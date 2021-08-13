GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
August 13, 2021
Company name
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.
R e p r e s e n t a t iv e
Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO
(Securities code：3765)
Contact person
Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager
of Finance Accounting Division
(TEL：03-6895-1650)
Notice regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
(Acquisition of treasury shares based on the provision of Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the
Companies Act)
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that at a meeting held today, its Board of Directors resolved its acquisition of treasury shares, based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provision of Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Companies Act, as follows.
1. Reasons for acquisition of treasury shares
The Company will acquire its treasury shares based on the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation with the aim of delivering increased shareholder value through the flexible implementation of a capital policy that responds to changes in the business environment and improves capital efficiency.
2. Details of acquisition
Type of shares to be acquired
Total number of shares to be acquired
Total acquisition price
Acquisition period
Common shares
3,100,000 shares (maximum)
(4.57% of the total number of shares issued excluding treasury shares)
5,000,000,000 yen (maximum)
From August 16, 2021 to September 22, 2021
(Reference)
Number of treasury shares as of June 30, 2021
Number of shares issued (excluding treasury shares): 67,857,144 shares
