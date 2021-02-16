GungHo Online Entertainment : Financial Results Briefing Session of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

Financials JPY USD Sales 2020 93 050 M 882 M 882 M Net income 2020 16 542 M 157 M 157 M Net cash 2020 93 717 M 888 M 888 M P/E ratio 2020 11,5x Yield 2020 1,03% Capitalization 182 B 1 727 M 1 724 M EV / Sales 2020 0,95x EV / Sales 2021 0,82x Nbr of Employees 1 252 Free-Float 47,6% Chart GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 2 900,00 JPY Last Close Price 2 791,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 18,2% Spread / Average Target 3,91% Spread / Lowest Target -10,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Kazuki Morishita President, CEO & Representative Director Kazuya Sakai CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting Koji Yoshida Director & Chief Compliance Officer Hidetsugu Onishi Independent Outside Director Keiji Miyakawa Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 20.93% 1 727 NETEASE, INC., 37.96% 91 298 ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 11.80% 80 230 NEXON CO., LTD. 8.65% 29 089 NCSOFT CORPORATION 7.30% 18 666 ZYNGA INC. 17.53% 12 516