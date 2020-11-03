Log in
Gunnebo : Agreement signed to sell Integrator business for electronic security in Spain and Portugal to Trablisa – enables greater focus on Gunnebo's core business

11/03/2020 | 03:00am EST

Gothenburg, 3 November 2020

Agreement signed to sell Integrator business for electronic security in Spain and Portugal to Trablisa - enables greater focus on Gunnebo's core business

As part of Gunnebo's strategic aim to focus on its core business, an agreement has been signed to sell the Iberian integrator business for electronic security to Spanish security company Trablisa. The transaction is expected to be closed later this week.

The transaction is in line with Gunnebo's strategy to create more focus on Business Units: Entrance Control, Safe Storage and Cash Management. It is also the result of the ongoing evaluation being carried out to secure the profitability potential of each operation within the Business Unit Other Business.

"The transaction is in line with our strategic path and is another step towards a more focused business in Gunnebo. I find it very satisfying that we will close this transaction with Trablisa, a committed, long-term industrial owner. Trablisa, with its expertise and knowledge in the security industry, has every potential to continue developing the business to the benefit of our employees and customers," says Stefan Syrén, President and CEO of Gunnebo Group.

"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement to acquire Gunnebo's Integrator business for electronic security in Iberia. It complements both our product offering and our geographic coverage in Spain and Portugal. By adding their innovative solutions portfolio and Security integrator capabilities. Both together will achieve great commercial synergies to grant our growth and leading position. Trablisa has a very strong platform to continue our successful path," says Alberto Bordoy, CEO of Trablisa.

The transaction in brief

Divested operation: Gunnebo España S.A. and Gunnebo Portugal S.A.

Business focus: Electronic Security

Area and employees: Spain and Portugal, approx. 190 employees

Buyer: Trablisa

Closing date: The transaction is expected to be closed later this week

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Syrén, President and CEO, Gunnebo, phone +46 (0)10-20 95 014

Isabelle Ljunggren, Director Investor Relations, Gunnebo phone +46 (0)10-20 95 099

The Gunnebo Group operates worldwide providing innovative products, software and services to control the flow of valuables, cash and people. Gunnebo offers entrance control, safe storage, cash management and integrated security solutions to customers primarily within retail, mass transit, public & commercial buildings, industrial & high-risk sites and banking. The Group has a turnover of MSEK 5,500 and is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.gunnebogroup.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gunnebo AB published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 07:59:00 UTC

