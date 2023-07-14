GUNGNIR Gungnir Resources Inc. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2023 DATED July 14, 2023 Introduction and Overview Gungnir is a junior mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 2 company under the trading symbol "GUG". The Company is also inter-listed in the United States as "ASWRF.PK". The Company is a reporting issuer in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. Gungnir is in the business of the acquisition, evaluation and exploration of mineral properties with the primary aim of advancing them to a stage where they can be exploited at a profit, or offered for sale or option. We do not currently have any producing mineral properties and our current operations on our various properties are exploratory searches for mineable mineral deposits. Gungnir's corporate strategy is to focus on exploration in mining-friendly Sweden with the goal of discovery of high-quality gold and base metal deposits. The Company also continues to evaluate other opportunities as they arise. This MD&A is dated July 14, 2023 and discloses specified information up to that date. Gungnir is classified as a "Venture Issuer" for the purposes of National Instrument 51-102. Our financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards in Canada ("IFRS") and are expressed in Canadian dollars. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related notes attached thereto (the "2022 Financial Statements"). Throughout this report we refer from time to time to "Gungnir", the "Company", "we", "us", "our", or "its". All these terms are used in respect of Gungnir Resources Inc. which is the reporting issuer in this document. We recommend that readers consult the "Cautionary Statement" at the end of this report, as well the section on risks and uncertainties. Cautionary Statement Forward-Looking Information This interim management discussion and analysis ("Interim MD&A") contains forward-looking statements and information relating to Gungnir Resources Inc. ("Gungnir" or the "Company") that are based on the beliefs of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Gungnir. When used in this document, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This Interim MD&A contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, regulatory compliance, environmental matters, changes in legislation or regulations, receipt of required licenses, permits and approvals, the sufficiency of current working

capital, the estimated cost and availability of funding for the continued exploration and development of Gungnir's exploration properties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gungnir to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements whether expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors are identified in this Interim MD&A. Covid-19 To the date of this report, the spread of COVID-19 has severely impacted many local economies around the globe. In many countries, including Canada, businesses are being forced to cease or limit operations for long or indefinite periods of time. Measures taken to contain the spread of the virus, including travel bans, quarantines, social distancing, and closures of non-essential services have triggered significant disruptions to businesses worldwide, resulting in an economic slowdown. Global stock markets have also experienced great volatility. Governments and central banks have responded with monetary and fiscal interventions to stabilize economic conditions. As at the date of this report, the Company has not been significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the effectiveness of government and central bank responses, remains unclear at this time. It is not possible to reliably estimate the duration and severity of these consequences, as well as their impact on the financial position and results of the Company for future periods. Outlook The Company has significantly advanced its exploration efforts in Sweden through 2022 and up to the time of this report, and continues its exploration efforts in Sweden with the primary goal of advancing to a stage where a resource can be defined or advanced and exploited at a profit or offered for sale or option. The Company initiated its seventh year of drilling in Sweden in May of 2023 and the third year of drilling on the Lappvattnet nickel property. Geophysics was completed on the Knaften, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget properties in 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. Since commencing drilling in Sweden in 2017, Gungnir has made several new discoveries and announced significant developments including discovery of a potentially sizeable intrusion-related gold system, discovery of a new volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zinc-copper base metal target and discovery of a new copper-nickel target, all located on the Knaften project. All targets are open for expansion and further discovery. The Company's focus at Knaften is on its intrusion-related gold target, in particular new, undrilled IP (induced polarization) anomalies in the recently acquired southern extension of the property. The Company also acquired the Hemberget property located approximately 6 km north of Gungnir's Knaften project. All projects are located within the Vasterbotten region of northern Sweden which hosts the prolific Skellefte VMS-gold belt, "Gold Line" and "Nickel Line". East of Knaften, the Company upgraded its two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, to current resources in 2020. The two separate deposits contain 177 million pounds of nickel in inferred resources* based on NI43-101 resource estimates commissioned by Gungnir in 2020. The Company's first phase drill program in 2021 at Lappvattnet produced consistent strong assay results and as a result drilling at Lappvattnet is continuing and planned to be the focus for 2023. *Gungnir Resources Inc. filed on SEDAR "The National Instrument 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget Deposits, Northern Sweden" was prepared by Reddick Consulting Inc. Qualified persons are John Reddick, MSc, P.Geo, and Thomas Lindholm, MSc, fellow AusIMM. The effective date is Nov. 17, 2020. In March 2022, the Company entered into a royalty option agreement with Altius Royalty Corporation ('Altius') pursuant to which the Company has granted Altius the right, in exchange for $250,000 in cash, to enter into: (i) a royalty agreement with respect to licences at the Company's Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget projects (the "Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget Option"), and (ii) a royalty agreement with respect to licences at the Company's Knaften project (the "Knaften Option"). Altius may exercise its Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget Option by paying the Company, at any time while it maintains its interest in these properties, $8 million, at which point the Company and Altius will enter into a royalty agreement for a 2.0% gross sales royalty in perpetuity. Altius may exercise its Knaften Option by paying the Company, at any time while it maintains its interest in the property, $2 million at which point the Company and Altius will enter into a royalty agreement for a 1.0% gross sales royalty in perpetuity.

On March 25, 2022, Altius paid the Company $250,000 described above, which was applied against the deferred costs applicable to each of its property interests as follows: Knaften property - 33.33% or $83,325

Lappvattnet property - 53.34% or $133,340, and

Rormyrberget property - 13.33% or $33,345 Lappvattnet & Rormyrberget Continued drilling on the Lappvattnet began in early May of 2023 with the goal of further upgrading and expanding the existing resource, focused on defining further high-grade nickel shoots. At Rormyrberget potential remains to improve nickel grades with assaying of un-sampled drill core within the resource and to expand higher-grade zones including 2.33% nickel over 12.50 metres. Knaften The Company continues to demonstrate continuity of gold-bearing zones which extend more than 400 metres down- dip at the Knaften 300 Gold Zone ("Knaften 300"). With growing indications of a sizeable mineralized system, the Company also importantly tied-up key adjoining permits (nr 500 and nr 600) to cover the entire 4 x 5 km quartz diorite intrusion which hosts Knaften 300 along its northern edge. Gungnir now controls 4,887 hectares (or nearly 50 sq. km), expanding the size of the Knaften property by over 75% and significantly increasing the potential of Gungnir's Knaften intrusion-hosted gold target. The new IP (Induced Polarization) anomalies identified in 2021 in the southern part of the intrusion are future drill targets at Knaften (see map page 7). This area has not seen any previous exploration. Hemberget The Company added the Hemberget Property to its package of polymetallic projects in northern Sweden during the first quarter of 2022. The 29.4 sq. km property was acquired by staking in order to evaluate potential for intrusion hosted copper-nickel and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization. The Hemberget area has been on our radar for a few years now after new copper-nickel and VMS discoveries on the Knaften project, which was previously regarded as a gold-only area. The striking feature of the Hemberget permit is an impressive, 11-km long magnetic anomaly which maps out a gabbro-ultramafic intrusion similar to much smaller bodies on the Knaften project that we now know are copper-nickel mineralized. In addition to potential copper- nickel mineralization, the property covers some text-book VMS geology which adds further potential at Hemberget. The Company has partially completed wide-spaced electromagnetic (EM) geophysics (results pending) at Hemberget and is currently evaluating government airborne geophysical data with the goal of targeting shallow conductors potentially related to copper-nickel sulphide mineralization within a large, layered mafic- ultramafic intrusion. Similar, but much smaller intrusions, located to the south on the Company's Knaften project, host copper- nickel mineralization which was earlier discovered by Gungnir. Exploration 2023 Lappvattnet High-Grade Nickel Project Drilling continues in 2023 to focus on upgrading and potentially expanding the Lappvattnet high- grade nickel deposit with present drill holes targeting the eastern half of the deposit and areas below the current resource

1,115 metres in five holes have been drilled so far in 2023 (to date Gungnir has drilled 6,550 metres in fifty holes)

122 samples have been tagged for assay and will be shipped to the lab for prep work

Hemberget Project Targeting potential copper-nickel sulphide mineralization associated with an 11 km-long, layered mafic (gabbro) - ultramafic intrusion (1.86 Ga)

copper-nickel sulphide mineralization associated with an 11 km-long, layered mafic (gabbro) - ultramafic intrusion (1.86 Ga) New conductors identified in the western part of the property from a partially completed ground electromagnetic (EM) geophysical survey (Gungnir spring 2023)

Regional prospecting by the Company confirms outcropping and boulders of mafic intrusive rocks as well as a wide, sulphide-bearing unit which could provide ideal conditions to precipitate copper/nickel

sulphide-bearing unit which could provide ideal conditions to precipitate copper/nickel Copper/nickel mineralization discovered in a much smaller gabbro intrusion on nearby Knaften project (Gungnir 2017 discovery)

Drill permits are being finalized Drilling commenced in early May of 2023 at the Company's Lappvattnet high-grade nickel project in northern Sweden. Drilling will continue to focus on upgrading and potentially expanding the Lappvattnet nickel deposit, specifically targeting: (a) the eastern, shallow down-plunge extension of the main nickel zone; (b) additional, thickened high-grade nickel shoots within the eastern half of the existing inferred resource; and (c) grade and continuity of the newly discovered footwall zone. In 2022, the Company drilled 30 holes for a total of 4,240 metres and 15 holes for 1,300 metres in 2021. The 45 holes were drilled in the western half of the property covering a strike length of 450 metres with nickel intercept points (main nickel zone) to a vertical depth of about 100 metres. The current two-year drill permit at Lappvattnet is valid to the end of this year with further drilling possible with a new work plan submission. The total amount of drill metres in 2023 will be based on continuing positive results and access to planned drill sites. The bulk of the Company's 2023 exploration program is planned to be devoted to drilling at the Lappvattnet nickel project with up to 10,000 metres approved by Swedish authorities to the end of 2023. The total amount of drill metres will be determined based on continuing positive results. In 2022, the Company drilled 30 holes for a total of 4,240 metres with the goal of upgrading and expanding the existing resource, focused on defining further high-grade nickel shoots, as well as initial scout drilling north of Lappvattnet. A total of 1,300 metres was drilled in 2021. The Company also plans to review new geophysical results from Hemberget to potentially prioritize drilling. The Company has sufficient funds in place through the private placement completed in March 2022 to continue its planned drilling through 2023. Results of Operations To-Date The goal at both nickel deposits is to upgrade the current resources. At Lappvattnet, drilling commenced in the western part of the deposit in 2021 and produced numerous near-surface,high-grade nickel and wide zones of nickel mineralization through 2022. Highlights are: 3.19% Nickel over 4.25 metres within a 10.4-metre interval grading 1.51% Nickel in drill hole LAP21-02 (from 45 metres)

10.4-metre interval grading 1.51% Nickel in drill hole LAP21-02 (from 45 metres) 2.62% Nickel over 5.65 metres within a 14.0-metre interval grading 1.40% Nickel in drill hole LAP21-05 (from 60 metres)

14.0-metre interval grading 1.40% Nickel in drill hole LAP21-05 (from 60 metres) 1.74% Nickel over 10.00 metres in drill hole LAP21-13 (from 21 metres)

LAP21-13 (from 21 metres) 36.00 metres grading 0.93% Nickel in drill hole LAP21-04 (from 49 metres)

LAP21-04 (from 49 metres) 3.02% Nickel over 5.66 metres within a 9.0-metre interval grading 2.35% Nickel in drill hole LAP22-19 (from 66 metres)

9.0-metre interval grading 2.35% Nickel in drill hole LAP22-19 (from 66 metres) 4.04% Nickel over 5.76 metres within an 18.28-metre interval grading 1.49% Nickel in drill hole LAP22- 25 (from 58 metres)