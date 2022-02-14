Log in
GungHo Online Entertainment : Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
Financial Results of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)

February 14, 2022

Name of listed company: GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3765

URL: https://www.gungho.co.jp/

Representative: Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO

Contact: Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division

TEL: 03-6895-1650

Annual general shareholders' meeting date: March 30, 2022

Securities report issuing date: March 30, 2022

Dividend payment date: March 14, 2022

Supplemental information for financial statements: Yes

Financial results briefing session: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts below one million yen are omitted.)

1. Consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (From January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(% figure represents the year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

104,626

5.8

32,802

8.8

33,629

11.3

22,883

39.8

2021

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

98,844

(2.5)

30,157

6.4

30,202

5.5

16,369

(9.8)

2020

(Note) Comprehensive

Fiscal year ended

25,776 million yen

Fiscal year ended

18,541 million yen

income

December 31, 2021

(39.0%)

December 31, 2020

(-4.0%)

Diluted net profit

Shareholders'

Total assets

Net sales

Profit per share

equity:

Ordinary profit

Operating profit

per share

Net profit margin

margin

margin

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

341.44

339.35

22.4

26.2

31.4

2021

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

239.94

238.70

18.0

26.6

30.5

2020

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per share

ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

134,930

118,672

79.6

1,681.71

2021

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

122,257

104,727

78.9

1,422.35

2020

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Fiscal year ended

107,360 million

Fiscal year ended

96,522 million

December 31, 2021

yen

December 31, 2020

yen

(3) Status of consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Balance of cash and

cash equivalents at the

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

end of the year

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

23,653

(5,414)

(12,393)

102,086

2021

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

24,214

(6,472)

(4,710)

95,979

2020

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Total

Dividend

Dividend on

payout ratio

equity ratio

dividends

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

Total

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of

%

%

yen

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

-

0.00

-

30.00

30.00

2,035

12.5

2.3

2020

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

-

0.00

-

60.00

60.00

3,830

17.6

3.9

2021

Fiscal year ending

December 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

2022 (Forecast)

(Note1) Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: Ordinary dividend 30.00 yen

(Note2) Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: Ordinary dividend 30.00 yen Commemorative dividend 30.00 yen

(Note3) Dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 have yet to be determined.

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (From January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

The GungHo Group engages in the content business that is highly novel in nature and is subject to facing sudden, short-term changes in the operating environment. Since this makes it difficult to calculate proper and rational earnings forecasts, the Company adopts the policy of providing timely disclosure of financial results and summary of operations on a quarterly basis while refraining from disclosing its full-year consolidated earnings forecast.

*Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in scope of: No consolidation of specified subsidiaries.)

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards

:

No

2)

Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than 1)

:

No

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

:

No

4)

Restatements

:

No

(3) Number of shares of common stock issued

  1. Number of shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
  2. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares during the period

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

ended

91,199,116

shares

ended

95,210,316

shares

December

December

31, 2021

31, 2020

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

ended

27,358,682

shares

ended

27,349,132

shares

December

December

31, 2021

31, 2020

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

ended

67,021,695

shares

ended

68,222,141

shares

December

December

31, 2021

31, 2020

(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated operating results

1. Non-consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (From January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(% figure represents the year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

66,642

6.4

23,258

0.6

23,764

2.4

18,529

44.6

2021

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

62,643

(7.7)

23,117

(4.3)

23,197

(4.4)

12,816

(21.8)

2020

Net profit per share

Diluted net profit per

share

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

276.47

274.78

2021

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

187.86

186.89

2020

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per share

ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

107,091

99,005

91.5

1,443.84

2021

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

100,150

92,480

91.4

1,348.22

2020

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2021 97,966 million yen December 31, 2020 91,492 million yen

  • This report of consolidated financial results is outside scope of the audit review process of Certified Public Accountants and Auditor.
  • Appropriate use of earnings forecast and other matters to note
    • This document contains forward-looking statements including forecasts in relation to the results of operations and they are based on information available to the Company at the time of preparing the document along with certain assumptions that are deemed to be rational. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements due to various factors. For the assumptions underlying the earnings forecast presented and other information regarding the use of such forecasts, please refer to "Overview of Operating Results for the current fiscal year" on page 2 of the Appendix.
    • The Company plans on holding a financial results briefing session for investors as follows. All documents distributed at the briefing session will be posted on the company's website after the briefing session is held.
    • Financial results briefing session for institutional investors and analysts: Monday, February 14, 2022
-1-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

