GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Differences between Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Previous Fiscal Year Results
02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
February 14, 2022
To whom it may concern
Company name
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.
Representative
Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director &
President, CEO
(Securities code：3765)
Contact person
Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive
General Manager of Finance Accounting Division
(TEL：03-6895-1650)
Notice Regarding Differences between Results for the Fiscal Year Ended
December 31, 2021 and Previous Fiscal Year Results.
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that di fferences have arisen between the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) and those for the previous fiscal year.
1. Differences between the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (consolidated) and those for the previous fiscal year (consolidated)
(Unit: millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Net income
Net income
income
income
per share
Fiscal year ended
104,626
32,802
33,629
22,883
341.44 yen
December 31, 2021 (A)
Fiscal year ended
98,844
30,157
30,202
16,369
239.94 yen
December 31, 2020 (B)
Change (A - B)
5,782
2,645
3,427
6,514
101.50 yen
Change (%)
5.8%
8.8%
11.3%
39.8%
42.3%
2. Reasons for differences
As for existing games, "P&D" has had continuous updates and events held, s uch as adding new dungeons and other items, improving game contents, and collaborating with famous characters from other companies, all with the main objective of providing players with the ability to have continued long-term enjoyment of the game, and MAU continued to remain firm. As for "P&D," starting in October 2021, in addition to holding the P&D Appreciation Celebration, we will also hold events to celebrate the 10th anniversary of P&D, as February 20, 2022 marks 10 years since the initial launch of its service, and we are working to reinvigorate active users. The competitive Ninja Gum Battle Action game "Ninjala" for Nintendo Switch™ has made efforts to expand its user base by holding collaboration events and online competitions, implementing new maps and new weapons, implementing a wide range of cross-media deployment, and selling merchandise and the "Ninjala" TV anime started being broadcast on January 8, 2022.
As for new games, "Ragnarok Origin," an MMORPG for smartphones that was launched in
Japan on June 28, 2021, continued to be updated and held events, resulting in a stable number of active users and contributing to our results.
Regarding subsidiary-related business, the MAU for Ragnarok-related titles distributed by GRAVITY Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries continued to remain firm due to continuous updates and the holding of events. Additionally, "Ragnarok X: Next Generation," an MMORPG for smartphones that was launched in Southeast Asia on June 18, 2021, has continued to record strong sales. "Ragnarok Origin," an MMORPG for smartphones, began service in North America on November 10, 2021.
As a result, net sales for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to 104,626 million yen, (an increase of 5.8% year-on-year). Operating profit was 32,802 million yen, (an increase of 8.8% year-on-year), ordinary profit was 33,629 million yen, (an increase of 11.3% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent came to 22,883 million yen, an increase of 39.8% from a year earlier.
Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:03 UTC.