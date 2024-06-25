[Translation]

GUNZE LIMITED

(Company Code: 3002)

June 25, 2024

To Our Shareholders:

NOTICE OF RESOLUTION OF

THE 128TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We are pleased to announce that the matters below were reported and resolved at the 128th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held today.

Yours very truly,

GUNZE LIMITED

1 Zeze, Aono-cho,Ayabe-shi Kyoto, Japan

By: Toshiyasu Saguchi

Representative Director and President

PARTICULARS

Reported Items:

1. Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Accounting Documents and Non-Consolidated Accounting Documents for the 128th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).

This item was reported at the meeting accordingly.

2. Report on the Results of Audits for the Consolidated Accounting Documents by Accounting Auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 128th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).

This item was reported at the meeting accordingly.

1

[Translation]

Resolved Items:

First Proposition:

Proposed Disposal of Surplus

This item was approved and resolved as originally

proposed. The dividend for the end of the Term was

decided to be ¥153 per share.

Second Proposition:

Election of Nine (9) Directors

This item was approved and resolved as originally

proposed. Seven (7) directors, namely, Mr. Toshiyasu

Saguchi, Ms. Hiroe Nakai, Mr. Osamu Kujiraoka, Ms.

Rie Kida, Mr. Makoto Kumada, Mr. Ryoji Kawanishi

and Mr. Hirokazu Sawada were re-elected; and Two (2)

director, namely, Mr. Takahiro Oka and Mr. Tomohisa

Okuda were newly elected; and they assumed their

offices.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, convened after this General Meeting of Shareholders, formally appointed the following representative directors, who subsequently assumed their offices.

Representative Director, President and

President Corporate Officer:

Toshiyasu Saguchi

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-End-

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Gunze Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 05:21:01 UTC.