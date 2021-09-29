General Announcement::Quarterly update on status of resumption
09/29/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Guoan International Limited
國安國 際 有限 公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 143)
QUARTERLY UPDATE ON STATUS OF RESUMPTION
This announcement is made by Guoan International Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules
13.09 and 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 February 2018, 14 June 2018, 28 February 2019, 28 February 2020, 30 November 2020, 2 December 2020, 24 December 2020, 22 January 2021, 28 February 2021, 1 March 2021, 29 March 2021, 12 April 2021, 27 April 2021, 14 May 2021, 26 May 2021, 10 June 2021, 17 June 2021, 18 June 2021, 22 June 2021, 29 June 2021, 2 July 2021, 5 July 2021, 9 July 2021, 13 July 2021, 16 July 2021, 20 August 2021, 1 September 2021, 3 September 2021, 10 September 2021 and 14 September 2021 respectively, the poll results announcement of the Company dated 27 August 2021 (the "Announcements") and the circular of the Company dated 24 May 2018. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
RESUMPTION GUIDANCE AND ADDITIONAL RESUMPTION GUIDANCE
As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 22 June 2021, the Company has been notified by the Stock Exchange of the following Resumption Guidance:
conduct an appropriate independent investigation into the Acquisition, assess the impact on the Company's business operation and financial position, announce the investigation findings and take appropriate remedial actions;
publish all outstanding financial results required under the Listing Rules and address any audit modifications;
demonstrate the Company's compliance with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules; and
inform the market of all material information for the Shareholders and other investors to appraise the Company's position.
In addition, as disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 10 September 2021, the Company has been notified by the Stock Exchange of the Additional Resumption Guidance, pursuant to which the Company is required to re-comply with Rules 3.10, 3.10A, 3.21, 3.25 and Code Provision A.5.1 of Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules.
Pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules, the Board wishes to update the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that as at the date of this announcement, the latest developments of the Company and the progress of fulfilling the Resumption Guidance and the Additional Resumption Guidance are as follows:
UPDATE ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS
The Group is principally engaged in the financial services business, trading and the provision of maintenance services. The Group has continued its normal business operations since the suspension of trading in the Shares.
UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PLAN AND PROGRESS
In order to fulfill the Resumption Guidance, the Company is in the progress of devising a resumption plan with actions that it intends to take to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction. The Company will seek to resume trading of its Shares on the Stock Exchange as soon as possible.
As disclosed in the poll results announcement of the Company dated 27 August 2021, as a result of the re-appointment of HLB not being passed at the 2020 AGM, the Company is in the process of identifying a suitable replacement to fill the vacancy following the retirement of HLB. The Company endeavours to complete and finalise the audit of the 2020 Annual Results as soon as possible upon the appointment of new auditors.
In light of the above, the publication of the 2020 Annual Results and the despatch of the 2020 Annual Report will be further delayed. The meeting of the Board to approve, among others, the 2020 Annual Results will also be postponed accordingly.
Due to the abovementioned delay in the publication of the 2020 Annual Results, the Company is unable to publish the 2021 Interim Results by 31 August 2021 and it is expected that the 2021 Interim Report will also not be ready by 30 September 2021. The Company will endeavour to complete and finalise the information required for the 2021 Interim Results as soon as possible.
Upon the appointments of Mr. Ngan and Mr. Tse as disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 10 September 2021, the Company is in compliance with the requirements under Rules 3.10(1), 3.10(2), 3.10A, 3.21 and 3.25 of and Code Provision A.5.1 of Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, and have also fulfilled the condition imposed under the Additional Resumption Guidance.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 30 March 2021 and will remain suspended until further notice.
The Company will keep the public informed of the latest developments by making further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.
Transfer of Shares may be restricted as the deposits of Shares into CCASS may be suspended due to the Petition. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).
By Order of the Board
Guoan International Limited
LIU Deng
Chairman
Hong Kong, 29 September 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 8 Directors, of which 1 is an executive Director, namely Mr. LIU Deng, 4 are non-executive Directors, namely Ms. BAI Wei, Mr. WEI Wen Jun, Mr. ZHOU Deng Yue and Mr. TSUI Tan Ning, and 3 are independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. CHEUNG Wai Man Raymond, Mr. NGAN Yu Loong and Mr. TSE Tsun Ling Febus.
