GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(3765)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Selection of Director Candidate and Auditor Candidate and Retirement of Director

02/16/2021 | 02:39am EST
February 16, 2021

To Whom it May Concern

Company name RepresentativeGungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO

(Securities code3765)

Contact person

Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding Selection of Director Candidate and Auditor Candidate and Retirement of

Director

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it resolved at a Board of Directors meeting held on February 16, 2021 to select a new Director candidate and a new Auditor candidate as follows. This selection will likely be officially determined at the Company's 24th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on March 30, 2021 and the ensuing Board of Directors meeting.

In addition, one Director and one Auditor will retire at the close of that Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as follows.

1. Selection of Director (planned date of appointment: March 30, 2021)

(1) Director candidate

Akihiko Ichikawa

Reason for selection

He has broad insight and a wealth of experience in the Company's business and achievements in promoting the partner publishing business as Executive Officer and Executive General Manager of the Division among others. Based on these, the Company has determined that he can be expected to further contribute to the Company by performing his duties as Director for its future growth and development, and thus wishes to select him as Director.

Career history of the Director candidate

Name (Date of birth)

Career Summary

Akihiko Ichikawa (May 22, 1973)

April 1992

May 1995

May 2000

December 2000

February 2002

October 2004

Joined Yokohama Flugels Joined SOFTCREATE CORP Director of Dolphin Net Corporation Joined Kickers Network, Inc. Joined BELLSYSTEM24, Inc. Joined Median, Inc.

October 2005

Joined GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

March 2007

Director of Game Arts Co., Ltd.

April 2008

Executive Officer (to present) and General Manager of Business Development Office of the Company

December 2009

Executive Officer of Game Division and Executive General

Manager of Mobile Consumer Division of the Company

January 2012

Executive Officer of Development Division and Executive

General Manager of Planning Development No.1 Division

of the Company

January 2012

Executive Officer and Executive General Manager of

Mobile Consumer Division of the Company

May 2012

Executive Officer of Development Division and General

Manager of Sales Promotion Department of the Company

May 2014

Executive Officer of Development Division and Executive

General Manager of Operation of the Company

October 2015

Executive Officer and Executive General Manager of

Partner Publishing Division of the Company (to present)

(2) Auditor candidate

Masato Ochi

Reason for selection

He has a wealth of experience in the PC online game business and the Customer Service

Division among others of the Company from the early stage of its foundation. In addition, he has gained broad insight in the Company's business by serving as the Co-Chairman of the

Japan Online Game Association and the Director of the Japan esports Union among others. He has contributed to the growth of the Company as Director to date. Accordingly, he can be expected to supervise the Company by utilizing his experience to date and the Company thus wishes to select him as Auditor.

Career history of the Auditor candidate

Name (Date of birth)

Career Summary

Masato Ochi (December 17, 1968)

April 1987

Joined Ebisho Co. Ltd.

January 1992

October 1995

May 2000 December

Joined Daiichi Takachiho Corporation Joined SOFTCREATE CORP Director of Dolphin Net Corporation Joined Kickers Network, Inc. J2oinedALISS-NET Co., Ltd.

J0oined GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

G0 eneral Manager of Marketing Division No. 3 of the 0Company

February 2002

February 2004

Executive General Manager of Publishing Division of the Company

February 2007

Senior Executive Officer and General Manager of Online Division of the Company

July 2007

Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Game Division of the Company

April 2008

Director of the Company (to present)

October 2009

Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Game Division and Executive General Manager of Business Administration Division of the Company

March 2010

Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of

July 2010

Game Division of the Company

Managing Executive Officer and Senior General

Manager of Online Division of the Company

January 2011

Senior General Manager of Online Division of the

Company

January 2012

Executive General Manager of

System/CustomerService Division of the Company

March 2012

Executive General Manager of CustomerService

Division of the Company (to present)

May 2014

April 2017

2. Retirement of Director and Auditor (planned date of retirement: March 30, 2021)

Director and Auditor to retire

Director Masato Ochi

Outside Auditor (full-time) Yoichiro Ando

Reason for retirement

Expiry of tenure

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 07:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
