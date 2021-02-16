Log in
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(3765)
GungHo Online Entertainment : Financial Results Briefing Session of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

02/16/2021
FY2020 Q4 Financial Results Briefing

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. 2020.2.16 (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section-3765)

  • 1 Creation of New Values

  • 2 Maximization of Existing Values

  • 3 Partner Publishing

  • 4 Subsidiary's Business

  • 5 Summary of Results for FY2020 Q4

"Ninjala"

Nintendo Switchのロゴ・Nintendo Switchは任天堂の商標です。

3

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 09:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 93 050 M 882 M 882 M
Net income 2020 16 542 M 157 M 157 M
Net cash 2020 93 717 M 888 M 888 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 182 B 1 727 M 1 724 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 252
Free-Float 47,6%
Technical analysis trends GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2 900,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 791,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuki Morishita President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuya Sakai CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Koji Yoshida Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Hidetsugu Onishi Independent Outside Director
Keiji Miyakawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.20.93%1 727
NETEASE, INC.,37.96%91 298
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.11.80%80 230
NEXON CO., LTD.8.65%29 089
NCSOFT CORPORATION7.30%18 666
ZYNGA INC.17.53%12 516
