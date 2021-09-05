Log in
    143   KYG4211E1098

GUOAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(143)
General Announcement::Inside information in relation to the acquisition and the convertible bonds

09/05/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Guoan International Limited

國 安 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 143)

INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO

THE ACQUISITION AND THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

This announcement is made by Guoan International Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule

13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 February 2018, 14 June 2018, 28 February 2019, 28 February 2020, 30 November 2020, 2 December 2020, 24 December 2020, 22 January 2021, 28 February 2021, 1 March 2021, 29 March 2021, 12 April 2021, 27 April 2021, 14 May 2021, 26 May 2021, 10 June 2021, 17 June 2021, 18 June 2021, 22 June 2021, 29 June 2021, 2 July 2021, 5 July 2021, 9 July 2021, 13 July 2021, 16 July 2021 and 20 August 2021 respectively (the "Announcements") and the circular of the Company dated 24 May 2018. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

REPORT TO THE INLAND REVENUE DEPARTMENT

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 2 July 2021, a sale of certain shares in a listed company by the Target Company took place in 2017, with conflicting records of the selling price shown in the financial statements, board minutes and bought and sold notes of the Target Company.

After consulting with its professional advisers, the New Yicko Directors made a report in relation to such findings to the Inland Revenue Department on 2 September 2021.

- 1 -

REPORT TO REGULATORY AND ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES

As mentioned in the announcement of the Company dated 2 July 2021, the Company has made reports in connection with the Irregularities disclosed therein to the regulatory and enforcement authorities respectively.

The Company wishes to update the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, on 2 September 2021, supplemental reports were submitted to the regulatory and enforcement authorities respectively to supplement the preliminary findings as previously disclosed.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 30 March 2021 and will remain suspended until further notice.

The Company reserves all its rights to take further legal actions in relation to the irregularities discovered in the Acquisition. The Company will keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of any significant development by way of announcement as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Transfer of Shares may be restricted as the deposits of Shares into CCASS may be suspended due to the Petition. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By Order of the Board

Guoan International Limited

LIU Deng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 September 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 6 Directors, of which 1 is an executive Director, namely Mr. LIU Deng, 4 are non-executive Directors, namely Ms. BAI Wei, Mr. WEI Wen Jun, Mr. ZHOU Deng Yue and Mr. TSUI Tan Ning, and 1 is an independent non-executive Director, namely Mr. CHEUNG Wai Man Raymond.

- 2 -

