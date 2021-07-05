Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Guoan International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    143   KYG4211E1098

GUOAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(143)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REPL::General Announcement:: INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION AND THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

07/05/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Guoan International Limited

國安國 際 有限 公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 143)

INSIDE INFORMATION RECEIPT OF A LETTER

FROM THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Guoan International Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule

13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 February 2018, 14 June 2018, 28 February 2019, 28 February 2020, 30 November 2020, 2 December 2020, 24 December 2020, 22 January 2021, 28 February 2021, 1 March 2021, 29 March 2021, 12 April 2021, 27 April 2021, 14 May 2021, 26 May 2021, 10 June 2021, 17 June 2021, 18 June 2021, 22 June 2021, 29 June 2021 and 2 July 2021 respectively (the "Announcements") and the circular of the Company dated 24 May 2018 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that on 5 July 2021, the Company received a letter dated 5 July 2021 (the "Letter") from Road Shine, the controlling Shareholder of the Company both as at the date of this announcement and the EGM, setting out its responses to the announcement of the Company dated 2 July 2021 relating to, among others, certain irregularities relating to the Acquisition (the "Irregularities").

In the Letter, Road Shine expressed that if the Irregularities were disclosed in the Circular and it were aware of such Irregularities, it would exercise its voting rights to vote against the resolutions relating to the Acquisition such that those resolutions would not be passed and Completion would not take place and Road Shine reserves all rights to pursue further legal actions.

- 1 -

In response to the Letter, the Company would like to stress that it will continue with its investigations into the Acquisition and take appropriate steps and measures to protect the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

The Company will keep the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of any significant development by way of announcement as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 30 March 2021 and will remain suspended until further notice.

Transfer of Shares may be restricted as the deposits of Shares into CCASS may be suspended due to the Petition. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By Order of the Board

Guoan International Limited

LIU Deng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 July 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 5 Directors, of which 1 is an executive Director, namely Mr. LIU Deng, 3 are non-executive Directors, namely Ms. BAI Wei, Mr. WEI Wen Jun and Mr. ZHOU Deng Yue, and 1 is an independent non-executive Director, namely Mr. LEE Kwok Leung.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Guoan International Limited published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 15:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GUOAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
11:06aREPL : :General Announcement:: INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION..
PU
06/22GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Resumption Guidance
PU
06/22GUOAN INTERNATIONAL  : Seeks Validation Order to Continue Business Activities
MT
06/18GUOAN INTERNATIONAL  : Buyer of Guoan Unit Calls for Removal of Three Directors
MT
06/17GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Requisition by Exquisite Honor Holdings Ltd to remove ce..
PU
06/10GUOAN INTERNATIONAL  : Bondholders File Winding Up Petition Against Guoan Intern..
MT
06/10CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : :list of directors and their roles and fu..
PU
06/10GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :inside information - winding up petition
PU
05/20Guoan International Widens Loss in Q1 Despite Revenue Jump; Shares Slump 8%
MT
05/14GUOAN INTERNATIONAL  : Inside information in relation to the acquisition and the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 208 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net income 2019 -45,4 M -5,85 M -5,85 M
Net Debt 2019 279 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,38x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 387 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 12,3x
EV / Sales 2019 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart GUOAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Guoan International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Deng Liu Chairman
Kwok Leung Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Bai Non-Executive Director
Wen Jun Wei Non-Executive Director
Deng Yue Zhou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUOAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED6.38%50
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.23%486 722
HTC CORPORATION26.34%1 188
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-28.33%811
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-4.98%717
JNTC CO., LTD.-12.17%511