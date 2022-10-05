Free-To-Play, Multiplayer Survival Action Game “DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE” Launched on PlayStationR 5 and PlayStationR 4 on Wednesday, September 28, 2022!
10/05/2022 | 05:12am EDT
September 28, 2022
To whom it may concern
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.
Free-To-Play, Multiplayer Survival Action Game
"DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE"
Launched on PlayStation® 5 and PlayStation® 4 on
Wednesday, September 28, 2022!
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and CEO: Kazuki Morishita; hereinafter GungHo) announced the launch of a free-to-play, multiplayer survival action game "DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE" (https://deathverse.com/jp/) for PlayStation® 5/PlayStation® 4 today on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in partnership with SUPERTRICK GAMES, Inc.
DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE is a multiplayer survival action game where you can enjoy battles with players from all over the world.
Several hundred years have passed since the sudden outbreak of the unprecedented natural disaster known as Earth's Rage in 2026. Now, the inhumane survival TV show DEATH JAMBOREE has been born to satiate the devastated human hearts in the world.
Players participate as contestants in a survival action match with up to 16 people held on DEATH JAMBOREE in the virtual space known as DEATHVERSE.
Using the program's multi-functional robot Wilson, you aim to be the last contestant standing in the game by escaping from the attacks of other players and various tricks set by the program.
In the main mode of this game, players compete in a survival battle match with up to 16 people.
In addition to unique weapons and a stage selected at random from seven areas, there are various gimmicks waiting for you on the field such as Hunters which target and track the players who come into view, UMA (mutated creatures) which attack the players indiscriminately, and Mushrooms which have different effects. You can enjoy unpredictable and thrilling battles every time you play.
On the official YouTube channel, "Season Trailer" is now available for you to enjoy the excitement you can look forward to in Season 1.
The Steam® version will launch at 5 p.m. (JST) on Wednesday,
October 5.
GungHo creates high-quality game content that can be enjoyed by gamers all around the world based on the philosophy of "Challenge and Creation". We will continue to expand our company globally.
【Basic Information】
Title
： DEATHVERSE : LET IT DIE
Category
： Multiplayer action game
Platform
： PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Steam®
Price
： Free to Play (The game contains in-game purchase items available.)
