GungHo Online Entertainment : Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

(Amounts below one million yen are omitted.)
1. Consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (From January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(% figure represents the year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
104,626
5.8
32,802
8.8
33,629
11.3
22,883
39.8
2021
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
98,844
(2.5)
30,157
6.4
30,202
5.5
16,369
(9.8)
2020
(Note) Comprehensive
Fiscal year ended
25,776 million yen
Fiscal year ended
18,541 million yen
income
December 31, 2021
(39.0%)
December 31, 2020
(-4.0%)
Diluted net profit
Shareholders'
Total assets
Net sales
Profit per share
equity:
Ordinary profit
Operating profit
per share
Net profit margin
margin
margin
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
341.44
339.35
22.4
26.2
31.4
2021
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
239.94
238.70
18.0
26.6
30.5
2020
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per share
ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
134,930
118,672
79.6
1,681.71
2021
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
122,257
104,727
78.9
1,422.35
2020
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
Fiscal year ended
107,360 million
Fiscal year ended
96,522 million
December 31, 2021
yen
December 31, 2020
yen
(3) Status of consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Balance of cash and
cash equivalents at the
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
end of the year
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
23,653
(5,414)
(12,393)
102,086
2021
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
24,214
(6,472)
(4,710)
95,979
2020
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
Total
Dividend
Dividend on
payout ratio
equity ratio
dividends
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
Total
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of
%
%
yen
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
-
0.00
-
30.00
30.00
2,035
12.5
2.3
2020
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
-
0.00
-
60.00
60.00
3,830
17.6
3.9
2021
Fiscal year ending
December 31,
-
-
-
-
-
-
2022 (Forecast)
(Note1) Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: Ordinary dividend 30.00 yen
(Note2) Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: Ordinary dividend 30.00 yen Commemorative dividend 30.00 yen
(Note3) Dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 have yet to be determined.
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (From January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
The GungHo Group engages in the content business that is highly novel in nature and is subject to facing sudden, short-term changes in the operating environment. Since this makes it difficult to calculate proper and rational earnings forecasts, the Company adopts the policy of providing timely disclosure of financial results and summary of operations on a quarterly basis while refraining from disclosing its full-year consolidated earnings forecast.
*Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in scope of: No consolidation of specified subsidiaries.)
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards
:
No
2)
Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than 1)
:
No
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
:
No
4)
Restatements
:
No
(3) Number of shares of common stock issued
Number of shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
Average number of shares during the period
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
ended
91,199,116
shares
ended
95,210,316
shares
December
December
31, 2021
31, 2020
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
ended
27,358,682
shares
ended
27,349,132
shares
December
December
31, 2021
31, 2020
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
ended
67,021,695
shares
ended
68,222,141
shares
December
December
31, 2021
31, 2020
(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated operating results
1. Non-consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (From January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(% figure represents the year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
66,642
6.4
23,258
0.6
23,764
2.4
18,529
44.6
2021
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
62,643
(7.7)
23,117
(4.3)
23,197
(4.4)
12,816
(21.8)
2020
Net profit per share
Diluted net profit per
share
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
276.47
274.78
2021
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
187.86
186.89
2020
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per share
ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
107,091
99,005
91.5
1,443.84
2021
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
100,150
92,480
91.4
1,348.22
2020
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2021 97,966 million yen December 31, 2020 91,492 million yen
This report of consolidated financial results is outside scope of the audit review process of Certified Public Accountants and Auditor.
Appropriate use of earnings forecast and other matters to note
This document contains forward-looking statements including forecasts in relation to the results of operations and they are based on information available to the Company at the time of preparing the document along with certain assumptions that are deemed to be rational. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements due to various factors. For the assumptions underlying the earnings forecast presented and other information regarding the use of such forecasts, please refer to "Overview of Operating Results for the current fiscal year" on page 2 of the Appendix.
The Company plans on holding a financial results briefing session for investors as follows. All documents distributed at the briefing session will be posted on the company's website after the briefing session is held.
Financial results briefing session for institutional investors and analysts: Monday, February 14, 2022
Table of Contents for Appendix
1. Overview of Operating Results..................................................................................................................
2
(1)
Overview of Operating Results for the current fiscal year .....................................................................
2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position for the current fiscal year .....................................................................
3
(3)
Overview of the cash flow for the current fiscal year.............................................................................
3
(4)
Information Related to the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Future Projections..................
3
2. Basic stance on selection of accounting standards...................................................................................
3
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and principal notes ............................................................................
