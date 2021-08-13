Log in
    3765   JP3235900002

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(3765)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GungHo Online Entertainment : Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

08/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)

August 13, 2021

Name of listed company: GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3765

URL: https://www.gungho.co.jp/

Representative: Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO

Contact: Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division

TEL: 03-6895-1650

Quarterly securities report issuing date: August 13, 2021

Dividend payment date: -

Supplemental information for quarterly financial statements: Yes

Quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts are rounded off to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated financial results for the 2nd quarter of fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate the changes from previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Quarterly net profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended

51,036

21.0

17,225

39.5

17,682

41.7

13,278

66.4

June 30, 2021

Six months ended

42,189

-28.1

12,345

-39.6

12,480

-39.2

7,981

-40.2

June 30, 2020

(Note) Comprehensive

Six months ended

15,213 millions of yen

Six months ended

8,253 millions of yen

income

June 30, 2021

(84.3%)

June 30, 2020

(-40.9%)

Quarterly net profit per

Diluted quarterly net

share

profit per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended

195.67

194.50

June 30, 2021

Six months ended

116.38

115.86

June 30, 2020

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended

133,587

118,092

80.8

June 30, 2021

Fiscal year ended

122,257

104,727

78.9

December 31, 2020

(Note) Shareholder's

Six months ended

107,919 millions of yen

Fiscal year ended

96,522 millions of yen

equity

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year

ended

0.00

30.00

30.00

December 31, 2020

Fiscal year

ending

December 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

December 31, 2021

(Forecast)

(Note1) Revision of forecasts for dividends most recently announced: No:

(Note2) The company has decided to pay no interim dividend for the Q2 period at the Board of Directors held on August 13, 2021. Dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 have yet to be determined.

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (From January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

The GungHo Group engages in the content business that is highly novel in nature and is subject to facing sudden, short- term changes in the operating environment. Since this makes it difficult to calculate proper and rational earnings forecasts, the Company adopts the policy of providing timely disclosure of financial results and summary of operations on a quarterly basis while refraining from disclosing its full-year consolidated earnings forecast.

*Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

: No

  1. Adoption of any particular accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly : No consolidated financial statements
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards

: No

2)

Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than 1)

: No

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

: No

4)

Restatements

: No

(4) Number of shares of common stock issued

1)

Number of shares of common stock

As of June

95,210,316Fiscal year ended

95,210,316

outstanding at the end of the period

30, 2021

sharesDecember 31, 2020

Shares

(including treasury shares)

2)

Number of treasury shares at the end of the

As of June

27,353,172Fiscal year ended

27,349,132

period

30, 2021

sharesDecember 31, 2020

Shares

3)

Average number of shares during the first

As of June

67,860,444As of June 30,

67,575,932

quarter

30, 2021

shares2020

shares

* This quarterly Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Quarterly "Tanshin") is outside the scope pf the external auditor's quarterly review procedure.

* Appropriate use of earnings forecast and other matters to note

This document contains forward-looking statements including forecasts in relation to the results of operations and they are based on information available to the Company at the time of preparing the document along with certain assumptions that are deemed to be rational. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements due to various factors. For the assumptions underlying the earnings forecast presented and other information regarding the use of such forecasts, please refer to "Information Related to the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Future Projections" on page 2 of the Appendix.

  • The Company plans on holding a financial results briefing session for investors as follows. All documents, videos, etc. distributed at the briefing session will be posted on the company's website after the briefing session is held.
  • Financial results briefing session for institutional investors and analysts: Friday, August 13, 2021

Table of Contents for Appendix

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Results

for the Quarter Under Review ....................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Description of Operating Results.............................................................................................................

2

(2)

Description of Financial Position .............................................................................................................

2

(3)

Information Related to the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Future Projections....................

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements...............................................................................................

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets..................................................................................................

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income...........................................................................................................................

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income........................................................................................

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income..............................................................

7

(3)

Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements.....................................................................

8

(Notes on the Going-concern Assumption)............................................................................................

8

(Notes on Any Significant Changes to the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) ........................................

8

(Segment Information)............................................................................................................................

8

(Additional Information) ..........................................................................................................................

8

(Significant Subsequent Events)............................................................................................................

8

1

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter

(1) Description of Operating Results

The Japanese game market grew 16.5% year-on-year to 2.0188 trillion yen*1 in 2020, supported by a moderate expansion of the mobile-game market and strong sales of home-console game software. Meanwhile, in the global game-content market in 2020, the mobile-game market continued to grow, and the home-console game market as well as the PC online-game market also expanded, resulting in a 31.6% increase year-on-year to 20.6417 trillion yen*1. However, with the spread of COVID-19 infections, economic activity stagnated, and although there are signs of recovery in some areas, the future remains uncertain.

Against this backdrop, our company continued to concentrate on game development with a focus on global distribution in aim of the "creation of new value," and in order to "maximize existing value," we have worked to maintain and expand MAU (Monthly Active Users: the number of users who log into the game at least once a month),and have made efforts to strengthen the brands of each of our games. As a result, our group's consolidated results for the 2nd quarter under review showed increased revenue and profits year-on-year.

As for existing games, "Puzzle & Dragons" has had continuous updates and events held, such as adding new dungeons, improving game contents, and collaborating with famous characters from other companies, all with the main objective of providing players with the ability to have continued long-term enjoyment of the game, and MAU continued to be firm. As for the competitive Ninja Gum Battle Action game "Ninjala" for Nintendo Switch™, which began service on June 25, 2020*2, we have made efforts to expand its user base by holding collaboration events and online competitions, implementing new maps and new weapons, implementing a wide range of cross-media initiatives, and selling merchandise, and on May 15,2021, the world total number of downloads exceeded 7millions.

As for new games, service for the smartphone MMORPG "Ragnarok Origin" was launched in Japan on June 28, 2021. On the first day of the service's launch, it was number one in the "Top Free Games" category on the App Store as well as number one in the "Free Download Ranking" section on Google Play, and these, along with other factors, have contributed to steady growth in its number of users.

Regarding subsidiary-related business, Ragnarok-related titles distributed by GRAVITY Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries continue to maintain firm MAU due to ongoing updates and events. In addition, the smartphone game "Ragnarok X: Next Generation," which began service in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on October 15, 2020, also began service in Southeast Asia on June 18, 2021 and has been recording favorable sales.

As a result, the Company's consolidated results of operations for the period under review were as follows. Net sales increased 21.0% year-on-year to JPY 51,036 million, operating profit increased 39.5% year-on-year to JPY 17,225 million, ordinary profit increased 41.7% year-on-year to JPY 17,682 million, and quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent company increased 66.4% year-on-year to JPY 13,278 million.

The GungHo Group is a single-segment company; therefore, no segment information is disclosed.

*1 "Famitsu" 2021 Game White Paper

*2 Japan Standard Time

(2) Description of Financial Position

Total assets for the period under review stood at JPY 133,587 million, an increase of JPY 11,329 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the increase in cash and deposit when the Company recognized the quarterly income attributable to owners of parent.

Total liabilities amounted to JPY 15,495 million, a decrease of JPY 2,034 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in accounts payable, etc., included in current liabilities and others.

Total net assets came to JPY 118,092 million, an increase of JPY 13,364 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the increase in retained earnings when the Company recognized the quarterly income attributable to owners of parent.

2

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 06:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
