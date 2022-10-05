Free-To-Play, Multiplayer Survival Action Game “DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE” Launched on PlayStationR 5 and PlayStationR 4 on Wednesday, September 28, 2022!

September 28, 2022

To whom it may concern

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Free-To-Play, Multiplayer Survival Action Game

"DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE"

Launched on PlayStation® 5 and PlayStation® 4 on

Wednesday, September 28, 2022!

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and CEO: Kazuki Morishita; hereinafter GungHo) announced the launch of a free-to-play, multiplayer survival action game "DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE" (https://deathverse.com/jp/) for PlayStation® 5/PlayStation® 4 today on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in partnership with SUPERTRICK GAMES, Inc.

DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE is a multiplayer survival action game where you can enjoy battles with players from all over the world.

Several hundred years have passed since the sudden outbreak of the unprecedented natural disaster known as Earth's Rage in 2026. Now, the inhumane survival TV show DEATH JAMBOREE has been born to satiate the devastated human hearts in the world.

Players participate as contestants in a survival action match with up to 16 people held on DEATH JAMBOREE in the virtual space known as DEATHVERSE.

Using the program's multi-functional robot Wilson, you aim to be the last contestant standing in the game by escaping from the attacks of other players and various tricks set by the program.