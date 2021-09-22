GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Treasury Share Acquisition

September 22, 2021 To whom it may concern Company name GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. R e p re s e nt at iv e Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO (Securities code：3765) Contact person Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL：03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Treasury Share Acquisition

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares Pursuant to the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Based on Paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Companies Act)

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has acquired treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by a reading of terms under Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Companies Act.

This concludes the treasury share acquisition in accordance with a resolution made by the Board of Directors on August 13, 2021.

1. Type of shares acquired Common shares 2. Total number of shares 1,043,200 shares acquired 3. Total acquisition price 2,305,267,800 yen 4. Acquisition period From September 1, 2021 to September 21, 2021 (Trade basis) 5. Acquisition method Acquisition on the Tokyo stock exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution regarding acquisition of treasury shares (Announced on February 13, 2020)

(1) Type of shares to be Common shares acquired (2) Total number of shares to 3,100,000 shares (maximum) be acquired (4.57% of the total number of shares issued excluding treasury shares) (3) Total acquisition price 5,000,000,000 yen (maximum) (4) Acquisition period From August 16, 2021 to September 22, 2021

2. Total number and value of shares acquired pursuant to the above resolution (as of September 21, 2021)