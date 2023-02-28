Advanced search
    GPOR   US4026355028

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION

(GPOR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
66.12 USD   -1.05%
Gulfport Energy : Supplemental Tables FY 2022

02/28/2023 | 04:22pm EST
Year ended December 31, 2022

Supplemental Information of Gulfport Energy

Table of Contents:

Page:

Production Volumes by Asset Area

2

Production and Pricing

4

Consolidated Statements of Income

6

Consolidated Balance Sheets

8

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

10

2023E Guidance

12

Derivatives

13

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

14

Definitions

15

Adjusted Net Income

16

Adjusted EBITDA

18

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

20

Recurring General and Administrative Expenses

22

Production Volumes by Asset Area : Quarter ended, December 31, 2022

Production Volumes

Successor

Three Months

Three Months

Ended December

Ended December

31, 2022

31, 2021

Natural gas (Mcf/day)

Utica

702,041

805,141

SCOOP

232,722

172,203

Other

-

67

Total

934,763

977,411

Oil and condensate (Bbl/day)

Utica

612

890

SCOOP

4,347

3,496

Other

-

52

Total

4,959

4,438

NGL (Bbl/day)

Utica

2,937

2,288

SCOOP

11,584

8,518

Other

-

2

Total

14,520

10,808

Combined (Mcfe/day)

Utica

723,332

824,211

SCOOP

328,303

244,286

Other

2

391

Total

1,051,637

1,068,888

Totals may not sum or recalculate due to rounding.

Page 2

Production Volumes by Asset Area : Year ended, December 31, 2022

Production Volumes

Successor

Year Ended

Period from May

18, 2021 through

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Natural gas (Mcf/day)

Utica

674,308

732,044

SCOOP

208,881

183,000

Other

5

50

Total

883,195

915,094

Oil and condensate (Bbl/day)

Utica

669

963

SCOOP

3,743

4,091

Other

1

67

Total

4,412

5,121

NGL (Bbl/day)

Utica

2,424

2,467

SCOOP

9,857

9,190

Other

1

1

Total

12,281

11,658

Combined (Mcfe/day)

Utica

692,864

752,623

SCOOP

290,477

262,686

Other

13

455

Total

983,354

1,015,764

Totals may not sum or recalculate due to rounding.

Predecessor

Period from

January 1, 2021 through May 17, 2021

780,791

126,294

63

907,148

1,336

2,508

35

3,879

2,638

6,200

3

8,841

804,633

178,545

288

983,466

Page 3

Production and Pricing : Quarter ended, December 31, 2022

The following table summarizes production and related pricing for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to such data for the quarter ended December 31, 2021:

Successor

Three Months

Three Months

Ended December

Ended December

31, 2022

31, 2021

Natural gas sales

Natural gas production volumes (MMcf)

85,998

89,922

Natural gas production volumes (MMcf) per day

935

977

Total sales

$

468,554

$

492,862

Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Mcf)

$

5.45

$

5.48

Impact from settled derivatives ($/Mcf)

$

(2.88)

$

(2.35)

Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Mcf)

$

2.57

$

3.13

Oil and condensate sales

Oil and condensate production volumes (MBbl)

456

408

Oil and condensate production volumes (MBbl) per day

5

4

Total sales

$

36,146

$

30,481

Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Bbl)

$

79.27

$

74.71

Impact from settled derivatives ($/Bbl)

$

(16.89)

$

(13.18)

Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Bbl)

$

62.38

$

61.53

NGL sales

NGL production volumes (MBbl)

1,336

994

NGL production volumes (MBbl) per day

15

11

Total sales

$

41,222

$

43,911

Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Bbl)

$

30.85

$

44.18

Impact from settled derivatives ($/Bbl)

$

0.92

$

(7.02)

Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Bbl)

$

31.77

$

37.16

Natural gas, oil and condensate and NGL sales

Natural gas equivalents (MMcfe)

96,751

98,338

Natural gas equivalents (MMcfe) per day

1,052

1,069

Total sales

$

545,922

$

567,254

Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Mcfe)

$

5.64

$

5.77

Impact from settled derivatives ($/Mcfe)

$

(2.63)

$

(2.27)

Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Mcfe)

$

3.01

$

3.50

Production Costs:

$

0.18

$

0.14

Average lease operating expenses ($/Mcfe)

Average taxes other than income ($/Mcfe)

$

0.15

$

0.14

Average transportation, gathering, processing and compression ($/Mcfe)

$

0.99

$

0.88

Total lease operating expenses, midstream costs and taxes other than income

$

1.32

$

1.16

($/Mcfe)

Page 4

Production and Pricing : Year ended, December 31, 2022

The following table summarizes production and related pricing for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to such data for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Successor

Predecessor

Period from May

Period from

Year Ended

January 1, 2021

18, 2021 through

through May 17,

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

2021

Natural gas sales

322,366

Natural gas production volumes (MMcf)

208,641

124,279

Natural gas production volumes (MMcf) per day

883

915

907

Total sales

$

1,998,452

$

906,096

$

344,390

Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Mcf)

$

6.20

$

4.34

$

2.77

Impact from settled derivatives ($/Mcf)

$

(3.11)

$

(1.44)

$

(0.03)

Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Mcf)

$

3.09

$

2.90

$

2.74

Oil and condensate sales

1,610

Oil and condensate production volumes (MBbl)

1,167

531

Oil and condensate production volumes (MBbl) per day

4

5

4

Total sales

$

147,444

$

81,347

$

29,106

Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Bbl)

$

91.58

$

69.71

$

54.81

Impact from settled derivatives ($/Bbl)

$

(24.32)

$

(8.33)

$

-

Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Bbl)

$

67.26

$

61.38

$

54.81

NGL sales

4,483

NGL production volumes (MBbl)

2,658

1,211

NGL production volumes (MBbl) per day

12

12

9

Total sales

$

184,963

$

105,141

$

36,780

Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Bbl)

$

41.26

$

39.56

$

30.37

Impact from settled derivatives ($/Bbl)

$

(2.80)

$

(4.88)

$

-

Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Bbl)

$

38.46

$

34.68

$

30.37

Natural gas, oil and condensate and NGL sales

358,924

Natural gas equivalents (MMcfe)

231,594

134,735

Natural gas equivalents (MMcfe) per day

983

1,016

983

Total sales

$

2,330,859

$

1,092,584

$

410,276

Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Mcfe)

$

6.49

$

4.72

$

3.05

Impact from settled derivatives ($/Mcfe)

$

(2.94)

$

(1.39)

$

(0.02)

Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Mcfe)

$

3.55

$

3.33

$

3.03

Production Costs:

$

0.18

$

0.14

$

0.14

Average lease operating expenses ($/Mcfe)

Average taxes other than income ($/Mcfe)

$

0.17

$

0.13

$

0.09

Average transportation, gathering, processing and

$

1.00

$

0.92

$

1.20

compression ($/Mcfe)

Total lease operating expenses, midstream costs and taxes

$

1.34

$

1.19

$

1.43

other than income ($/Mcfe)

Totals may not sum or recalculate due to rounding.

Page 5

Disclaimer

Gulfport Energy Corporation published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 21:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
