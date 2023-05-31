Gunze : NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 127TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

GUNZE LIMITED

[Disclaimer: Please note that the following purports to be an excerpt translation from the original Proxy Statement of GUNZE LIMITED prepared for the convenience of shareholders outside Japan with voting rights. However, in case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. Please also be advised that certain expressions for domestic procedures that are not applicable to the aforesaid shareholders have been omitted or modified to avoid confusion.]

June 1, 2023

To Our Shareholders:

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 127TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

This Notice of Convocation is to inform you that the 127th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of GUNZE LIMITED will be held as described below.

In conjunction with the convening this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has adopted measures to provide the information that constitutes the contents of the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and other information (matters subject to electronic provision measures) in an electronic format, and has posted this information on the websites

listed below under "NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 127TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" and " MATTERS OMITTED FROM THE DOCUMENTS TO

BE DELIVERED BASED ON THE LAWS, REGULATIONS AND ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION WITH REPECT TO THE NOTICE OF CONVENTION OF THE 127TH

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" Please access Company's website at

the following link to review the information.

The Company's website: https://www.gunze.co.jp/english/ir/shareholders/meeting/

Those matters subject to electronic provision measures are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) at the following link, enter the issue name "GUNZE" or the Company's securities code "3002" and click on Search. Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the posted information.

TSE website (Listed Company Search):

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

