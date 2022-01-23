GuocoLand : Announcement of financial results for the 2nd quarter ended 31 December 2021 by GuocoLand Limited's associate, Tower Real Estate Investment Trust

Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Dec 2021 TOWER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Financial Year End 30 Jun 2022 Quarter 2 Qtr Quarterly report for the financial 31 Dec 2021 period ended The figures have not been audited Attachments Tower REIT Q2 Results (31.12.2021).pdf 237.0 kB Default Currency Other Currency Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION 31 Dec 2021 INDIVIDUAL PERIOD CUMULATIVE PERIOD CURRENT PRECEDING YEAR CURRENT PRECEDING YEAR CORRESPONDING YEAR TO YEAR QUARTER QUARTER DATE CORRESPONDING PERIOD 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000 1 Revenue 8,150 8,587 16,362 15,098 2 Profit/(loss) before 1,527 1,447 3,659 3,014 tax 3 Profit/(loss) for the 1,527 1,447 3,659 3,014 period 4 Profit/(loss) 1,527 1,447 3,659 3,014 attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 5 Basic 0.54 0.52 1.30 1.07 earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit) 6 Proposed/Declared 1.20 1.05 1.20 1.05 dividend per share (Subunit) AS AT END OF CURRENT AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL QUARTER YEAR END 7 Net assets per 1.8628 1.8613 share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)

TOWER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 Contents Page Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income 1 Condensed Statement of Financial Position 2 Condensed Statement of Changes In Net Asset Value 3 Condensed Statement of Cash Flow 4 Notes to the Financial Statements 5 - 12

TOWER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 The figures have not been audited. Individual Quarter Cumulative Quarter Preceding Year Preceding Current Year Corresponding Current Year Year Quarter Ended Quarter Ended To Date To Date 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Income Gross revenue 8,150 8,587 16,362 15,098 Property operating expenses (3,453) (3,759) (6,474) (6,842) Net property income 4,697 4,828 9,888 8,256 Interest income 14 11 24 21 Other income 16 - 18 28 4,727 4,839 9,930 8,305 Expenses Manager's fees (573) (577) (1,161) (1,101) Trustee's fee (39) (40) (79) (80) Administrative expenses (205) (488) (273) (1,032) Interest expenses (2,383) (2,287) (4,758) (3,078) (3,200) (3,392) (6,271) (5,291) Net Trust Income 1,527 1,447 3,659 3,014 Change in fair value of investment properties - - - - Income before tax 1,527 1,447 3,659 3,014 Taxation - - - - Income after tax 1,527 1,447 3,659 3,014 Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period 1,527 1,447 3,659 3,014 Total comprehensive income for the period - is made up as follows: - Realised 1,527 1,447 3,659 3,014 - Unrealised - - - - 1,527 1,447 3,659 3,014 BASIC EARNINGS PER UNIT (SEN) - Realised 0.54 0.52 1.30 1.07 - Unrealised - - - - 0.54 0.52 1.30 1.07 The Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached. 1