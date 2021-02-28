Guoan International : INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO HK$100,000,000 CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 28 FEBRUARY 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Guoan International Limited ਷τ਷ყϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 143)

INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO HK$100,000,000

CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 28 FEBRUARY 2021

This announcement is made by Guoan International Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 13 February 2018, 14 June 2018, 28 February 2019, 28 February 2020, 30 November 2020, 2 December 2020, 24 December 2020 and 22 January 2021 (the "Announcements") and the Company's circular dated 24 May 2018. Unless otherwise defined, terms defined in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Board of the Company hereby informs the Shareholders that the repayment date of the 2nd Tranche Convertible Bonds has matured. However, the Company expects that the principal amount of HK$100,000,000 of the 2nd Tranche Convertible Bonds will not be repaid. The new management of the Company has conducted investigations recently and has discovered certain irregularities in the Acquisition which the Company now intends to challenge its validity.

The Company is currently seeking legal advice in respect of the above and will keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of any significant development by way of announcement as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

By Order of the Board

Guoan International Limited

DU Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 7 Directors, of which 2 are executive Directors, namely Mr. DU Jun and Mr. LIU Deng, 3 are non-executive Directors, namely Ms. BAI Wei, Mr. WEI Wen Jun and Mr. ZHOU Deng Yue, and 2 are independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. LEE Kwok Leung and Mr. CHEUNG Ngai Lam.