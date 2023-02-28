Gulfport Energy : Supplemental Tables FY 2022
Year ended December 31, 2022
Supplemental Information of Gulfport Energy
Table of Contents:
Page:
Production Volumes by Asset Area
2
Production and Pricing
4
Consolidated Statements of Income
6
Consolidated Balance Sheets
8
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
10
2023E Guidance
12
Derivatives
13
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
14
Definitions
15
Adjusted Net Income
16
Adjusted EBITDA
18
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
20
Recurring General and Administrative Expenses
22
Production Volumes by Asset Area : Quarter ended, December 31, 2022
Production Volumes
Successor
Three Months
Three Months
Ended December
Ended December
31, 2022
31, 2021
Natural gas (Mcf/day)
Utica
702,041
805,141
SCOOP
232,722
172,203
Other
-
67
Total
934,763
977,411
Oil and condensate (Bbl/day)
Utica
612
890
SCOOP
4,347
3,496
Other
-
52
Total
4,959
4,438
NGL (Bbl/day)
Utica
2,937
2,288
SCOOP
11,584
8,518
Other
-
2
Total
14,520
10,808
Combined (Mcfe/day)
Utica
723,332
824,211
SCOOP
328,303
244,286
Other
2
391
Total
1,051,637
1,068,888
Totals may not sum or recalculate due to rounding.
Production Volumes by Asset Area : Year ended, December 31, 2022
Production Volumes
Successor
Year Ended
Period from May
18, 2021 through
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Natural gas (Mcf/day)
Utica
674,308
732,044
SCOOP
208,881
183,000
Other
5
50
Total
883,195
915,094
Oil and condensate (Bbl/day)
Utica
669
963
SCOOP
3,743
4,091
Other
1
67
Total
4,412
5,121
NGL (Bbl/day)
Utica
2,424
2,467
SCOOP
9,857
9,190
Other
1
1
Total
12,281
11,658
Combined (Mcfe/day)
Utica
692,864
752,623
SCOOP
290,477
262,686
Other
13
455
Total
983,354
1,015,764
Totals may not sum or recalculate due to rounding.
Predecessor
Period from
January 1, 2021 through May 17, 2021
780,791
126,294
63
907,148
1,336
2,508
35
3,879
2,638
6,200
3
8,841
804,633
178,545
288
983,466
Production and Pricing : Quarter ended, December 31, 2022
The following table summarizes production and related pricing for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to such data for the quarter ended December 31, 2021:
Successor
Three Months
Three Months
Ended December
Ended December
31, 2022
31, 2021
Natural gas sales
Natural gas production volumes (MMcf)
85,998
89,922
Natural gas production volumes (MMcf) per day
935
977
Total sales
$
468,554
$
492,862
Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Mcf)
$
5.45
$
5.48
Impact from settled derivatives ($/Mcf)
$
(2.88)
$
(2.35)
Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Mcf)
$
2.57
$
3.13
Oil and condensate sales
Oil and condensate production volumes (MBbl)
456
408
Oil and condensate production volumes (MBbl) per day
5
4
Total sales
$
36,146
$
30,481
Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Bbl)
$
79.27
$
74.71
Impact from settled derivatives ($/Bbl)
$
(16.89)
$
(13.18)
Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Bbl)
$
62.38
$
61.53
NGL sales
NGL production volumes (MBbl)
1,336
994
NGL production volumes (MBbl) per day
15
11
Total sales
$
41,222
$
43,911
Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Bbl)
$
30.85
$
44.18
Impact from settled derivatives ($/Bbl)
$
0.92
$
(7.02)
Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Bbl)
$
31.77
$
37.16
Natural gas, oil and condensate and NGL sales
Natural gas equivalents (MMcfe)
96,751
98,338
Natural gas equivalents (MMcfe) per day
1,052
1,069
Total sales
$
545,922
$
567,254
Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Mcfe)
$
5.64
$
5.77
Impact from settled derivatives ($/Mcfe)
$
(2.63)
$
(2.27)
Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Mcfe)
$
3.01
$
3.50
Production Costs:
$
0.18
$
0.14
Average lease operating expenses ($/Mcfe)
Average taxes other than income ($/Mcfe)
$
0.15
$
0.14
Average transportation, gathering, processing and compression ($/Mcfe)
$
0.99
$
0.88
Total lease operating expenses, midstream costs and taxes other than income
$
1.32
$
1.16
($/Mcfe)
Production and Pricing : Year ended, December 31, 2022
The following table summarizes production and related pricing for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to such data for the year ended December 31, 2021:
Successor
Predecessor
Period from May
Period from
Year Ended
January 1, 2021
18, 2021 through
through May 17,
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
2021
Natural gas sales
322,366
Natural gas production volumes (MMcf)
208,641
124,279
Natural gas production volumes (MMcf) per day
883
915
907
Total sales
$
1,998,452
$
906,096
$
344,390
Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Mcf)
$
6.20
$
4.34
$
2.77
Impact from settled derivatives ($/Mcf)
$
(3.11)
$
(1.44)
$
(0.03)
Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Mcf)
$
3.09
$
2.90
$
2.74
Oil and condensate sales
1,610
Oil and condensate production volumes (MBbl)
1,167
531
Oil and condensate production volumes (MBbl) per day
4
5
4
Total sales
$
147,444
$
81,347
$
29,106
Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Bbl)
$
91.58
$
69.71
$
54.81
Impact from settled derivatives ($/Bbl)
$
(24.32)
$
(8.33)
$
-
Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Bbl)
$
67.26
$
61.38
$
54.81
NGL sales
4,483
NGL production volumes (MBbl)
2,658
1,211
NGL production volumes (MBbl) per day
12
12
9
Total sales
$
184,963
$
105,141
$
36,780
Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Bbl)
$
41.26
$
39.56
$
30.37
Impact from settled derivatives ($/Bbl)
$
(2.80)
$
(4.88)
$
-
Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Bbl)
$
38.46
$
34.68
$
30.37
Natural gas, oil and condensate and NGL sales
358,924
Natural gas equivalents (MMcfe)
231,594
134,735
Natural gas equivalents (MMcfe) per day
983
1,016
983
Total sales
$
2,330,859
$
1,092,584
$
410,276
Average price without the impact of derivatives ($/Mcfe)
$
6.49
$
4.72
$
3.05
Impact from settled derivatives ($/Mcfe)
$
(2.94)
$
(1.39)
$
(0.02)
Average price, including settled derivatives ($/Mcfe)
$
3.55
$
3.33
$
3.03
Production Costs:
$
0.18
$
0.14
$
0.14
Average lease operating expenses ($/Mcfe)
Average taxes other than income ($/Mcfe)
$
0.17
$
0.13
$
0.09
Average transportation, gathering, processing and
$
1.00
$
0.92
$
1.20
compression ($/Mcfe)
Total lease operating expenses, midstream costs and taxes
$
1.34
$
1.19
$
1.43
other than income ($/Mcfe)
Totals may not sum or recalculate due to rounding.
