GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Grantees of Stock Options as Stock-based Compensation (Stock Acquisition Rights) and Number of Allotment

April 13, 2021 To Whom It May Concern Company name GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Representative Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO (Securities code: 3765) Contact person Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL: 03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding Grantees of Stock Options as Stock-based Compensation (Stock

Acquisition Rights) and Number of Allotment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") announced in the press release titled "Notice on Issuance of Stock Options as Stock-based Compensation (Stock Acquisition Rights)" that the Company passed a resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on March 30, 2021 to issue guidelines on the subscription of stock acquisition rights to be granted as stock options as a stock-based compensation scheme for the Company's Directors and Executive Officers and recruit shareholders accepting the subscription. This is to notify you that the Company, at the Board of Directors meeting held today, resolved the number of grantees of the stock acquisition rights and the number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted in accordance with provisions prescribed in Article 243 of the Companies Act.

1. Number of grantees of stock acquisition rights and the number of allotment

958 units to the Company's Managing Directors and Executive Officers (the targeted number of shares

for the stock acquisition rights shall be 100 shares) Breakdown: The Company's five Managing Directors 781 units The Company's three Executive Officers 177 units

2. Targeted types and numbers of the stock acquisition rights to be allotted to the Company's Managing Directors and Executive Officers

95,800 shares of the Company's common stock

(Reference)

"Notice on Issuance of Stock Options as Stock-based Compensation (Stock Acquisition Rights)" dated March 30, 2021.

