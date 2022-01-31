Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gunsynd Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVO   GB00BMD6PM55

GUNSYND PLC

(EVO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/31 06:18:28 am
0.777 GBX   -2.88%
2021GUNSYND : Final Results
PU
2021Gunsynd Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 31, 2021
CI
2021GUNSYND : Pacific Nickel Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gunsynd : Low6 raises US$5 million in pre-IPO funding round

01/31/2022 | 06:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31 January 2022 Gunsynd plc

("Gunsynd" or the "Company")

Low6 raises US$5 million in pre-IPO funding round

Gunsynd is pleased to provide an update on its investment in Low6 Limited ("Low6"), which has developed a next-generation sports betting platform.

Low6 has successfully raised a total of US$5 million in a funding round which it will use to fund continued growth, in particular its expansion into the US.

Low6 has steadily grown since inception and throughout 2021 it continued to build its product and service offering, resulting in new partners and contracts, including recent partnerships with the NBA Detroit Pistons, the NFL Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars and the PGA TOUR. Low6 was also awarded the 2020 EGR "Virtual and Fantasy Sports Operator" and "2021 Rising Star" awards.

Low6's plans to IPO remain on track, with a listing expected in 2022. Further information on Low6 can be found at https://low6.com/.

The Directors of Gunsynd accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Gunsynd plc

Hamish Harris/ Peter Ruse

+44 (0) 78 7958 4153

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

James Caithie / Liam Murray

+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams

+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Disclaimer

Gunsynd plc published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 11:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GUNSYND PLC
2021GUNSYND : Final Results
PU
2021Gunsynd Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 31, 2021
CI
2021GUNSYND : Pacific Nickel Update
PU
2021DiscovOre plc announced that it has received £3.5 million in funding from Gunsynd Plc a..
CI
2021GUNSYND : New Investment - Media Tech SPAC PLC
PU
2021Media Tech SPAC Plc announced that it has received £0.05 million in funding from Gunsyn..
CI
2021Gunsynd Plc Announces Unaudited Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended January 31, 2..
CI
2021GUNSYND : Update - Low 6 Limited
PU
2021GUNSYND : Partial Disposal of Holding in Rogue Baron
PU
2021Chris Akers acquired 3.5% stake in Rogue Baron Plc from Gunsynd Plc for £0.12 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,61 M 3,51 M 3,51 M
Net income 2021 2,01 M 2,71 M 2,71 M
Net cash 2021 1,07 M 1,44 M 1,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,60 M 4,83 M 4,84 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart GUNSYND PLC
Duration : Period :
Gunsynd Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNSYND PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hamish Hamlyn Harris Executive Chairman
Donald Ian George Layman Strang Executive Director
Peter James Ruse Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUNSYND PLC-3.03%5
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-12.99%65 545
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.44%27 086
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-4.22%15 704
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.-5.76%13 294
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)0.07%13 129