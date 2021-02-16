GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Selection of Director Candidate and Auditor Candidate and Retirement of Director

February 16, 2021

Notice Regarding Selection of Director Candidate and Auditor Candidate and Retirement of

Director

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it resolved at a Board of Directors meeting held on February 16, 2021 to select a new Director candidate and a new Auditor candidate as follows. This selection will likely be officially determined at the Company's 24th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on March 30, 2021 and the ensuing Board of Directors meeting.

In addition, one Director and one Auditor will retire at the close of that Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as follows.

1. Selection of Director (planned date of appointment: March 30, 2021)

(1) Director candidate

Akihiko Ichikawa

Reason for selection

He has broad insight and a wealth of experience in the Company's business and achievements in promoting the partner publishing business as Executive Officer and Executive General Manager of the Division among others. Based on these, the Company has determined that he can be expected to further contribute to the Company by performing his duties as Director for its future growth and development, and thus wishes to select him as Director.

Career history of the Director candidate

Name (Date of birth) Career Summary Akihiko Ichikawa (May 22, 1973) April 1992 May 1995 May 2000 December 2000 February 2002 October 2004 Joined Yokohama Flugels Joined SOFTCREATE CORP Director of Dolphin Net Corporation Joined Kickers Network, Inc. Joined BELLSYSTEM24, Inc. Joined Median, Inc. October 2005 Joined GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. March 2007 Director of Game Arts Co., Ltd. April 2008 Executive Officer (to present) and General Manager of Business Development Office of the Company

December 2009 Executive Officer of Game Division and Executive General Manager of Mobile Consumer Division of the Company January 2012 Executive Officer of Development Division and Executive General Manager of Planning Development No.1 Division of the Company January 2012 Executive Officer and Executive General Manager of Mobile Consumer Division of the Company May 2012 Executive Officer of Development Division and General Manager of Sales Promotion Department of the Company May 2014 Executive Officer of Development Division and Executive General Manager of Operation of the Company October 2015 Executive Officer and Executive General Manager of Partner Publishing Division of the Company (to present)

(2) Auditor candidate

Masato Ochi

Reason for selection

He has a wealth of experience in the PC online game business and the Customer Service

Division among others of the Company from the early stage of its foundation. In addition, he has gained broad insight in the Company's business by serving as the Co-Chairman of the

Japan Online Game Association and the Director of the Japan esports Union among others. He has contributed to the growth of the Company as Director to date. Accordingly, he can be expected to supervise the Company by utilizing his experience to date and the Company thus wishes to select him as Auditor.

Career history of the Auditor candidate

Name (Date of birth) Career Summary Masato Ochi (December 17, 1968) April 1987 Joined Ebisho Co. Ltd. January 1992 October 1995 May 2000 December Joined Daiichi Takachiho Corporation Joined SOFTCREATE CORP Director of Dolphin Net Corporation Joined Kickers Network, Inc. J2oinedALISS-NET Co., Ltd. J0oined GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. G0 eneral Manager of Marketing Division No. 3 of the 0Company February 2002 February 2004 Executive General Manager of Publishing Division of the Company February 2007 Senior Executive Officer and General Manager of Online Division of the Company July 2007 Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Game Division of the Company April 2008 Director of the Company (to present) October 2009 Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Game Division and Executive General Manager of Business Administration Division of the Company

March 2010 Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of July 2010 Game Division of the Company Managing Executive Officer and Senior General Manager of Online Division of the Company January 2011 Senior General Manager of Online Division of the Company January 2012 Executive General Manager of System/CustomerService Division of the Company March 2012 Executive General Manager of CustomerService Division of the Company (to present) May 2014 April 2017

2. Retirement of Director and Auditor (planned date of retirement: March 30, 2021)

Director and Auditor to retire

Director Masato Ochi

Outside Auditor (full-time) Yoichiro Ando

Reason for retirement

Expiry of tenure