GungHo Online Entertainment : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

03/30/2021 | 02:11am EDT
March 30, 2021

To whom it may concern

Company name RepresentativeGungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Kazuki Morishita, Representative President, CEO

Director

&

(Securities code: 3765)

Contact personKazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL03-6895-1650)

Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") announces "Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc." with regard to its other affiliated company Belleisle Japan Inc. and SON Financial LLC. as follows:

1. Names of the parent company, controlling shareholder (excluding parent company) and other affiliated companies.

As of March 30, 2021

Name

Relationship

Share of voting rights (%)

Stock exchanges on which shares are listed

Direct

Indirect

Total

Belleisle Japan Inc.

Other affiliated company

-

23.37

23.37

-

SON Financial LLC.

Other affiliated company

18.27

5.10

23.37

-

(Note 1) The "Share of voting rights" is rounded to the nearest two decimal places and estimated based on the shareholders registration as of December 31, 2020.

(Note 2) SON Financial Inc., the other affiliated company and major shareholder of the Company as of December 31, 2020, was absorbed by SON Equities LLC. on March 1, 2021. After the absorption, SON Equities LLC. changed its trade name on March 1, 2021 and became SON Financial LLC.

Please refer to "Notice of a Change in the Largest Shareholder That Is Other Affiliated Company and Major Shareholder", dated March 1, 2021 for details.

2. Name of enterprise deemed to have the most significant effect on the listed company, among the parent company, etc. and the reason for it i. Name of enterprise

Belleisle Japan Inc.

ii. Reason

Although Belleisle Japan Inc. indirectly holds 23.37% of the voting rights to the total number of shares authorized of the Company, it is the highest ranked parent company of SON Financial LLC.

3. Position of listed company within the parent company, etc. or group and relationship with other listed companies and parent company, etc.

Belleisle Japan Inc. holds 23.37% of the voting rights for the Company and falls under the category of its other affiliated company, and the Company doesn't have any business relationships and human relationships with Belleisle Japan Inc., no constraint is imposed on its operating activities and business decision-making, and its independence is secured.

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
