Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3765   JP3235900002

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(3765)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-05 am EDT
2258.00 JPY   -1.40%
05:12aFree-to-play, Multiplayer Survival Action Game “deathverse : LET IT DIE” Launched on PlayStationR 5 and PlayStationR 4 on Wednesday, September 28, 2022!
PU
09/30Gungho Online Entertainment : Business Report Vol.36
PU
08/23Game Developer -Puzzle & Dragons Travel the Warring States with Kingdom
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Free-To-Play, Multiplayer Survival Action Game “DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE” Launched on PlayStationR 5 and PlayStationR 4 on Wednesday, September 28, 2022!

10/05/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 28, 2022

To whom it may concern

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Free-To-Play, Multiplayer Survival Action Game

"DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE"

Launched on PlayStation® 5 and PlayStation® 4 on

Wednesday, September 28, 2022!

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and CEO: Kazuki Morishita; hereinafter GungHo) announced the launch of a free-to-play, multiplayer survival action game "DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE" (https://deathverse.com/jp/) for PlayStation® 5/PlayStation® 4 today on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in partnership with SUPERTRICK GAMES, Inc.

DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE is a multiplayer survival action game where you can enjoy battles with players from all over the world.

Several hundred years have passed since the sudden outbreak of the unprecedented natural disaster known as Earth's Rage in 2026. Now, the inhumane survival TV show DEATH JAMBOREE has been born to satiate the devastated human hearts in the world.

Players participate as contestants in a survival action match with up to 16 people held on DEATH JAMBOREE in the virtual space known as DEATHVERSE.

Using the program's multi-functional robot Wilson, you aim to be the last contestant standing in the game by escaping from the attacks of other players and various tricks set by the program.

In the main mode of this game, players compete in a survival battle match with up to 16 people.

In addition to unique weapons and a stage selected at random from seven areas, there are various gimmicks waiting for you on the field such as Hunters which target and track the players who come into view, UMA (mutated creatures) which attack the players indiscriminately, and Mushrooms which have different effects. You can enjoy unpredictable and thrilling battles every time you play.

On the official YouTube channel, "Season Trailer" is now available for you to enjoy the excitement you can look forward to in Season 1.

The Steam® version will launch at 5 p.m. (JST) on Wednesday,

October 5.

GungHo creates high-quality game content that can be enjoyed by gamers all around the world based on the philosophy of "Challenge and Creation". We will continue to expand our company globally.

Basic Information

Title

DEATHVERSE : LET IT DIE

Category

Multiplayer action game

Platform

PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Steam®

Price

Free to Play (The game contains in-game purchase items available.)

Official website

https://deathverse.com/jp/

Rating

ClassInd 12+

ESRB Teen

IARC 16+

USK 12

ACB M

PEGI 16

GRAC All

GSRMR 12+

Developer

SUPERTRICK GAMES, Inc.

Publisher

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Copyright

©GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Release date

PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Steam®

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 (scheduled)

* The above Basic Information is the service information in Japan.

* Game images are from the development stage and may differ from the final versions.

* Company name, logo mark, product name, and service name are trademarks or registered trademarks.

* The PlayStation, PS5, and PS4 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

* Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

* Details listed above are as of the date of announcement. Details are subject to change without notice.

Corporate Overview of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Company Name

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Address

Pacific Century Place Marunouchi, 1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director,

Kazuki Morishita

President and CEO

Paid-in capital

5,338 million yen (as of June 30, 2022)

Established

July 1, 1998

URL

https://www.gungho.co.jp

For press inquiries on this press release, please contact:

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

IR Group Email: ir@gungho.jp

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
05:12aFree-to-play, Multiplayer Survival A : LET IT DIE” Launched on PlayStationR 5 and Pl..
PU
09/30Gungho Online Entertainment : Business Report Vol.36
PU
08/23Game Developer -Puzzle & Dragons Travel the Warring States with Kingdom
AQ
08/10Gungho Online Entertainment : Financial Results Briefing Session for the 2nd Quarter of Fi..
PU
08/10Gungho Online Entertainment : Supplementary Material on Consolidated Operating Results for..
PU
08/10Gungho Online Entertainment : Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending ..
PU
06/02Gungho Online Entertainment : Battle Ninja Gum Action Game for Nintendo Switch “Ninj..
PU
05/23Gungho Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding of Financial Results of Unlisted Parent Com..
PU
05/02Gungho Online Entertainment : highly popular puzzle RPG “Puzzle & Dragons” has..
PU
04/14Gungho Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding the Decision on the Details of the Issuance..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 95 505 M 661 M 661 M
Net income 2022 17 409 M 121 M 121 M
Net cash 2022 114 B 788 M 788 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,28x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 142 B 982 M 982 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 391
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 290,00 JPY
Average target price 2 737,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuki Morishita Chief Operating Officer
Kazuya Sakai CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Maki Okajima Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Koji Yoshida Deputy General Manager-Administration
Koichiro Yasunaga Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-11.51%982
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.12.73%58 673
NETEASE, INC.-24.88%49 572
NEXON CO., LTD.22.17%16 293
KRAFTON, INC.-53.48%7 079
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-35.53%5 431