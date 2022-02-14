GungHo Online Entertainment : Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

1. Consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (From January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(Amounts below one million yen are omitted.)

Financial results briefing session: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)

Supplemental information for financial statements: Yes

Name of listed company: GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

(3) Status of consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the operating activities investing activities financing activities end of the year Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Fiscal year ended December 31, 23,653 (5,414) (12,393) 102,086 2021 Fiscal year ended December 31, 24,214 (6,472) (4,710) 95,979 2020

2. Dividends

Dividends per share Total Dividend Dividend on payout ratio equity ratio dividends 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter Total (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of % % yen Fiscal year ended December 31, - 0.00 - 30.00 30.00 2,035 12.5 2.3 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, - 0.00 - 60.00 60.00 3,830 17.6 3.9 2021 Fiscal year ending December 31, - - - - - - 2022 (Forecast)

(Note1) Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: Ordinary dividend 30.00 yen

(Note2) Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: Ordinary dividend 30.00 yen Commemorative dividend 30.00 yen

(Note3) Dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 have yet to be determined.

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (From January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

The GungHo Group engages in the content business that is highly novel in nature and is subject to facing sudden, short-term changes in the operating environment. Since this makes it difficult to calculate proper and rational earnings forecasts, the Company adopts the policy of providing timely disclosure of financial results and summary of operations on a quarterly basis while refraining from disclosing its full-year consolidated earnings forecast.