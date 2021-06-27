GungHo Online Entertainment : MMORPG “Ragnarok Origin” Distribution in Japan begins on June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

To whom it may concern,

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

MMORPG "Ragnarok Origin"

Distribution in Japan begins on June 28, 2021

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Kazuki Morishita; Company hereinafter referred to as "GungHo") is pleased to announce that the distribution of MMORPG for smartphone "Ragnarok Origin" (https://ragnarokorigin.gungho.jp/) begins on June 28, 2021 in Japan.

"Ragnarok Origin" is the latest title of "Ragnarok" series, which more than 100 million users have played*. "Ragnarok Origin" preserves the defining features of RO, including its poppy characters and its "overwhelming degree of freedom" that allows players to combine different elements of occupation, status, skill, and equipment to go into battle with their own unique style. The story of this MMORPG has been developed to present a new interpretation of the existing world of RO, allowing fans of the series as well as players who are new to RO to enjoy the game without having to know about the previous games. By sharing "one world" with many players at all times, each player can enjoy an original game experience that can only be found with "Ragnarok Origin," where they can meet and fight alongside their friends as they spin their own unique tale.

Under the philosophy of "pursuing business operations to take on challenges and create new products," at GungHo, we will strive to create high-quality game content that can be fully enjoyed by game users around the world.

* Cumulative worldwide basis of "Ragnarok" series (as of June 2021)