    3765   JP3235900002

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(3765)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
February 14, 2022

Company name

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

R e p r e s e n t a t iv e

Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO

(Securities code3765)

Contact person

Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager

of Finance Accounting Division

(TEL03-6895-1650)

Notice regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares based on the provision of Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the

Companies Act)

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that at a meeting held today, its Board of Directors resolved its acquisition of treasury shares, based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provision of Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Companies Act, as follows.

1. Reasons for acquisition of treasury shares

The Company will acquire its treasury shares based on the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation with the aim of delivering increased shareholder value through the flexible implementation of a capital policy that responds to changes in the business environment and improves capital efficiency.

2. Details of acquisition

  1. Type of shares to be acquired
  2. Total number of shares to be acquired
  3. Total acquisition price
  4. Acquisition period
  5. Acquisition method

Common shares

2,600,000 shares (maximum)

(4.07% of the total number of shares issued excluding treasury shares)

5,000,000,000 yen (maximum)

From February 15, 2022 to March 24, 2022

Acquisition on the Tokyo stock exchange

(Reference)

Number of treasury shares as of December 31, 2021

  1. Number of shares issued (excluding treasury shares): 63,840,434 shares
  2. Number of treasury shares: 27,358,682 shares

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
01:12aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
01:12aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding Dividend from Retained Earnings
PU
01:12aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding Differences between Results for the Fiscal ..
PU
01:12aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
2021GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding the Results and Completion of Acquisition o..
PU
2021Tranche Update on GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
2021GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on November 12, 2021, has ..
CI
2021Horse racing idols app injects new life into Japan mobile gaming market
RE
2021GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding the Status (Progress) of Treasury Share Acq..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 924 M 924 M
Net income 2021 23 352 M 201 M 201 M
Net cash 2021 115 B 992 M 992 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,01x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 149 B 1 289 M 1 289 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 497,00 JPY
Average target price 2 937,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuki Morishita Chief Operating Officer
Kazuya Sakai CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Maki Okajima Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Koji Yoshida Deputy General Manager-Administration
Koichiro Yasunaga Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-3.52%1 289
NETEASE, INC.-2.69%64 423
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.22.50%63 493
NEXON CO., LTD.9.80%18 730
ZYNGA INC.43.13%10 356
NCSOFT CORPORATION-20.53%8 784