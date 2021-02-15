Gunsynd : Exercise of Warrants

Gunsynd plc

('Gunsynd' or the 'Company')

Exercise of Warrants

Gunsynd Plc (AIM: GUN, AQSE: GUN) announces that it has received a warrant exercise notice to subscribe for 2,750,000 new ordinary shares in the Company at an exercise price of 2 pence per share. Subscription monies of £55,000 have been received by the Company in respect of the exercise of these warrants.

Admission to AIM

Application will be made for the new ordinary shares which are to be issued in respect of this exercise of warrants to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission of the new ordinary shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on or around 22 February 2021. The new ordinary shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after Admission and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 404,091,400 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The figure of 404,091,400 Ordinary Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The Directors of Gunsynd accept responsibility for this announcement.

