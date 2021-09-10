Change - Change in Corporate Information::List of directors and their roles and functions

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Guoan International Limited

國安國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 143)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Guoan International Limited are set out below:

Executive Director

Mr. LIU Deng (Chairman)

Non-Executive Directors

Ms. BAI Wei

Mr. WEI Wen Jun

Mr. ZHOU Deng Yue

Mr. TSUI Tan Ning

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. CHEUNG Wai Man Raymond

Mr. NGAN Yu Loong

Mr. TSE Tsun Ling Febus

