Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3765   JP3235900002

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(3765)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Dividend from Retained Earnings

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 14, 2022

To Whom it May Concern

Company name GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Representative Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director &

President, CEO (Securities code3765)

Contact person Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding Dividend from Retained Earnings

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it resolved at a Board of Directors meeting held on February 14, 2022 to pay a dividend from retained earnings for the date of record on December 31, 2021 as follows.

1. Details of dividend

Latest Dividend Forecast

(Reference)

Resolved

(Announced on November

(Fiscal year ended

12, 2021)

December 31, 2020)

Date of record

December 31, 2021

See left

December 31, 2020

Dividend per share

60.00 yen

Undecided

30.00 yen

Total dividends

3,830 million yen

2,035 million yen

Effective date

March 14, 2022

March 16, 2021

Source of dividend

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reason

The basic policy of the GungHo Group is to achieve increased enterprise value and maximum competitiveness in the future, while deeming profit return to shareholders as one of its significant business management challenges, and to return profits to shareholders in a manner commensurate with its financial results with due regard to the securing of internal reserves for the purpose of attaining an enhanced business management structure.

The Company has a policy to effectively use internal reserves in order to bolster its financial structure and business platform and pursue operations aggressively towards achieving further growth in the future, among others.

While adhering to the above-mentioned dividend policy, the Company intends to pay, as part of the final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2021, 30 yen per share as a commemorative dividend for the year in recognition of the commemorating 20th anniversary of the establishment of game business which commenced in August 2002.

Accordingly, the Company's final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2021 will total 60 yen per share including 30 yen per share in ordinary dividend.

The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that it may pay dividends from retained earnings by the resolution of the Board of Directors, without the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Reference: Breakdown of annual dividend

Dividend per share

Date of record

Second quarter-

Fiscal year-end date

Annual dividend

end date

Dividend

for

the

year

ended

0.00 yen

60.00 yen

60.00 yen

December 31, 2021

Dividend

for

the

year

ended

0.00 yen

30.00 yen

30.00 yen

December 31, 2020

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
01:12aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
01:12aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding Dividend from Retained Earnings
PU
01:12aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding Differences between Results for the Fiscal ..
PU
01:12aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
2021GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding the Results and Completion of Acquisition o..
PU
2021Tranche Update on GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
2021GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on November 12, 2021, has ..
CI
2021Horse racing idols app injects new life into Japan mobile gaming market
RE
2021GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding the Status (Progress) of Treasury Share Acq..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 924 M 924 M
Net income 2021 23 352 M 201 M 201 M
Net cash 2021 115 B 992 M 992 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,01x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 149 B 1 289 M 1 289 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 497,00 JPY
Average target price 2 937,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuki Morishita Chief Operating Officer
Kazuya Sakai CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Maki Okajima Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Koji Yoshida Deputy General Manager-Administration
Koichiro Yasunaga Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-3.52%1 289
NETEASE, INC.-2.69%64 423
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.22.50%63 493
NEXON CO., LTD.9.80%18 730
ZYNGA INC.43.13%10 356
NCSOFT CORPORATION-20.53%8 784