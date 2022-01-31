Gunsynd : Low6 raises US$5 million in pre-IPO funding round

31 January 2022 Gunsynd plc

("Gunsynd" or the "Company")

Low6 raises US$5 million in pre-IPO funding round

Gunsynd is pleased to provide an update on its investment in Low6 Limited ("Low6"), which has developed a next-generation sports betting platform.

Low6 has successfully raised a total of US$5 million in a funding round which it will use to fund continued growth, in particular its expansion into the US.

Low6 has steadily grown since inception and throughout 2021 it continued to build its product and service offering, resulting in new partners and contracts, including recent partnerships with the NBA Detroit Pistons, the NFL Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars and the PGA TOUR. Low6 was also awarded the 2020 EGR "Virtual and Fantasy Sports Operator" and "2021 Rising Star" awards.

Low6's plans to IPO remain on track, with a listing expected in 2022. Further information on Low6 can be found at https://low6.com/.

