GuocoLand : Announcement of financial results for the 2nd quarter ended 31 December 2021 by GuocoLand Limited's associate, Tower Real Estate Investment Trust

Announcement Info
Company Name
TOWER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Stock Name
TWRREIT
Date Announced
21 Jan 2022
Category
Financial Results
Reference Number
FRA-21012022-00003
TOWER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
Contents
Page
Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income
1
Condensed Statement of Financial Position
2
Condensed Statement of Changes In Net Asset Value
3
Condensed Statement of Cash Flow
4
Notes to the Financial Statements
5 - 12
TOWER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
The figures have not been audited.
Individual Quarter
Cumulative Quarter
Preceding Year
Preceding
Current Year
Corresponding
Current Year
Year
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
To Date
To Date
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Income
Gross revenue
8,150
8,587
16,362
15,098
Property operating expenses
(3,453)
(3,759)
(6,474)
(6,842)
Net property income
4,697
4,828
9,888
8,256
Interest income
14
11
24
21
Other income
16
-
18
28
4,727
4,839
9,930
8,305
Expenses
Manager's fees
(573)
(577)
(1,161)
(1,101)
Trustee's fee
(39)
(40)
(79)
(80)
Administrative expenses
(205)
(488)
(273)
(1,032)
Interest expenses
(2,383)
(2,287)
(4,758)
(3,078)
(3,200)
(3,392)
(6,271)
(5,291)
Net Trust Income
1,527
1,447
3,659
3,014
Change in fair value of investment properties
-
-
-
-
Income before tax
1,527
1,447
3,659
3,014
Taxation
-
-
-
-
Income after tax
1,527
1,447
3,659
3,014
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,527
1,447
3,659
3,014
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
is made up as follows:
- Realised
1,527
1,447
3,659
3,014
- Unrealised
-
-
-
-
1,527
1,447
3,659
3,014
BASIC EARNINGS PER UNIT (SEN)
- Realised
0.54
0.52
1.30
1.07
- Unrealised
-
-
-
-
0.54
0.52
1.30
1.07
The Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached.
1
TOWER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021
Unaudited
Audited
As At
As At
31.12.2021
30.06.2021
RM'000
RM'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Plant and equipment
12,616
11,965
Investment properties
811,800
811,800
824,416
823,765
Current Assets
Trade receivables
544
487
Other receivables, deposits and prepayments
305
327
Cash and bank balances
2,912
2,553
3,761
3,367
TOTAL ASSETS
828,177
827,132
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Tenants' deposits
5,636
6,248
Borrowings
259,965
259,856
Deferred tax liability
19,414
19,414
285,015
285,518
Current liabilities
Trade payables
17
863
Other payables and provisions
5,111
5,291
Tenants' deposits
4,723
4,253
Borrowings
10,800
9,100
20,651
19,507
TOTAL LIABILITIES
305,666
305,025
NET ASSET VALUE
522,511
522,107
REPRESENTED BY:
Unitholders' capital
285,345
285,345
Undistributed income - unrealised
174,846
174,846
Undistributed income - realised
62,320
61,916
522,511
522,107
NUMBER OF UNITS IN CIRCULATION (UNITS)
280,500,000
280,500,000
NET ASSET VALUE PER UNIT (RM)
- Before income distribution
1.8628
1.8613
- After income distribution
1.8508
1.8497
The Condensed Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached.
2
