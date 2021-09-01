REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

Save for the above matters which are set out in full in the HLB Letter, HLB confirmed that there are no circumstances connected with their retirement which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Shareholders or creditors of the Company.

As mentioned in the announcement of the Company dated 29 June 2021, the Company wishes to point out that it had endeavoured to cooperate with and assist HLB in completing their audit work, including liaising with HLB from time to time and providing such explanation, information and documentation as requested by HLB. However, despite the Company's endeavours, the negotiations with HLB had not been fruitful and the Company and HLB had not been able to reach a consensus on the status of the audit of the 2020 Annual Results prior to the retirement of HLB.

(IV) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 30 March 2021 and will remain suspended until further notice.

Further announcement(s) in relation to, inter alia, any material developments in connection with the abovementioned matters, including but not limited to the 2020 Annual Results, the 2020 Annual Report, the 2021 Interim Results and the 2021 Interim Report, will be made as and when appropriate.

Transfer of Shares may be restricted as the deposits of Shares into CCASS may be suspended due to the Petition. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By order of the Board

Guoan International Limited

LIU Deng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 September 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 6 Directors, of which 1 is an executive Director, namely Mr. LIU Deng, 4 are non-executive Directors, namely Ms. BAI Wei, Mr. WEI Wen Jun, Mr. ZHOU Deng Yue and Mr. TSUI Tan Ning, and 1 is an independent non-executive Director, namely Mr. CHEUNG Wai Man Raymond.