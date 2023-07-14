GUNGNIR

Interim Financial Statements

June 30, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

Gungnir Resources Inc.

Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

As at

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

Note

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3

$

2,060,870

$

2,498,312

Accounts receivable and prepaids

4

40,285

21,412

2,101,155

2,519,724

Non-current assets

Deposits

3

29,522

29,183

Reclamation bonds

5

24,869

28,851

Exploration and evaluation properties

6

3,355,026

3,159,305

Total assets

5,510,572

5,737,063

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

165,981

51,434

Total liabilities

165,981

51,434

Equity

Share capital

7

33,375,967

33,375,967

Stock-based payment reserve

7

1,125,702

1,067,519

Warrants

7

1,211,948

1,211,948

Contributed surplus

7

6,795,385

6,795,385

Deficit

(37,164,411)

(36,765,190)

Total equity

5,344,591

5,685,629

Total liabilities and equity

$

5,510,572

$

5,737,063

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 13)

See accompanying notes to the interim financial statements

Gungnir Resources Inc.

Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

For the Periods Ended June 30,

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

3 Months

3 Months

6 Months

6 Months

Operating expenses

General and administration

10

$

9,936

40,304

$

77,668

76,938

Compensation

10

125,963

127,848

317,636

221,200

Professional fees

10

2,037

46,215

3,073

47,398

(137,936)

(214,366)

(398,377)

(345,536)

Other items

Interest income

3,267

2,897

5,569

2,921

Foreign exchange

(5,983)

(6,990)

(6,413)

(4,879)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(140,652)

(218,460)

$

(399,221)

(347,494)

Weighted average number of shares

119,626,104

98,799,548

119,626,104

98,799,548

outstanding

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0,00)

(0,00)

$

(0.00)

(0.00)

See accompanying notes to the interim financial statements

Gungnir Resources Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

For the Periods Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Operating activities

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(399,221)

$

(347,494)

Adjustments for:

Accrued interest

(17)

(6)

Stock-based compensation

58,183

-

Foreign exchange

-

-

(341,055)

(347,500)

Net change in non-cash working capital:

GST/VAT and other accounts receivable

(22,335)

(35,582)

Prepaid expenses

3,462

(3,461)

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

114,546

151,654

Net cash used in operating activities

(245,382)

(234,889)

Financing activity

Issue of units, net of share issue costs

-

2,444,720

Exercise of options

-

30,000

Exercise of warrants

-

24,000

Net cash from financing activities

-

2,498,720

Investing activities

Reclamation Bonds

4,000

1,463

Deposits

(340)

(17,250)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(195,720)

51,367

Net cash used in investing activities

(192,060)

35,580

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(437,442)

2,299,411

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

2,498,312

1,191,394

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

2,060,870

$

3,490,805

See accompanying notes to the interim financial statements

Gungnir Resources Inc.

Statements of Changes in Equity

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

Shares

Share

Stock-based

Contributed

Total

(Note 7)

Capital

compensation

Warrants

surplus

Deficit

equity

January 1, 2022

97,379,450

$

31,789,790

$

764,552

$

344,264

$

6,789,497

$

(35,802,195)

$

3,885,908

Warrants exercised

300,000

24,000

-

-

-

-

24,000

Re-allocated on exercise of warrants

-

7,497

-

(5,385)

(2,112)

-

-

Options exercised

600,000

30,000

-

-

-

-

30,000

Re-allocated on exercise of options

-

24,000

(24,000)

-

-

-

-

Re-allocated on expiry of options and warrants

-

-

(8,000)

-

8,000

-

-

Private placement - units issued

21,318,336

1,685,131

-

873,069

-

-

2,558,200

Share issue costs

-

(186,051)

72,572

-

-

(113,479)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(347,494)

(347,494)

June 30, 2022

119,597,786

33,374,367

805,124

1,211,948

6,795,385

(36,149,689)

6,037,135

Warrants exercised

32,000

1,600

-

-

-

-

1,600

Re-allocated on exercise of warrants

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Options exercised

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Re-allocated on exercise of options

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Re-allocated on expiry of options and warrants

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Private placement - units issued

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share issue costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

262,395

-

-

-

262,395

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(615,501)

(615,501)

December 31, 2022

119,629,786

$

33,375,967

$

1,067,519

$

1,211,948

$

6,795,385

$

(36,765,190)

$

5,685,629

Warrants exercised

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Re-allocated on exercise of warrants

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Options exercised

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Re-allocated on exercise of options

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Re-allocated on expiry of options and warrants

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Private placement - units issued

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share issue costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

58,183

-

-

-

58,183

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(399,221)

(399,221)

June 30, 2023

119,629,786

$

33,375,967

$

1,125,702

$

1,211,948

$

6,795,385

$

(37,164,411)

$

5,344,591

See accompanying notes to the interim financial statements

