Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gunsynd Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVO   GB00BMD6PM55

GUNSYND PLC

(EVO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:47 2022-11-08 am EST
0.4499 GBX   +12.48%
07:24aGunsynd shares surge on investee Charger Metals certificate approvals
AN
06:28aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Applied Graphene falls after cash runway caution
AN
10/25TRADING UPDATES: Gunsynd invests; AQRU launches crypto-backed loans
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gunsynd shares surge on investee Charger Metals certificate approvals

11/08/2022 | 07:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Gunsynd PLC on Tuesday reported that its investee company, Charger Metals NL, announced a "positive operational update" after receiving certification for its Bynoe project.

Shares in Gunsynd were trading 12% higher at 0.45 pence each in London on Tuesday around midday.

Charger Metals, an Australian lithium and base metals exploration company, has received the required Mine Management Plan and Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority certificate approvals. This means it can make final drill preparations as its Bynoe project in Northern Territory, Australia.

The Bynoe lithium project is one of the principal assets in Charger's portfolio of exploration assets. Gunsynd said the asset was "one of the main reasons" it made its first investment in Charger in November 2020.

The project is located around 35 kilometres south west of Darwin with "excellent access via sealed roads and with nearby infrastructure".

It is enclosed by Core Lithium Ltd's Finniss project, which has a mineral resource of 18.9 megatonnes at 1.3% lithium oxide. Core Lithium has commenced construction and mining activities at the site and has announced that the sale of direct shipping spodumene ore will commence during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Director Peter Ruse said: "Gunsynd is pleased to inform shareholders of this operational update from Charger Metals. The Bynoe project has the potential to unlock enormous value via the maiden drill programme that has been until now held up via regulatory heritage approval process. Charger has two large priority targets in Megabucks and 7-up zones that will be explored via this drilling campaign over the current quarter."

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARGER METALS NL -2.59% 0.565 Delayed Quote.32.94%
CORE LITHIUM LTD 3.79% 1.505 Delayed Quote.145.76%
GUNSYND PLC 12.48% 0.4499 Delayed Quote.-51.52%
All news about GUNSYND PLC
07:24aGunsynd shares surge on investee Charger Metals certificate approvals
AN
06:28aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Applied Graphene falls after cash runway caut..
AN
10/25TRADING UPDATES: Gunsynd invests; AQRU launches crypto-backed loans
AN
10/25Gunsynd Invests in Omega Oil & Gas' Australia IPO
MT
10/14Gunsynd Receives Shares As Deferred Payment For Nickle Project Sale
MT
09/15Gunsynd Investee Company Receives Mining Lease in Solomon Islands
MT
09/15Gunsynd plc Announces Mining Lease for the Kolosori Nickel Project
CI
09/13UK's Gunsynd Invests Further in Australian Metals Explorer Rincon Resources
MT
06/21Gunsynd Announces Conditional Farm-In to Metals One Plc's Black Schist Projects
CI
06/15Gunsynd’s Pacific Nickel to Sign $22 Million Debt Facility, Offtake Agreement Wit..
MT
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2,61 M - -
Net income 2021 2,01 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,80 M 2,06 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart GUNSYND PLC
Duration : Period :
Gunsynd Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNSYND PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hamish Hamlyn Harris Executive Chairman
Donald Ian George Layman Strang Executive Director
Peter James Ruse Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUNSYND PLC-51.52%2
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-21.25%51 834
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.80%20 443
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.25%10 738
HAL TRUST-16.34%10 576
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.86%9 977