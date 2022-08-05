Gunze : Consolidated Financial Statements - Summary (Three months ended June 30, 2022)

Note: GUNZE has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other related standards. Accordingly, year-over-year increases/decreases (%) of the figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are not provided.

This document is an English translation of the Japanese-language original. All financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.

Notes regarding the proper use of projections of the results and other matters

This summary of quarterly consolidated results is exempt from the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Treasury stock at the end of period: As of June 30, 2022: 1,018,010 shares As of March 31, 2022: 1,017,897 shares

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No

Application of an accounting method specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries during the period accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): No

(Application of an accounting method specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review

Explanation of Business Results

(Overview of the quarterly period under review)

During the three months ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022), the Japanese economy was largely on a recovery track, as social and economic activities returned toward normal primarily owing to the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. The economic outlook, however, remains unclear, what with the hike in crude oil prices chiefly attributable to the aggravating situation in Ukraine and rising prices due to the yen's rapid depreciation.

Amid this operating environment, the GUNZE Group set about pursuing four basic strategies of "Creation of new value," "Capital cost-focused management," "Evolution of corporate constitution," and "Environmentally responsible management" to kick off its new medium-term management plan, "VISION 2030 stage 1." By segment, the functional solutions business fared well overall, although soaring raw materials prices has had an enduring impact on its mainstay plastic films subsector. The apparel business experienced a decline in profitability on the back of the weak yen and skyrocketing raw materials prices, despite the recovery trend in sales. The lifestyle creations business, on the other hand, achieved revenue growth owing to the brisk performance of the real estate subsector.

As a result of the above, for the quarterly period under review, net sales increased by 12.6% year-on-year to ¥31,868 million, operating profit decreased by 19.5% year-on-year to ¥1,252 million, ordinary profit decreased by 8.8% year-on-year to ¥1,570 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 4,991.3% to ¥1,171 million on a consolidated basis.

(Results by Business Segment)

[Functional Solutions]

In the plastic films subsector, sales of packaging films remained steady. The engineering plastics subsector, too, performed strongly, buoyed by increased demand for products aligned with the semiconductor market and a recovery in sales of products for office equipment as workers return to offices. In the electronic components subsector, touch screens sold well in the Chinese market. Meanwhile, the medical materials subsector gave a good showing owing to new product launches and strong exports to the Chinese market.

As a result of the above, the functional solutions business recorded net sales of ¥14,163 million (up by 11.0% year-on-year) and operating profit of ¥1,995 million (up by 14.2% year-on-year).

[Apparel]

The apparel business saw its sales grow overall as the market began recovering now that the declared state of emergency and pandemic-related restrictions have all been lifted for now and e-commerce and SPA channel sales did well, but experienced a decline in profitability owing to rising raw materials prices and the weak yen. In the innerwear subsector, the differentiated product line of foundation garments and Femtech ("female" + "technology") lines performed briskly. The legwear subsector, on the other hand, recorded a year-on-year sales growth as the market recovered, though its profitability needs to be bolstered.

As a result of the above, the apparel business recorded net sales of ¥14,062 million (up by 9.2% year-on-year) and operating loss of ¥26 million (operating profit of ¥407 million for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year).

[Lifestyle Creations]

The real estate subsector recorded revenue growth as sales of an idle land redevelopment project were recorded. Both the shopping center business and the sports club subsector are back on the recovery track following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

