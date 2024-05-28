GUNGNIR Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2024 and 2023 (expressed in Canadian dollars) Unaudited - Prepared by Management

Gungnir Resources Inc. Statements of Financial Position (expressed in Canadian dollars) Unaudited - Prepared by Management As at March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Note Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3 $ 1,161,930 $ 1,309,657 Accounts receivable and prepaids 4 9,402 13,268 1,171,332 1,322,925 Non-current assets Deposits 3 29,590 29,590 Reclamation bonds 5 25,496 25,496 Exploration and evaluation properties 6 3,714,743 3,703,950 Total assets 4,941,161 5,081,961 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 29,547 49,500 Total liabilities 29,547 49,500 Equity Share capital 7 33,375,967 33,375,967 Stock-based payment reserve 7 1,036,845 1,109,417 Warrants 7 338,879 1,211,948 Contributed surplus 7 7,757,311 6,811,670 Deficit (37,597,388) (37,476,541) Total equity 4,911,614 5,032,461 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,941,161 $ 5,081,961 Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1) Subsequent event (Note 13) See accompanying notes to the interim financial statements

Gungnir Resources Inc. Statements of Comprehensive Loss (expressed in Canadian dollars) Unaudited - Prepared by Management For the Periods Ended March 31, Note 2024 2023 Operating expenses General and administration 10 $ 12,759 $ 67,731 Compensation 10 134,373 191,673 Professional fees 10 3,470 1,036 (150,602) (260,440) Other items Other Income 30,000 - Interest income - 2,302 Foreign exchange (245) (431) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (120,847) $ (258,569) Weighted average number of shares 119,629,786 119,618,126 outstanding Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.00) $ (0.00) See accompanying notes to the interim financial statements

Gungnir Resources Inc. Statements of Cash Flows (expressed in Canadian dollars) Unaudited - Prepared by Management For the Periods Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net loss for the year $ (120,847) $ (258,569) Adjustments for: Accrued interest - (366) Stock-based compensation - 58,183 Foreign exchange - (61) Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets - - (120,847) (200,813) Net change in non-cash working capital: GST/VAT and other accounts receivable 3,346 2,896 Prepaid expenses 520 3,462 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (19,953) (32,718) Net cash used in operating activities (136,934) (227,173) Financing activity Issue of units, net of share issue costs - - Exercise of options - - Exercise of warrants - - Net cash from financing activities - - Investing activities Reclamation Bonds - - Deposits - - Exploration and evaluation expenditures (10,793) (34,642) Option proceeds - - Net cash used in investing activities (10,793) (34,642) Net increase (decrease) in cash (147,727) (261,815) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,309,657 2,498,312 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 1,161,930 $ 2,236,497 See accompanying notes to the interim financial statements

Gungnir Resources Inc. Statements of Changes in Equity (expressed in Canadian dollars) Unaudited - Prepared by Management Shares Share Stock-based Contributed Total (Note 7) Capital compensation Warrants surplus Deficit equity January 1, 2023 119,629,786 $ 33,375,967 $ 1,067,519 $ 1,211,948 $ 6,795,385 $ (36,765,190) $ 5,685,629 Re-allocated on expiry of options and warrants - - - - - - - Stock-based compensation - - 58,183 - - - 58,183 Net loss - - - - - (258,569) (258,569) March 31, 2023 119,629,786 33,375,967 1,125,702 1,211,948 6,795,385 (37,023,759) 5,485,243 Re-allocated on expiry of options and warrants - - (16,285) - 16,285 - - Stock-based compensation - - - - - - - Net loss - - - - - (452,782) (452,782) December 31, 2023 119,629,786 $ 33,375,967 $ 1,109,417 $ 1,211,948 $ 6,811,670 $ (37,476,541) $ 5,032,461 Re-allocated on expiry of options and warrants - - (72,572) (873,069) 945,641 - - Stock-based compensation - - - - - - - Net loss - - - - - (120,847) (120,847) March 31, 2024 119,629,786 $ 33,375,967 $ 1,036,845 $ 338,879 $ 7,757,311 $ (37,597,388) $ 4,911,614 See accompanying notes to the interim financial statements

Gungnir Resources Inc. Notes to the Interim Financial Statements For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (expressed in Canadian dollars) Unaudited - Prepared by Management NATURE AND CONTINUANCE OF OPERATIONS

The Company is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. At the date of these financial statements, the Company has not been able to identify a known body of commercial grade ore on any of its properties and the ability of the Company to recover the costs it has incurred to date on these properties is dependent upon the Company being able to identify a commercial ore body, to finance its exploration and development costs and to resolve any environmental, regulatory, or other constraints which may hinder the successful development of the property. The Company is in the development stage with no major source of operating revenue and is dependent upon equity financing to maintain its current operations. These financial statements have been prepared on the basis of the Company being a going concern and able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.

The Company will eventually need to seek additional financing to meet its ultimate exploration and development objectives. The Company has a reasonable expectation that additional funds will be available when necessary to meet ongoing exploration and development costs. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue to be able to obtain additional financial resources or will achieve profitability or positive cash flows. If the Company is unable to obtain adequate additional financing, the Company will be required to re-evaluate its planned expenditures until additional funds can be raised through financing activities.

The primary office of the Company is located at 1688 - 152 nd Street, Suite 404, Surrey, BC, V4A 4N2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION (a) Statement of Compliance These unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). These unaudited interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. (b) Basis of presentation These financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, under the historical cost basis except for financial instruments designated at fair value through profit and loss, which are stated at their fair value. These financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information. (c) Significant accounting judgments and estimates The preparation of these financial statements require management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the financial statement date and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the period. On an ongoing basis, management evaluates its judgments and estimates by using its experience and other factors it believes to be reasonable. Actual results could differ from those estimates. These financial statements include estimates which are uncertain, the impacts of which are pervasive and may require accounting adjustments based on future occurrences. Revisions to accounting estimates are

Gungnir Resources Inc. Notes to the Interim Financial Statements For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (expressed in Canadian dollars)Unaudited - Prepared by Management recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised and in future periods if it affects both current and future periods. 2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION (CONTINUED) (c) Significant accounting judgments and estimates (continued) Significant estimates and judgments include, but are not limited to, valuation of exploration and evaluation properties, inputs used in the valuation of the Company's warrants and stock options and income taxes. Impairment of exploration and evaluation properties . Management applies judgment in determining whether there are indicators of impairment in connection with properties on which costs have been deferred, as described in note 2 (g).

Valuation of warrants and stock options. Management makes certain estimates when determining the fair value of warrants and stock options awards, and the number of warrants and stock options that are expected to vest. For warrants issued, these estimates affect their amounts recognized either within assets or equity. For stock option awards, these estimates affect the amounts recognized in the statement of comprehensive income.

Management makes certain estimates when determining the fair value of warrants and stock options awards, and the number of warrants and stock options that are expected to vest. For warrants issued, these estimates affect their amounts recognized either within assets or equity. For stock option awards, these estimates affect the amounts recognized in the statement of comprehensive income. Income taxes. Income taxes payable and deferred income tax assets and liabilities require management to make judgments in the interpretation and application of the relevant tax laws. The actual amount of income taxes becomes certain only when filed and accepted by the relevant authorities. Functional currency and foreign currency transactions The functional and presentation currency of the Company is the Canadian dollar. Transactions in currencies other than the functional currency are recorded at the rates of exchange prevailing on dates of transactions. At each financial position reporting date, monetary assets and liabilities that are denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rates prevailing at the date. Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are not retranslated. Non-monetary items measured at fair value are reported at the exchange rate at the date when fair values were determined. (e) Financial instruments and financial risk The Company recognizes financial assets and liabilities on the statement of financial position when it becomes party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. Financial assets

Cash and cash equivalents are classified as subsequently measured at amortized cost. Financial assets at fair value through gain or loss are measured at fair value.

Amounts receivable, exclusive of GST, are non-interest bearing and are recognized at the face amount, except when fair value is materially different, and are subsequently measured at amortized cost. Amounts receivable recorded are net of lifetime expected credit losses. The Company applies the simplified approach to determining expected credit losses, which requires expected credit losses to be recognized upon initial recognition of the receivables.

Reclamation bonds are classified as subsequently measured at amortized cost.

Gungnir Resources Inc. Notes to the Interim Financial Statements For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (expressed in Canadian dollars) Unaudited - Prepared by Management 2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION (CONTINUED) Financial instruments and financial risk (continued) Financial liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities are classified as subsequently measured at amortized cost. Financial liabilities are recognized initially at fair value plus any directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition these financial instruments liabilities are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. Impairment of financial assets and non-financial assets Financial assets

A financial asset is assessed at each reporting date to determine whether there is any objective evidence that it is impaired. A financial asset is considered to be impaired if objective evidence indicates that one or more events have a negative effect on the estimated future cash flows of that asset.

An impairment loss in respect of a financial asset measured at amortized cost is calculated as the difference between its carrying amount and the present value of the estimated cash flows, discounted at the original effective interest rate. Individually significant financial assets are tested for impairment on an individual basis. The remaining financial assets are collectively assessed in groups that share similar credit risk characteristics.

An impairment loss is reversed if the reversal can be related objectively to an event occurring after the impairment loss was recognized. For financial assets measured at amortized cost, this reversal is recognized in profit or loss. Non-financial assets

Non-financial assets are evaluated at least annually by management for indicators that the carrying value is impaired and may not be recoverable. When indicators of impairment are present the recoverable amount of an asset is estimated to determine the extent of the impairment loss. An impairment loss is recognized whenever the carrying amount of an asset exceeds its recoverable amount. Impairment losses are recognized in the statement of comprehensive income (loss). The recoverable amount of the asset is the greater of its fair value less cost to sell and value in use. Exploration and evaluation properties Acquisition costs of resource properties together with direct exploration expenditures thereon are deferred until the property to which they relate is placed into production, sold, abandoned, or become impaired. Option or other payments received in respect of property interests are applied to reduce the carrying value of the properties. The carrying values of mineral properties are, where necessary, written down to the estimated fair value based on discounted estimated future net cash flows. Exploration and evaluation assets will be depreciated on a unit of production basis when the property is placed into production.

Gungnir Resources Inc. Notes to the Interim Financial Statements For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (expressed in Canadian dollars) Unaudited - Prepared by Management 2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION (CONTINUED) Exploration and evaluation properties (continued) The Company reviews the carrying values of its resource properties whenever events or circumstances indicate that there may be a potential impairment. Where estimates of future cash flows are not available and where exploration results or other information suggest impairment has occurred, management assesses whether the carrying value can be recovered, and if not, an appropriate write-down is recorded. Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to mineral properties in which it has an interest, according to the usual industry standards for the stage of exploration of such properties, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. Such properties may be subject to prior agreements or transfers and title may be affected by undetected defects in title registration. Once mineral reserves are determined and the decision to proceed into project development has been approved, the expenditures related to development will be amortized over the life of the project based on estimated economic reserves. Exploration costs renounced to shareholders due to flow-through share subscription agreements remain capitalized; however, for income tax purposes the Company has no right to claim these costs as tax deductible expenses. (h) Reclamation bonds Cash which is subject to contractual restrictions on use imposed by government agencies as a condition of granting permits in connection with exploration and evaluation assets is classified separately as reclamation bonds. (i) Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents consist of balances with banks and investments in financial instruments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and have original maturities within 365 days held for the purpose of meeting short-term cash commitments rather than for investing or other purposes. At March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,161,930 (2023 - $1,309,657). (j) Flow-through shares The Company from time to time issues flow-through common shares to finance a significant portion of its exploration programs. Pursuant to the terms of the applicable flow-through share subscription agreements, the tax deductibility of qualifying resource expenditures funded from the proceeds of the sales of such shares is transferred to the investors who purchased the flow-through shares. Under IFRS, on issuance of such shares, the Company bifurcates the flow-through share into: (i) a flow-through share premium, equal to the