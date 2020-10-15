Log in
Gunnebo : Anna Borg Sæther leaves Gunnebo's Board

10/15/2020 | 02:35am EDT

Gothenburg, 15 October 2020

Anna Borg Sæther leaves Gunnebo's Board

As Anna Borg Sæther takes up her new position as President and CEO of Vattenfall from 1 November 2020, she has chosen to leave her position as a member of Gunnebo AB (publ)'s Board from the same date, as her new role entails an increased workload.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Anna for her work and commitment to Gunnebo and above all for her contribution to further developing Gunnebo's audit committee. We wish her luck in her new role at Vattenfall", says Panu Routila, Chairman of the Board, Gunnebo.

According to the Articles of Association, the Board shall consist of no fewer than five members and no more than seven members, with no more than two deputy members, which means that the Board is quorate even after Anna Borg Sæther has resigned. The Nomination Committee has not yet prepared a proposal for a resolution on members for the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Panu Routila, Chairman of the Board, through Isabelle Ljunggren, Director Investor Relations, phone +46 (0)10-20 95 099

The Gunnebo Group operates worldwide providing innovative products, software and services to control the flow of valuables, cash and people. Gunnebo offers entrance control, safe storage, cash management and integrated security solutions to customers primarily within retail, mass transit, public & commercial buildings, industrial & high-risk sites and banking. The Group has a turnover of MSEK 5,500 and is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.gunnebogroup.com

Disclaimer

Gunnebo AB published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 06:34:02 UTC

Income Statement Evolution
