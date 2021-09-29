General Announcement::Quarterly update on status of resumption

In addition, as disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 10 September 2021, the Company has been notified by the Stock Exchange of the Additional Resumption Guidance, pursuant to which the Company is required to re-comply with Rules 3.10, 3.10A, 3.21, 3.25 and Code Provision A.5.1 of Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules.

Pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules, the Board wishes to update the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that as at the date of this announcement, the latest developments of the Company and the progress of fulfilling the Resumption Guidance and the Additional Resumption Guidance are as follows:

UPDATE ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

The Group is principally engaged in the financial services business, trading and the provision of maintenance services. The Group has continued its normal business operations since the suspension of trading in the Shares.

UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PLAN AND PROGRESS

In order to fulfill the Resumption Guidance, the Company is in the progress of devising a resumption plan with actions that it intends to take to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction. The Company will seek to resume trading of its Shares on the Stock Exchange as soon as possible.

As disclosed in the poll results announcement of the Company dated 27 August 2021, as a result of the re-appointment of HLB not being passed at the 2020 AGM, the Company is in the process of identifying a suitable replacement to fill the vacancy following the retirement of HLB. The Company endeavours to complete and finalise the audit of the 2020 Annual Results as soon as possible upon the appointment of new auditors.

In light of the above, the publication of the 2020 Annual Results and the despatch of the 2020 Annual Report will be further delayed. The meeting of the Board to approve, among others, the 2020 Annual Results will also be postponed accordingly.

Due to the abovementioned delay in the publication of the 2020 Annual Results, the Company is unable to publish the 2021 Interim Results by 31 August 2021 and it is expected that the 2021 Interim Report will also not be ready by 30 September 2021. The Company will endeavour to complete and finalise the information required for the 2021 Interim Results as soon as possible.

Upon the appointments of Mr. Ngan and Mr. Tse as disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 10 September 2021, the Company is in compliance with the requirements under Rules 3.10(1), 3.10(2), 3.10A, 3.21 and 3.25 of and Code Provision A.5.1 of Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, and have also fulfilled the condition imposed under the Additional Resumption Guidance.