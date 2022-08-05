Gunze : Consolidated Financial Statements - Summary (Three months ended June 30, 2022)

Toshiyasu Saguchi, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Junko Nakashima, General Manager, Corporate Communications
Tel:
+81 (6) 6348-1314
Filing of Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki hokokusho) (Scheduled):
August 10, 2022
Start of Distribution of Dividend (Scheduled):
-
Preparation of Supplementary Materials for Quarterly Financial Results:
No
Holding of Presentation of Quarterly Financial Results:
No
1. Consolidated Operating Results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to June
30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)
(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
June 30, 2022
31,868
12.6
1,252
(19.5)
1,570
(8.8)
1,171
4,991.3
June 30, 2021
28,291
-
1,555
-
1,722
-
23
-
Note: Comprehensive income
Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥2,642 million [-%]
Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥(317) million [-%]
EPS
Diluted EPS
Three months ended
¥
¥
June 30, 2022
67.80
67.63
June 30, 2021
1.35
1.35
Note: GUNZE has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other related standards. Accordingly, year-over-year increases/decreases (%) of the figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are not provided.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
¥ millions
¥ millions
%
¥
As of June 30, 2022
156,676
115,009
72.1
6,541.80
As of March 31, 2022
158,216
114,790
71.4
6,535.42
Reference: Total equity
As of June 30, 2022: ¥113,012 million
As of March 31, 2022: ¥112,903 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share (¥)
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
FY2021
−
−
−
140.00
140.00
FY2022
−
FY2022 (projected)
−
−
−
145.00
145.00
(Note) Revision to the projected dividends announced most recently: None
3. Projected results for FY2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
FY2022 full year
136,000
9.4
6,000
23.0
6,000
11.1
Profit
EPS
¥ millions
%
¥
FY2022 full year
3,700
25.9
214.18
(Note) Revision to the projected results announced most recently: None
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries during the period accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): No
Application of an accounting method specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement after error corrections
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Restatement after error corrections: No
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares at the end of period (including treasury stock):
As of June 30, 2022: 18,293,516 shares
As of March 31, 2022: 18,293,516 shares
Treasury stock at the end of period: As of June 30, 2022: 1,018,010 shares As of March 31, 2022: 1,017,897 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2022: 17,275,560 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021: 17,598,878 shares
This summary of quarterly consolidated results is exempt from the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Notes regarding the proper use of projections of the results and other matters
Projections of results and future developments are based on information available to the Company at the current time, as well as certain assumptions judged by the Company to be reasonable. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections. For the assumptions that form the basis of the projected results and notes regarding the use of projections, see "(3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results
Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" of "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results" on page 3 of attached materials.
(Attachment)
Table of Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review ...............................
2
(1)
Explanation of Business Results ..........................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position ........................................................................................................
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information
..... 3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ..............................................................
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review
Explanation of Business Results
(Overview of the quarterly period under review)
During the three months ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022), the Japanese economy was largely on a recovery track, as social and economic activities returned toward normal primarily owing to the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. The economic outlook, however, remains unclear, what with the hike in crude oil prices chiefly attributable to the aggravating situation in Ukraine and rising prices due to the yen's rapid depreciation.
Amid this operating environment, the GUNZE Group set about pursuing four basic strategies of "Creation of new value," "Capital cost-focused management," "Evolution of corporate constitution," and "Environmentally responsible management" to kick off its new medium-term management plan, "VISION 2030 stage 1." By segment, the functional solutions business fared well overall, although soaring raw materials prices has had an enduring impact on its mainstay plastic films subsector. The apparel business experienced a decline in profitability on the back of the weak yen and skyrocketing raw materials prices, despite the recovery trend in sales. The lifestyle creations business, on the other hand, achieved revenue growth owing to the brisk performance of the real estate subsector.
As a result of the above, for the quarterly period under review, net sales increased by 12.6% year-on-year to ¥31,868 million, operating profit decreased by 19.5% year-on-year to ¥1,252 million, ordinary profit decreased by 8.8% year-on-year to ¥1,570 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 4,991.3% to ¥1,171 million on a consolidated basis.
(Results by Business Segment)
[Functional Solutions]
In the plastic films subsector, sales of packaging films remained steady. The engineering plastics subsector, too, performed strongly, buoyed by increased demand for products aligned with the semiconductor market and a recovery in sales of products for office equipment as workers return to offices. In the electronic components subsector, touch screens sold well in the Chinese market. Meanwhile, the medical materials subsector gave a good showing owing to new product launches and strong exports to the Chinese market.
As a result of the above, the functional solutions business recorded net sales of ¥14,163 million (up by 11.0% year-on-year) and operating profit of ¥1,995 million (up by 14.2% year-on-year).
[Apparel]
The apparel business saw its sales grow overall as the market began recovering now that the declared state of emergency and pandemic-related restrictions have all been lifted for now and e-commerce and SPA channel sales did well, but experienced a decline in profitability owing to rising raw materials prices and the weak yen. In the innerwear subsector, the differentiated product line of foundation garments and Femtech ("female" + "technology") lines performed briskly. The legwear subsector, on the other hand, recorded a year-on-year sales growth as the market recovered, though its profitability needs to be bolstered.
As a result of the above, the apparel business recorded net sales of ¥14,062 million (up by 9.2% year-on-year) and operating loss of ¥26 million (operating profit of ¥407 million for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year).
[Lifestyle Creations]
The real estate subsector recorded revenue growth as sales of an idle land redevelopment project were recorded. Both the shopping center business and the sports club subsector are back on the recovery track following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
2
