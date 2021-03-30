GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice on Issuance of Stock Options as Stock based Compensation (Stock Acquisition Rights)

March 30, 2021

To Whom It May Concern

Company name GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Representative Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO (Securities code：3765) Contact person Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL：03-6895-1650)

Notice on Issuance of Stock Options as Stock-based Compensation

(Stock Acquisition Rights)

This is to inform you that the Company passed a resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on March 30, 2021, that the Company would issue the following guideline on the subscription of the Stock Acquisition Rights and recruit shareholders accepting the subscription. The said Stock Acquisition Rights shall be granted as stock options as a stock-based compensation scheme for the Company's Executive Directors and Executive Officers with the intent of elevating the management awareness of the importance of shareholders and enhancing the Directors' and Executive Officers' motivation and morale toward the mid- and long-term business growth and improvement of corporate value, in accordance with provisions prescribed in Article 236, 238 and 240 of the Companies Act.

Terms and conditions for issuing stock acquisition rights

1. Title of the stock options. The 9th Stock Acquisition Rights of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (hereinafter, referred to as "the Stock Acquisition Rights").

2. Aggregate number of the Stock Acquisition Rights The aggregate number shall be 958 units.

However, please note that the above aggregate figures are the projected number of allocation, and in the event of a reduction in the aggregate number of the Stock Acquisition Rights for allocation, due to unfulfilled cases of acceptance of the offer, etc., the aggregate number of the Stock Acquisition Rights for allocation shall constitute the aggregate number of the Stock Acquisition Rights for issuance.

3. Calculation method for the payment amount of the Stock Acquisition Rights

The option price per share for the Company's common stock shall be calculated by using the following formulas as well as base figures shown from (ii) through (vii). The payment amount of the Stock Acquisition Rights shall be the value obtained by multiplying the aforementioned option price by the number of shares granted (defined in (1) of 5 below). (Any fraction less than one yen shall be rounded up.)

= −() − −N(d − σ√)

where

d=ln(

)+(−+2)Ｔ

2

√

(i) Option price per share: (C)

(ii) Stock Price (S): Closing price of ordinary transactions of shares of the Company's common stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as of April 14, 2021 (In the case that there is no closing price on that day, the base price on the following business day shall be applied.)

(iii) Exercise price (X): 1 yen

(iv) Expected remaining period (T): 10.5 years

(v) Volatility (σ)：Stock price fluctuation rate calculated based on the closing prices of ordinary transactions of shares of the Company's common stock over 10.5 years from October 14, 2010 to

April 14, 2021.

(vi) Risk-free interest rate (r)：Interest rate of the Japanese government bonds whose remaining years correspond to the expected remaining period

(vii) Dividend yield (q): Dividend per share (dividend distributed in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) divided by the stock price stated in the above (ii)

(viii) Cumulative distribution function of the standard normal distribution (N(⋅))

However, the Company shall provide the grantees of the allotted Stock Acquisition Rights with the right to claim for remuneration which is equivalent to the aggregate amount to be paid for the allocated Stock Acquisition Rights, and set off the payment liability for the Stock Acquisition Rights by the right to claim for remuneration, replacing the monetary payment for the Stock Acquisition Rights.

4. Date of allotment of Stock Acquisition Rights

April 14, 2021

5. Contents of the Stock Acquisition Rights

(1) Targeted types and numbers of the Stock Acquisition Rights

The targeted type of stock for the Stock Acquisition Rights shall be the Company's common stock, and the targeted number of shares for the Stock Acquisition Rights (hereinafter, referred to as the "number of allotted shares") shall be 100 shares of the Company's common stock.

The number of allotted shares shall be adjusted by using the following formula in the event that the Company makes a share split (including allotment of shares without contribution hereinafter) or share consolidation after the allotment of the Stock Acquisition Rights. However, it is provided that the said adjustment shall be applied to the targeted stock's shares to which the Stock Acquisition Rights have not been exercised at the time of a share split or share consolidation, and any fraction less than one share resulting from the adjustment shall be discarded.

Number of allotted shares after the adjustment = Number of allotted shares before the adjustment x Ratio of share split or share consolidation

The number of allotted shares after the adjustment shall be applied, in the case of a stock split, from the day following the record date of the said stock split (or, if no record date is determined, then the effective date) and, in the case of a share consolidation, from the effective date. However, when the Company makes a share split under the condition that the proposal for increasing the capital or reserve by reducing the surplus shall be approved at the Company's general meeting of shareholders and a date prior to the closing of the said general meeting of shareholders is set as the record date, the number of allotted shares after the adjustment shall be applied from the day following the date when the said general meeting of shareholders closed.

Furthermore, in the case that the Company carries out a merger, corporate split, share exchange, or any other event equivalent thereto necessitating an adjustment of the number of allotted shares, the Company shall be permitted to adjust the number of allotted shares to the extent that has been approved as appropriate at the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting.

When the Company makes an adjustment to the number of allotted shares, the Company shall notify or announce necessary matters to holders of the Stock Acquisition Rights (each such holder hereinafter referred to as a "grantee of the Stock Acquisition Rights") by the day preceding the date of the start of the application of the number of allotted shares after the adjustment. However, in the case that the Company is unable to notify or announce by the day preceding the said applicable date, a notice or announcement shall be made promptly.

(2) Amount of assets to be contributed upon the exercise of Stock Acquisition Rights

The exercise price (hereinafter, referred to as the "exercise price") for one share of the stock that is granted upon the exercise of the said Stock Acquisition Rights shall be 1 yen. The amount of assets to be contributed upon each exercise of the Stock Acquisition Rights shall be the amount obtained bymultiplying the exercise price of 1 yen by the number of the allotted shares.

(3) Period during which the Stock Acquisition Rights can be exercised

The period during which the Stock Acquisition Rights can be exercised (hereinafter, referred to as the "exercise period") shall be from April 14, 2024 to April 13, 2039. However, in the case that the last day of the exercise period falls on the Company's holiday, the business day preceding the date of the holiday shall be set as the last day of the exercise period.

(4) Conditions for the exercise

(i) The grantee of stock acquisition rights shall be, at the time of exercising the Stock Acquisition Rights, a director, an auditor, or an employee of the Company or the Company's affiliates (i.e.,

companies having a capital relationship with the Company, such as the Company's subsidiaries). However, this shall not be applied to cases of retirement from office due to the expiry of tenure, mandatory retirement, or any other justifiable reasons.

(ii) The exercise of the Stock Acquisition Rights by the holder's heir shall not be permitted.

(iii) The exercise of a Stock Acquisition Right which is less than one unit shall not be permitted.

(iv) If the grantee of stock acquisition rights gives up the Stock Acquisition Rights, the said Stock

Acquisition Rights cannot be exercised.

(v) Other conditions shall be in accordance with the Stock Acquisition Rights Agreement between the Company and the grantee of stock acquisition rights.

(5) Matters concerning the capital and capital reserve that would increase upon the issuance of shares due to the exercise of the Stock Acquisition Rights

(i) The amount of the capital that shall increase upon the issuance of shares due to the exercise of the Stock Acquisition Rights shall be half of the maximum capital increase calculated pursuant to Article 17-1 of the Corporate Accounting Regulations, with any decimal places smaller than one whole yen remaining after calculation thereof rounded up to the next whole number.

(ii) The amount of the capital reserve that shall increase upon the issuance of shares due to the exercise of the Stock Acquisition Rights shall be the amount calculated by deducting the increased capital defined in the aforementioned (i) from the maximum capital increase stated in the above (i).

(6) Restriction on the acquisition of the Stock Acquisition Rights through the transfer of ownership The acquisition of the Stock Acquisition Rights through the transfer of ownership shall require approval by a resolution of the Board of Directors.