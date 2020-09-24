Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Gunze Limited    3002   JP3275200008

GUNZE LIMITED

(3002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gunze : Provides Biodegradable Scaffolds for TEVG Clinical Trial to Be Conducted at the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital to Improve Pediatric Patient Clinical Outcome

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Gunze Limited (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan, President: Atsushi Hirochi) [TOKYO:3002] is pleased to announce that Gunze’s biodegradable scaffolds are being provided to the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital (Location: Columbus, OH, USA) to conduct its first human tissue engineered vascular grafts (hereinafter TEVG), clinical trial.

1. Background

The synthetic grafts that are currently available have contributed to improved outcomes for pediatric patients’ cardiovascular surgery (i.e., congenital heart disease likes single ventricular disease). However, because the synthetic grafts do not grow alongside the living body parts, it can be necessary to perform additional surgeries in order to replace the grafts. This is a heavy burden on the patients.

Additionally, the implementation of these graft materials at small diameters has demonstrated poor patency, inhibiting their use for coronary artery bypass surgery in adults. When applied to a pediatric patient population, they are handicapped by their inability to grow alongside the patient. Tissue engineered alternatives could possibly address these limitations by producing biocompatible implants with the ability to repair, remodel, grow, and regenerate. A tissue engineered vascular graft (TEVG) generally consists of a biodegradable scaffold, seeded cells, and the appropriate environmental cues (i.e., growth factors, physical stimulation) to induce tissue formation.

To solve the problem, Toshiharu Shinoka, MD, PhD, co-director of the Tissue Engineering Program, and Christopher Breuer, MD, director of the Center for Regenerative Medicine, both of Nationwide Children’s, have developed the TEVG technology with Gunze’s biodegradable scaffold and will commence use of the Gunze scaffold in the first clinical trial using this material.

However, it is difficult to work on a commercial basis to supply biodegradable scaffolds for such a rare disease like single ventricular disease. Gunze management has defined “QOL improvement” as a key challenge to resolve and has engaged with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to sponsor a clinical trial. Nationwide Children’s Hospital received clinical trial approval from the US FDA in August 2019.

2. About the biodegradable scaffolds

The biodegradable scaffolds are generated by our “bioabsorbable materials” and “fiber/polymer processing technology”. Cells taken from the bone marrow of the patient are seeded on this to form an artificial blood vessel. This is implanted as a cardiovascular bypass, and, after about 6 months, this revascularization base material is absorbed and regenerated as blood vessels using the patient's own tissue. By using organic material from the child’s own body, surgeons can avoid the problems associated with synthetic grafts and implantations.

Previous studies have confirmed that this regenerated vessel follows the growth of the patient. As a result, subsequent surgery is avoided and restrictions on daily life are reduced, leading to improved patient QOL. Dr. Shinoka is one of the inventors of Gunze’s biodegradable scaffold.

3. Marketing Strategy

Gunze will establish and confirm safety and efficacy of biodegradable scaffolds in clinical trials in the U. S. and strive to build a sales system.

In addition, by taking advantage of Gunze’s strengths in “bioabsorbable materials” and “fiber/polymer processing technology,” the patients’ QOL will continue to improve through the development and advocacy of less-invasive medical devices and procedures.

4. About the Gunze

Gunze was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1896, and today operates a diverse business as a leading developer and manufacturer of Medical Devices, Plastic Films, Engineering Plastics, Electronic Components, Apparel, and various other segments. Gunze employees more than 6,100 people worldwide throughout 10 countries.

The Medical Device business, established in 1985, has a substantial footprint over 35 countries. Its head office and manufacturing facility is located in Kyoto, Japan, and has subsidiaries in the U.S., EU, and China. By applying innovative fiber and polymer processing technologies, Gunze manufactures a comprehensive range of medical products focused on bioabsorbable and biocompatible materials such as skin substitutes, tissue reinforcement felt, bone fixation devices, dural substitutes, and suture thread. Gunze’s mission will continue to be centered on advancing the quality of life of patients by providing innovative solutions to improve clinical outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GUNZE LIMITED
03:01aGUNZE : Provides Biodegradable Scaffolds for TEVG Clinical Trial to Be Conducted..
BU
03/30GUNZE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019GUNZE : CSR Procurement Guidelines
PU
2019GUNZE LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018GUNZE LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017GUNZE LIMITED : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
2017SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL ST : 681kb）
PU
2017GUNZE : "BODY WILD" at the New York Fashion Week. Joined as a sponsor in the "Ne..
PU
2017GUNZE : Sports opened its first overseas sport club in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
PU
2017CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS &N : 2.3mb）
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 131 B 1 242 M 1 242 M
Net income 2021 2 240 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net Debt 2021 17 200 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 73 562 M 698 M 698 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 185
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart GUNZE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gunze Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNZE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4 150,00 JPY
Last Close Price 4 145,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 3,74%
Spread / Average Target 0,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Atsushi Hirochi President & Representative Director
Makoto Kumada Director, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Katsuhiko Oikawa Director, Manager-Research & Development
Tomohisa Okuda Manager-Technology & Development
Yasuhiro Akase Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNZE LIMITED-15.24%698
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.40%230 490
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.36.73%40 866
VF CORPORATION-30.69%26 995
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED52.25%10 970
MONCLER S.P.A.-13.85%10 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group