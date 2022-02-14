GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Dividend from Retained Earnings

February 14, 2022

To Whom it May Concern

Company name GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Representative Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director &

President, CEO (Securities code：3765)

Contact person Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL：03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding Dividend from Retained Earnings

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it resolved at a Board of Directors meeting held on February 14, 2022 to pay a dividend from retained earnings for the date of record on December 31, 2021 as follows.

1. Details of dividend

Latest Dividend Forecast (Reference) Resolved (Announced on November (Fiscal year ended 12, 2021) December 31, 2020) Date of record December 31, 2021 See left December 31, 2020 Dividend per share 60.00 yen Undecided 30.00 yen Total dividends 3,830 million yen － 2,035 million yen Effective date March 14, 2022 － March 16, 2021 Source of dividend Retained earnings － Retained earnings

2. Reason

The basic policy of the GungHo Group is to achieve increased enterprise value and maximum competitiveness in the future, while deeming profit return to shareholders as one of its significant business management challenges, and to return profits to shareholders in a manner commensurate with its financial results with due regard to the securing of internal reserves for the purpose of attaining an enhanced business management structure.

The Company has a policy to effectively use internal reserves in order to bolster its financial structure and business platform and pursue operations aggressively towards achieving further growth in the future, among others.

While adhering to the above-mentioned dividend policy, the Company intends to pay, as part of the final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2021, 30 yen per share as a commemorative dividend for the year in recognition of the commemorating 20th anniversary of the establishment of game business which commenced in August 2002.

Accordingly, the Company's final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2021 will total 60 yen per share including 30 yen per share in ordinary dividend.

The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that it may pay dividends from retained earnings by the resolution of the Board of Directors, without the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders.