GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice of Convocation of the 26th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Securities code: 3765 (Mailing date) March 13, 2023 (Date of Commencement of Electronic Provision Measures) March 8, 2023

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

President & CEO Kazuki Morishita

Notice of Convocation of the 26th Annual General Meeting

of Shareholders

It gives us great pleasure to invite you to the 26th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of GungHo Online

Entertainment, Inc.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. "the Company" takes measures for providing information constituting the content of reference documents, etc. for the shareholders' meeting in an electronic format. Please access the following website and review the information posted on the Company's website as "Notice of Convocation of the 26th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website https://www.gungho.co.jp/jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html

The content provided in electronic format is posted on the above website and also available on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. Please check below.

TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access on the above TSE website. Search "GungHo Online Entertainment" or "Ticker code" (3765), select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and find "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting" under "Filed information available for public inspection."

If you are not attending the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights via the Internet or by mail instead. Please read carefully the reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

The distribution of souvenirs at the General Meeting of Shareholders has been cancelled in order to give top priority to safety from the viewpoint of preventing the spread of COVID-19 infections. Thank you for your understanding.

[When exercising the voting rights via the Internet]

Access the Company's Voting Rights Exercise Website (https://www.tosyodai54.net), obtain the Voting Code and Password provided in the Voting Rights Exercise Form sent together with this Convocation Notice, and indicate whether you are for or against each of the Proposals following the directions on the website.

Before exercising your voting rights via the Internet, please read "Guide to Exercising the Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." provided later.

[When exercising the voting rights by mail]

Please indicate whether you are for or against each of the Proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form that is attached to the Notice of Convocation, and return it to us by the deadline for exercising your voting rights stipulated above.