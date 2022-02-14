GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

February 14, 2022 Company name GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. R e p r e s e n t a t iv e Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO (Securities code：3765) Contact person Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL：03-6895-1650)

Notice regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares based on the provision of Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the

Companies Act)

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that at a meeting held today, its Board of Directors resolved its acquisition of treasury shares, based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provision of Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Companies Act, as follows.

1. Reasons for acquisition of treasury shares

The Company will acquire its treasury shares based on the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation with the aim of delivering increased shareholder value through the flexible implementation of a capital policy that responds to changes in the business environment and improves capital efficiency.