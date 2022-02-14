GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Differences between Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Previous Fiscal Year Results

February 14, 2022 To whom it may concern Company name GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Representative Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO (Securities code：3765) Contact person Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL：03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding Differences between Results for the Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2021 and Previous Fiscal Year Results.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that di fferences have arisen between the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) and those for the previous fiscal year.

1. Differences between the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (consolidated) and those for the previous fiscal year (consolidated)

(Unit: millions of yen)

Net sales Operating Ordinary Net income Net income income income per share Fiscal year ended 104,626 32,802 33,629 22,883 341.44 yen December 31, 2021 (A) Fiscal year ended 98,844 30,157 30,202 16,369 239.94 yen December 31, 2020 (B) Change (A - B) 5,782 2,645 3,427 6,514 101.50 yen Change (%) 5.8% 8.8% 11.3% 39.8% 42.3%

2. Reasons for differences

As for existing games, "P&D" has had continuous updates and events held, s uch as adding new dungeons and other items, improving game contents, and collaborating with famous characters from other companies, all with the main objective of providing players with the ability to have continued long-term enjoyment of the game, and MAU continued to remain firm. As for "P&D," starting in October 2021, in addition to holding the P&D Appreciation Celebration, we will also hold events to celebrate the 10th anniversary of P&D, as February 20, 2022 marks 10 years since the initial launch of its service, and we are working to reinvigorate active users. The competitive Ninja Gum Battle Action game "Ninjala" for Nintendo Switch™ has made efforts to expand its user base by holding collaboration events and online competitions, implementing new maps and new weapons, implementing a wide range of cross-media deployment, and selling merchandise and the "Ninjala" TV anime started being broadcast on January 8, 2022.

As for new games, "Ragnarok Origin," an MMORPG for smartphones that was launched in