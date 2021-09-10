Change - Change in Corporate Information::List of directors and their roles and functions

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Guoan International Limited
國安國際有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 143)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Guoan International Limited are set out below:
Executive Director
Mr. LIU Deng (Chairman)
Non-Executive Directors
Ms. BAI Wei
Mr. WEI Wen Jun
Mr. ZHOU Deng Yue
Mr. TSUI Tan Ning
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Mr. CHEUNG Wai Man Raymond
Mr. NGAN Yu Loong
Mr. TSE Tsun Ling Febus
There are three Board committees. The table below provides the composition of these committees on which each Board member serves:
|
|
|
Board Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Directors
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. LIU Deng
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. BAI Wei
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. WEI Wen Jun
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. ZHOU Deng Yue
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. TSUI Tan Ning
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. CHEUNG Wai Man
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Raymond
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. NGAN Yu Loong
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. TSE Tsun Ling Febus
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee
Hong Kong, 10 September 2021
