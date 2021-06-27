Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3765   JP3235900002

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(3765)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GungHo Online Entertainment : MMORPG “Ragnarok Origin” Distribution in Japan begins on June 28, 2021

06/27/2021 | 11:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 28, 2021

To whom it may concern,

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

MMORPG "Ragnarok Origin"

Distribution in Japan begins on June 28, 2021

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Kazuki Morishita; Company hereinafter referred to as "GungHo") is pleased to announce that the distribution of MMORPG for smartphone "Ragnarok Origin" (https://ragnarokorigin.gungho.jp/) begins on June 28, 2021 in Japan.

"Ragnarok Origin" is the latest title of "Ragnarok" series, which more than 100 million users have played*. "Ragnarok Origin" preserves the defining features of RO, including its poppy characters and its "overwhelming degree of freedom" that allows players to combine different elements of occupation, status, skill, and equipment to go into battle with their own unique style. The story of this MMORPG has been developed to present a new interpretation of the existing world of RO, allowing fans of the series as well as players who are new to RO to enjoy the game without having to know about the previous games. By sharing "one world" with many players at all times, each player can enjoy an original game experience that can only be found with "Ragnarok Origin," where they can meet and fight alongside their friends as they spin their own unique tale.

Under the philosophy of "pursuing business operations to take on challenges and create new products," at GungHo, we will strive to create high-quality game content that can be fully enjoyed by game users around the world.

* Cumulative worldwide basis of "Ragnarok" series (as of June 2021)

Basic information

Title

Ragnarok Origin

Category

MMORPG

Compatible devices

iOS 13.0 +

Android 6.0 + Requires 4GB + of RAM

*Some devices still may not be compatible despite

fulfilling the conditions above.

Price

Free with in-app purchases

Official website

https://ragnarokorigin.gungho.jp/

Release date

June 28, 2021

App Store

https://apps.apple.com/JP/app/id1536894309?mt=8

Google Play ストア

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.gungho.rao

Publisher

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Copyright

© Gravity Co., Ltd. & Lee MyoungJin(studio DTDS). All rights reserved.

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

*The above basic information is in relation to service provided in the Japanese market.

*The content described herein is current as of the date of announcement. Content may be subject to change without notice. *Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries. The App Store is

an Apple Inc. service logo.

*Google Play and Google Play logos are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Company name, logo mark, product name, and service name are trademarks or registered trademarks. *Details listed above are as of the date of announcement. Details are subject to change without notice.

Corporate Overview of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Company Name

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Address

Pacific Century Place Marunouchi, 1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director,

Kazuki Morishita

President and CEO

Paid-in Capital

5,338 million yen (as of December 31, 2020

Established

July 1, 1998

URL

https://www.gungho.co.jp

For press inquiries on this press release, please contact:

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

IR Group Email: ir@gungho.jp

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 03:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
06/27GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT  : MMORPG “Ragnarok Origin” Distribution..
PU
05/20GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT  : Battle Ninja Gum Action Game for Nintendo Switch ..
PU
05/19GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT  : The MMORPG “Ragnarok Origin” Service ..
PU
04/22GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT  : highly popular puzzle RPG “Puzzle & Dragons..
PU
04/14GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT  : Notice Regarding the Decision on the Details of t..
PU
04/13GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT  : Notice Regarding Grantees of Stock Options as Sto..
PU
03/30GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT  : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.
PU
03/30GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT  : Notice on Issuance of Stock Options as Stock base..
PU
03/29GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT  : Notice of Resolution of the 24th Annual General M..
PU
03/26GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT  : highly popular puzzle RPG “Puzzle & Dragons..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 100 B 905 M 905 M
Net income 2021 18 795 M 170 M 170 M
Net cash 2021 113 B 1 023 M 1 023 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,84x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 147 B 1 329 M 1 330 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 170,00 JPY
Average target price 2 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuki Morishita President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuya Sakai CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Maki Okajima Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Koji Yoshida Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Koichiro Yasunaga Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-5.98%1 329
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-0.64%71 688
NETEASE, INC.11.52%69 470
NEXON CO., LTD.-23.87%19 439
NCSOFT CORPORATION-11.28%15 099
ZYNGA INC.7.90%11 595