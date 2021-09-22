GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Treasury Share Acquisition
September 22, 2021
Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Treasury Share Acquisition
(Acquisition of Treasury Shares Pursuant to the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Based on Paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Companies Act)
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has acquired treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by a reading of terms under Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Companies Act.
This concludes the treasury share acquisition in accordance with a resolution made by the Board of Directors on August 13, 2021.
1.
Type of shares acquired
Common shares
2.
Total number of shares
1,043,200 shares
acquired
3.
Total acquisition price
2,305,267,800 yen
4. Acquisition period
From September 1, 2021 to September 21, 2021 (Trade basis)
5. Acquisition method
Acquisition on the Tokyo stock exchange
(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution regarding acquisition of treasury shares (Announced on February 13, 2020)
(1)
Type of shares to be
Common shares
acquired
(2)
Total number of shares to
3,100,000 shares (maximum)
be acquired
(4.57% of the total number of shares issued excluding treasury shares)
(3)
Total acquisition price
5,000,000,000 yen (maximum)
(4) Acquisition period
From August 16, 2021 to September 22, 2021
2. Total number and value of shares acquired pursuant to the above resolution (as of September 21, 2021)
