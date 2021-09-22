Log in
    3765   JP3235900002

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(3765)
GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Treasury Share Acquisition

09/22/2021
September 22, 2021

To whom it may concern

Company name

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

R e p re s e nt at iv e

Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO

(Securities code3765)

Contact person

Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager

of Finance Accounting Division

(TEL03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Treasury Share Acquisition

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares Pursuant to the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Based on Paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Companies Act)

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has acquired treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by a reading of terms under Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Companies Act.

This concludes the treasury share acquisition in accordance with a resolution made by the Board of Directors on August 13, 2021.

1.

Type of shares acquired

Common shares

2.

Total number of shares

1,043,200 shares

acquired

3.

Total acquisition price

2,305,267,800 yen

4. Acquisition period

From September 1, 2021 to September 21, 2021 (Trade basis)

5. Acquisition method

Acquisition on the Tokyo stock exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution regarding acquisition of treasury shares (Announced on February 13, 2020)

(1)

Type of shares to be

Common shares

acquired

(2)

Total number of shares to

3,100,000 shares (maximum)

be acquired

(4.57% of the total number of shares issued excluding treasury shares)

(3)

Total acquisition price

5,000,000,000 yen (maximum)

(4) Acquisition period

From August 16, 2021 to September 22, 2021

2. Total number and value of shares acquired pursuant to the above resolution (as of September 21, 2021)

(1)

Total number of shares to

2,272,700 shares

be acquired

(2)

Total acquisition price

4,999,920,900 yen

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
