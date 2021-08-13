GungHo Online Entertainment : Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

The GungHo Group engages in the content business that is highly novel in nature and is subject to facing sudden, short- term changes in the operating environment. Since this makes it difficult to calculate proper and rational earnings forecasts, the Company adopts the policy of providing timely disclosure of financial results and summary of operations on a quarterly basis while refraining from disclosing its full-year consolidated earnings forecast.

(Note2) The company has decided to pay no interim dividend for the Q2 period at the Board of Directors held on August 13, 2021. Dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 have yet to be determined.

The Company plans on holding a financial results briefing session for investors as follows. All documents, videos, etc. distributed at the briefing session will be posted on the company's website after the briefing session is held.

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter

(1) Description of Operating Results

The Japanese game market grew 16.5% year-on-year to 2.0188 trillion yen*1 in 2020, supported by a moderate expansion of the mobile-game market and strong sales of home-console game software. Meanwhile, in the global game-content market in 2020, the mobile-game market continued to grow, and the home-console game market as well as the PC online-game market also expanded, resulting in a 31.6% increase year-on-year to 20.6417 trillion yen*1. However, with the spread of COVID-19 infections, economic activity stagnated, and although there are signs of recovery in some areas, the future remains uncertain.

Against this backdrop, our company continued to concentrate on game development with a focus on global distribution in aim of the "creation of new value," and in order to "maximize existing value," we have worked to maintain and expand MAU (Monthly Active Users: the number of users who log into the game at least once a month),and have made efforts to strengthen the brands of each of our games. As a result, our group's consolidated results for the 2nd quarter under review showed increased revenue and profits year-on-year.

As for existing games, "Puzzle & Dragons" has had continuous updates and events held, such as adding new dungeons, improving game contents, and collaborating with famous characters from other companies, all with the main objective of providing players with the ability to have continued long-term enjoyment of the game, and MAU continued to be firm. As for the competitive Ninja Gum Battle Action game "Ninjala" for Nintendo Switch™, which began service on June 25, 2020*2, we have made efforts to expand its user base by holding collaboration events and online competitions, implementing new maps and new weapons, implementing a wide range of cross-media initiatives, and selling merchandise, and on May 15,2021, the world total number of downloads exceeded 7millions.

As for new games, service for the smartphone MMORPG "Ragnarok Origin" was launched in Japan on June 28, 2021. On the first day of the service's launch, it was number one in the "Top Free Games" category on the App Store as well as number one in the "Free Download Ranking" section on Google Play, and these, along with other factors, have contributed to steady growth in its number of users.

Regarding subsidiary-related business, Ragnarok-related titles distributed by GRAVITY Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries continue to maintain firm MAU due to ongoing updates and events. In addition, the smartphone game "Ragnarok X: Next Generation," which began service in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on October 15, 2020, also began service in Southeast Asia on June 18, 2021 and has been recording favorable sales.

As a result, the Company's consolidated results of operations for the period under review were as follows. Net sales increased 21.0% year-on-year to JPY 51,036 million, operating profit increased 39.5% year-on-year to JPY 17,225 million, ordinary profit increased 41.7% year-on-year to JPY 17,682 million, and quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent company increased 66.4% year-on-year to JPY 13,278 million.

The GungHo Group is a single-segment company; therefore, no segment information is disclosed.

*1 "Famitsu" 2021 Game White Paper

*2 Japan Standard Time

(2) Description of Financial Position

Total assets for the period under review stood at JPY 133,587 million, an increase of JPY 11,329 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the increase in cash and deposit when the Company recognized the quarterly income attributable to owners of parent.

Total liabilities amounted to JPY 15,495 million, a decrease of JPY 2,034 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in accounts payable, etc., included in current liabilities and others.

Total net assets came to JPY 118,092 million, an increase of JPY 13,364 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the increase in retained earnings when the Company recognized the quarterly income attributable to owners of parent.

