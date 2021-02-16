GungHo Online Entertainment : Financial Results Briefing Session of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

FY2020 Q4 Financial Results Briefing
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. 2020.2.16 (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section-3765)
"Ninjala"
Nintendo Switchのロゴ・Nintendo Switchは任天堂の商標です。
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 09:26:08 UTC.