Gunze Limited (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan, President: Toshiyasu Saguchi) [TOKYO:3002] is pleased to announce that Gunze, in cooperation with Pietro Co., Ltd and Fuji Seal Inc., will provide GEOPLAS®, a resource recycling (label-to-label) shrink film for some Pietro dressing products. The company will work to realize a sustainable society by creating recycled labels from ink-releasable labels and recycling them horizontally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529007141/en/

Label to label technology image (Graphic: Business Wire)

About label-to-label technology

This technology removes the printed ink from used packaging labels and recycles them into new labels. By recycling labels back into labels (material recycling), this technology helps recycle resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Horizontal recycling flow

Pietro dressing package labels collected at Pietro stores and unloaded at Pietro plants are stripped of ink and processed by Fuji Seal into recycled materials. Gunze then uses the raw materials to make film, which is then recycled into new labels.

Pietro restaurants where packaging labels are collected

Collection boxes will be placed in the following two Pietro restaurants beginning June 5, 2024.

Pietro Main Store Centrale (Chuo-ku, Fukuoka, Japan)

Pietro Jiromaru Store (Sawara-ku, Fukuoka, Japan)

About Gunze

Gunze, founded in Kyoto in 1896, is a leading developer and manufacturer of plastic films, engineering plastics, medical devices and apparel. Gunze employs more than 4,800 people in 10 countries worldwide.

The Plastic Film business, established in 1962, has a substantial footprint over 20 countries. It has three manufacturing facilities in Japan, and subsidiaries in the U.S., Vietnam and China. Gunze’s mission will continue to be centered on advancing the quality of life by providing innovative products and solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529007141/en/