    3765   JP3235900002

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(3765)
  Report
GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

08/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
August 13, 2021

Company name

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

R e p r e s e n t a t iv e

Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO

(Securities code3765)

Contact person

Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager

of Finance Accounting Division

(TEL03-6895-1650)

Notice regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares based on the provision of Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the

Companies Act)

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that at a meeting held today, its Board of Directors resolved its acquisition of treasury shares, based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provision of Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Companies Act, as follows.

1. Reasons for acquisition of treasury shares

The Company will acquire its treasury shares based on the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation with the aim of delivering increased shareholder value through the flexible implementation of a capital policy that responds to changes in the business environment and improves capital efficiency.

2. Details of acquisition

  1. Type of shares to be acquired
  2. Total number of shares to be acquired
  3. Total acquisition price
  4. Acquisition period

Common shares

3,100,000 shares (maximum)

(4.57% of the total number of shares issued excluding treasury shares)

5,000,000,000 yen (maximum)

From August 16, 2021 to September 22, 2021

(Reference)

Number of treasury shares as of June 30, 2021

  1. Number of shares issued (excluding treasury shares): 67,857,144 shares
  2. Number of treasury shares: 27,353,172 shares

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 06:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
