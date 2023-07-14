Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. It has gold and base metal projects in northern Sweden. Its assets include two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, both with nickel resources, and the Knaften project, which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, and VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets. The Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget nickel deposits are located in the eastern part of the Vasterbotten district, approximately 60 kilometers (km) and 100 km east of its Knaften gold exploration project. The Knaften project is situated at the south end of a regional structure known as the Gold Line (Knaften-Barsele Arc) located within a VMS region, including the Skellefte Belt and VMS belts in Finland. It also has added Hemberget property to its Swedish property portfolio, which covers approximately 11 km long gabbro-ultramafic intrusion.

Sector Diversified Mining