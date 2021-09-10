Log in
    143   KYG4211E1098

GUOAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(143)
Change - Change in Corporate Information::List of directors and their roles and functions

09/10/2021 | 10:42am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Guoan International Limited

國安國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 143)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Guoan International Limited are set out below:

Executive Director

Mr. LIU Deng (Chairman)

Non-Executive Directors

Ms. BAI Wei

Mr. WEI Wen Jun

Mr. ZHOU Deng Yue

Mr. TSUI Tan Ning

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. CHEUNG Wai Man Raymond

Mr. NGAN Yu Loong

Mr. TSE Tsun Ling Febus

1

There are three Board committees. The table below provides the composition of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Board Committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Directors

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. LIU Deng

C

Ms. BAI Wei

M

Mr. WEI Wen Jun

M

Mr. ZHOU Deng Yue

M

Mr. TSUI Tan Ning

Mr. CHEUNG Wai Man

M

M

M

Raymond

Mr. NGAN Yu Loong

C

M

M

Mr. TSE Tsun Ling Febus

M

M

C

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 10 September 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 8 Directors, of which 1 is an executive Director, namely Mr. LIU Deng, 4 are non-executive Directors, namely Ms. BAI Wei, Mr. WEI Wen Jun, Mr. ZHOU Deng Yue and Mr. TSUI Tan Ning, and 3 are independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. CHEUNG Wai Man Raymond, Mr. NGAN Yu Loong and Mr. TSE Tsun Ling Febus.

2

Disclaimer

Guoan International Limited published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 14:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
