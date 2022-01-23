Log in
    F17   SG1R95002270

GUOCOLAND LIMITED

(F17)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange - 01/21 04:04:04 am
1.49 SGD   -0.67%
01/19Guocoland Step Down Subsidiaries Placed Under Member's Voluntary Winding Up
MT
01/19GuocoLand (Malaysia) to Dissolve Two Inactive Units
MT
2021GuocoLand Names CFO, General Manager
MT
GuocoLand : Announcement of financial results for the 2nd quarter ended 31 December 2021 by GuocoLand Limited's associate, Tower Real Estate Investment Trust

01/23/2022 | 01:44am EST
Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Dec 2021

TOWER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Financial Year End

30 Jun 2022

Quarter

2 Qtr

Quarterly report for the financial

31 Dec 2021

period ended

The figures

have not been audited

Attachments

Tower REIT Q2 Results (31.12.2021).pdf

237.0 kB

Default Currency Other Currency

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

31 Dec 2021

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT

PRECEDING YEAR

CURRENT

PRECEDING

YEAR

CORRESPONDING

YEAR TO

YEAR

QUARTER

QUARTER

DATE

CORRESPONDING

PERIOD

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1

Revenue

8,150

8,587

16,362

15,098

2

Profit/(loss) before

1,527

1,447

3,659

3,014

tax

3

Profit/(loss) for the

1,527

1,447

3,659

3,014

period

4

Profit/(loss)

1,527

1,447

3,659

3,014

attributable to

ordinary equity

holders of the

parent

5

Basic

0.54

0.52

1.30

1.07

earnings/(loss) per

share (Subunit)

6

Proposed/Declared

1.20

1.05

1.20

1.05

dividend per share

(Subunit)

AS AT END OF CURRENT

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL

QUARTER

YEAR END

7

Net assets per

1.8628

1.8613

share attributable

to ordinary equity

holders of the

parent ($$)

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit. Example for the subunit as follows:

Country

Base Unit

Subunit

Malaysia

Ringgit

Sen

United States

Dollar

Cent

United Kingdom

Pound

Pence

Announcement Info

Company Name

TOWER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Stock Name

TWRREIT

Date Announced

21 Jan 2022

Category

Financial Results

Reference Number

FRA-21012022-00003

TOWER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Contents

Page

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

1

Condensed Statement of Financial Position

2

Condensed Statement of Changes In Net Asset Value

3

Condensed Statement of Cash Flow

4

Notes to the Financial Statements

5 - 12

TOWER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

The figures have not been audited.

Individual Quarter

Cumulative Quarter

Preceding Year

Preceding

Current Year

Corresponding

Current Year

Year

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

To Date

To Date

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Income

Gross revenue

8,150

8,587

16,362

15,098

Property operating expenses

(3,453)

(3,759)

(6,474)

(6,842)

Net property income

4,697

4,828

9,888

8,256

Interest income

14

11

24

21

Other income

16

-

18

28

4,727

4,839

9,930

8,305

Expenses

Manager's fees

(573)

(577)

(1,161)

(1,101)

Trustee's fee

(39)

(40)

(79)

(80)

Administrative expenses

(205)

(488)

(273)

(1,032)

Interest expenses

(2,383)

(2,287)

(4,758)

(3,078)

(3,200)

(3,392)

(6,271)

(5,291)

Net Trust Income

1,527

1,447

3,659

3,014

Change in fair value of investment properties

-

-

-

-

Income before tax

1,527

1,447

3,659

3,014

Taxation

-

-

-

-

Income after tax

1,527

1,447

3,659

3,014

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,527

1,447

3,659

3,014

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

is made up as follows:

- Realised

1,527

1,447

3,659

3,014

- Unrealised

-

-

-

-

1,527

1,447

3,659

3,014

BASIC EARNINGS PER UNIT (SEN)

- Realised

0.54

0.52

1.30

1.07

- Unrealised

-

-

-

-

0.54

0.52

1.30

1.07

The Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached.

1

TOWER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

Unaudited

Audited

As At

As At

31.12.2021

30.06.2021

RM'000

RM'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Plant and equipment

12,616

11,965

Investment properties

811,800

811,800

824,416

823,765

Current Assets

Trade receivables

544

487

Other receivables, deposits and prepayments

305

327

Cash and bank balances

2,912

2,553

3,761

3,367

TOTAL ASSETS

828,177

827,132

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Tenants' deposits

5,636

6,248

Borrowings

259,965

259,856

Deferred tax liability

19,414

19,414

285,015

285,518

Current liabilities

Trade payables

17

863

Other payables and provisions

5,111

5,291

Tenants' deposits

4,723

4,253

Borrowings

10,800

9,100

20,651

19,507

TOTAL LIABILITIES

305,666

305,025

NET ASSET VALUE

522,511

522,107

REPRESENTED BY:

Unitholders' capital

285,345

285,345

Undistributed income - unrealised

174,846

174,846

Undistributed income - realised

62,320

61,916

522,511

522,107

NUMBER OF UNITS IN CIRCULATION (UNITS)

280,500,000

280,500,000

NET ASSET VALUE PER UNIT (RM)

- Before income distribution

1.8628

1.8613

- After income distribution

1.8508

1.8497

The Condensed Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GuocoLand Limited published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 06:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 854 M 635 M 635 M
Net income 2021 169 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2021 4 690 M 3 489 M 3 489 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 1 654 M 1 230 M 1 230 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,12x
EV / Sales 2021 7,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GUOCOLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GuocoLand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUOCOLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsing Yao Cheng Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Andrew Chew Chief Financial Officer
Kim Poo Lee Chairman
Suat Jien Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Kheng Yeng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUOCOLAND LIMITED-1.32%1 230
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.07%36 287
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED22.75%35 145
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.62%35 031
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED27.03%32 963
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.96%29 231