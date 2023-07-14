GUNGNIR
Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2023 and 2022
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
Gungnir Resources Inc.
Statements of Financial Position
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
As at
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Note
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3
$
2,060,870
$
2,498,312
Accounts receivable and prepaids
4
40,285
21,412
2,101,155
2,519,724
Non-current assets
Deposits
3
29,522
29,183
Reclamation bonds
5
24,869
28,851
Exploration and evaluation properties
6
3,355,026
3,159,305
Total assets
5,510,572
5,737,063
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
165,981
51,434
Total liabilities
165,981
51,434
Equity
Share capital
7
33,375,967
33,375,967
Stock-based payment reserve
7
1,125,702
1,067,519
Warrants
7
1,211,948
1,211,948
Contributed surplus
7
6,795,385
6,795,385
Deficit
(37,164,411)
(36,765,190)
Total equity
5,344,591
5,685,629
Total liabilities and equity
$
5,510,572
$
5,737,063
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 13)
Gungnir Resources Inc.
Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
For the Periods Ended June 30,
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
3 Months
3 Months
6 Months
6 Months
Operating expenses
General and administration
10
$
9,936
40,304
$
77,668
76,938
Compensation
10
125,963
127,848
317,636
221,200
Professional fees
10
2,037
46,215
3,073
47,398
(137,936)
(214,366)
(398,377)
(345,536)
Other items
Interest income
3,267
2,897
5,569
2,921
Foreign exchange
(5,983)
(6,990)
(6,413)
(4,879)
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(140,652)
(218,460)
$
(399,221)
(347,494)
Weighted average number of shares
119,626,104
98,799,548
119,626,104
98,799,548
outstanding
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0,00)
(0,00)
$
(0.00)
(0.00)
Gungnir Resources Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
For the Periods Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Operating activities
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(399,221)
$
(347,494)
Adjustments for:
Accrued interest
(17)
(6)
Stock-based compensation
58,183
-
Foreign exchange
-
-
(341,055)
(347,500)
Net change in non-cash working capital:
GST/VAT and other accounts receivable
(22,335)
(35,582)
Prepaid expenses
3,462
(3,461)
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
114,546
151,654
Net cash used in operating activities
(245,382)
(234,889)
Financing activity
Issue of units, net of share issue costs
-
2,444,720
Exercise of options
-
30,000
Exercise of warrants
-
24,000
Net cash from financing activities
-
2,498,720
Investing activities
Reclamation Bonds
4,000
1,463
Deposits
(340)
(17,250)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
(195,720)
51,367
Net cash used in investing activities
(192,060)
35,580
Net increase (decrease) in cash
(437,442)
2,299,411
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
2,498,312
1,191,394
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
2,060,870
$
3,490,805
Gungnir Resources Inc.
Statements of Changes in Equity
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
Shares
Share
Stock-based
Contributed
Total
(Note 7)
Capital
compensation
Warrants
surplus
Deficit
equity
January 1, 2022
97,379,450
$
31,789,790
$
764,552
$
344,264
$
6,789,497
$
(35,802,195)
$
3,885,908
Warrants exercised
300,000
24,000
-
-
-
-
24,000
Re-allocated on exercise of warrants
-
7,497
-
(5,385)
(2,112)
-
-
Options exercised
600,000
30,000
-
-
-
-
30,000
Re-allocated on exercise of options
-
24,000
(24,000)
-
-
-
-
Re-allocated on expiry of options and warrants
-
-
(8,000)
-
8,000
-
-
Private placement - units issued
21,318,336
1,685,131
-
873,069
-
-
2,558,200
Share issue costs
-
(186,051)
72,572
-
-
(113,479)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(347,494)
(347,494)
June 30, 2022
119,597,786
33,374,367
805,124
1,211,948
6,795,385
(36,149,689)
6,037,135
Warrants exercised
32,000
1,600
-
-
-
-
1,600
Re-allocated on exercise of warrants
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Options exercised
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Re-allocated on exercise of options
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Re-allocated on expiry of options and warrants
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Private placement - units issued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share issue costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation
-
-
262,395
-
-
-
262,395
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(615,501)
(615,501)
December 31, 2022
119,629,786
$
33,375,967
$
1,067,519
$
1,211,948
$
6,795,385
$
(36,765,190)
$
5,685,629
Warrants exercised
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Re-allocated on exercise of warrants
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Options exercised
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Re-allocated on exercise of options
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Re-allocated on expiry of options and warrants
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Private placement - units issued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share issue costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation
-
-
58,183
-
-
-
58,183
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(399,221)
(399,221)
June 30, 2023
119,629,786
$
33,375,967
$
1,125,702
$
1,211,948
$
6,795,385
$
(37,164,411)
$
5,344,591
