  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Gunkul Engineering
  News
  Summary
    GUNKUL   TH1041010Z03

GUNKUL ENGINEERING

(GUNKUL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-16
5.050 THB   +1.00%
09:04aGUNKUL ENGINEERING : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI
PU
08/17SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : GUNKUL24C2301A to be traded on August 18, 2022
PU
08/17GUNKUL ENGINEERING : Resolution of the Exercise of 14 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
Gunkul Engineering : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI

08/18/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Headline:

Security Symbol:

Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI

AWC13C2209A, BCP13C2209A, CHG13C2209A, COM713C2209A, COM713P2209A, GULF13C2209A, GUNK13C2209A, GUNK13C2209B, HANA13C2209A, JMAR13P2209A, PTTG13P2209A, SCGP13C2209A, SING13C2209A, STGT13C2209A, SYNE13C2209A, THAN13C2209A, TRUE13C2209A, TTA13C2209A, WHA13C2209A

Announcement Details

Right exercise of DW

Subject

Notification the Final Exercise of securities

Date announced

18-Aug-2022

Exercise date

07-Sep-2022

Book-closing date of DW

07-Sep-2022

Last trading date

02-Sep-2022

Date of post "SP" sign

From 05-Sep-2022 to 07-Sep-2022

Name of securities

Exercise price (baht per share)

Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :

underlying securities)

AWC13C2209A

0.50

: 1.00

6.15

BCP13C2209A

9.00

: 1.00

45.00

CHG13C2209A

0.60

: 1.00

4.60

COM713C2209A

9.20

: 1.00

51.00

COM713P2209A

5.00

: 1.00

24.50

GULF13C2209A

7.00

: 1.00

60.75

GUNK13C2209A

1.90

: 1.00

6.80

GUNK13C2209B

0.65

: 1.00

6.50

HANA13C2209A

10.00

: 1.00

58.75

JMAR13P2209A

4.60

: 1.00

36.00

PTTG13P2209A

3.80

: 1.00

31.00

SCGP13C2209A

7.96369

: 1.00

64.707

SING13C2209A

9.00

: 1.00

70.50

STGT13C2209A

3.50

: 1.00

28.50

SYNE13C2209A

3.50

: 1.00

30.00

THAN13C2209A

0.65

: 1.00

5.80

TRUE13C2209A

0.80

: 1.00

6.10

TTA13C2209A

13.00

4.00 : 1.00

WHA13C2209A

3.90

0.70 : 1.00

Remark

  1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate
  2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
  4. Exercise Price and Exercise Ratio may be changed due to the underlying stock of DW posted the Corporate Action signs.

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Gunkul Engineering pcl published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 13:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 914 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2022 1 978 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
Net Debt 2022 18 875 M 532 M 532 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 44 857 M 1 263 M 1 263 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,15x
EV / Sales 2023 5,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart GUNKUL ENGINEERING
Duration : Period :
Gunkul Engineering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNKUL ENGINEERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,05 THB
Average target price 6,42 THB
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somboon Aueatchasai CEO, Co-Secretary & Executive Director
Sopacha Dhumrongpiyawut President & Executive Director
Thitipong Techaratanayuenyong Chief Financial Officer
Gunkul Dhumrongpiyawut Chairman
Chongrak Rarueysong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUNKUL ENGINEERING-9.82%1 263
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION13.56%14 800
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.30.69%14 252
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-13.54%8 720
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.14%5 329
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.37%4 024