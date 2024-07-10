- New Mobile Role-Playing Game Featuring Disney Characters is Planned for Release in 2024

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (TOKYO:3765) (“GungHo”) (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan) (Representative Director, President and CEO: Kazuki Morishita) today announced a new mobile casual role-playing game “Disney Pixel RPG”, planned for release in 18 countries and regions. Ahead of its 2024 expected release, players can pre-register from today on iOS and Android™.

Teaser Image of Disney Pixel RPG, GungHo’s new mobile role-playing game (Image: GungHo)

“Disney Pixel RPG” will allow players to explore with beloved Disney characters pixelized in a unique pixel art style across multiple worlds completing battle, action and rhythm theme world challenges with simple and accessible gameplay.

Players will encounter an original mystery that unfolds alongside their trusted companion Mickey Mouse and his friends.

The game has been designed with all players in mind. Players will be able to send their characters to battle automatically or assume direct control for a richer gameplay challenge. Through completing challenges, players will earn new clothing and items for their characters, allowing for customization and personalization.

Official website and social media channels have been opened. An official website provides an early look at the world, gameplay, and other content of “Disney Pixel RPG”, with more information to be added as the launch date approaches.

A pre-registration event is underway. The more players who pre-register, the better the in-game rewards will be at launch. These rewards include items like "Crystals" for the gachapon system and "Character Costumes" for customization.

Pre-registration Period

July 8, 2024 (Mon) 15:00 KST - Until further notice

[Basic Information]

Title: Disney Pixel RPG

Genre: RPG

Supported Device: Device compatible with iOS 17.0 or above

Device compatible with Android™ OS 9.0 or above

Supported Languages: English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Korean, Chinese (Traditional)

Schedule Date of Release: In 2024

Price: Free to Play (In-game purchase will be available)

Official Website: https://d-rpg.com/en/

Operation: GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Copyright: © Disney. Published by GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Game images are from the development stage and the final versions may differ from them.

We at GungHo will strive to create high-quality game contents that can be fully enjoyed by game users around the world and expand our business globally, under the philosophy of “pursuing business operations to take on challenges and create new products.”

