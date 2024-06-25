Gunze : NOTICE OF RESOLUTION OF THE 128TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
June 25, 2024 at 01:22 am EDT
[Translation]
GUNZE LIMITED
(Company Code: 3002)
June 25, 2024
To Our Shareholders:
NOTICE OF RESOLUTION OF
THE 128TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We are pleased to announce that the matters below were reported and resolved at the 128th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held today.
Yours very truly,
GUNZE LIMITED
1 Zeze, Aono-cho,Ayabe-shi Kyoto, Japan
By: Toshiyasu Saguchi
Representative Director and President
PARTICULARS
Reported Items:
1. Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Accounting Documents and Non-Consolidated Accounting Documents for the 128th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).
This item was reported at the meeting accordingly.
2. Report on the Results of Audits for the Consolidated Accounting Documents by Accounting Auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 128th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).
This item was reported at the meeting accordingly.
[Translation]
Resolved Items:
First Proposition:
Proposed Disposal of Surplus
This item was approved and resolved as originally
proposed. The dividend for the end of the Term was
decided to be ¥153 per share.
Second Proposition:
Election of Nine (9) Directors
This item was approved and resolved as originally
proposed. Seven (7) directors, namely, Mr. Toshiyasu
Saguchi, Ms. Hiroe Nakai, Mr. Osamu Kujiraoka, Ms.
Rie Kida, Mr. Makoto Kumada, Mr. Ryoji Kawanishi
and Mr. Hirokazu Sawada were re-elected; and Two (2)
director, namely, Mr. Takahiro Oka and Mr. Tomohisa
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, convened after this General Meeting of Shareholders, formally appointed the following representative directors, who subsequently assumed their offices.
GUNZE LIMITED is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture, process and sale of functional materials and machineries, the sale of innerwear, leg wear, textile materials, textiles, real estate business and other related business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Functional Solution segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of plastic-processed functional materials, medical materials and machinery. The Apparel segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of clothing and textile materials. The Life Create segment is engaged in the operation of commercial facilities, operates sports clubs, the sale of green trees, and generates solar power business.