production Costs: $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Average lease operating expenses ($/Mcfe) Average taxes other than income ($/Mcfe) $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.09 Average transportation, gathering, processing and $ 1.00 $ 0.92 $ 1.20 compression ($/Mcfe) Total lease operating expenses, midstream costs and taxes $ 1.34 $ 1.19 $ 1.43 other than income ($/Mcfe)

Totals may not sum or recalculate due to rounding.