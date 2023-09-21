20/09/2023, 18:55
General Announcement::Announcement by Eco World International Berhad ("EWI")
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY ECO WORLD INTERNATIONAL BERHAD ("EWI")
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
GUOCOLAND LIMITED
Securities
GUOCOLAND LIMITED - SG1R95002270 - F17
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
20-Sep-2023 18:50:11
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement by Eco World International Berhad ("EWI")
Announcement Reference
SG230920OTHR15J3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Mary Goh Swon Ping
Designation
Group Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Attached is the announcement by EWI on its results for the 3rd Quarter ended 31 July 2023.
Attachments
EWI-Results_of_3Q_ended_31Jul23.pdf
Total size =636K MB
Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Jul 2023
ECO WORLD INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Financial Year End
31
Oct 2023
Quarter
3 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial
31
Jul 2023
period ended
The figures
have not been audited
Attachments
EWIQ3-2023results.pdf
EWI 3Q 2023 Results Press Release.pdf
474.2 kB
172.1 kB
Default Currency Other Currency
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31 Jul 2023
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT
PRECEDING YEAR
CURRENT
PRECEDING
YEAR
CORRESPONDING
YEAR TO DATE
YEAR
QUARTER
QUARTER
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
31 Jul 2023
31 Jul 2022
31 Jul 2023
31 Jul 2022
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
1
Revenue
31,172
34,498
76,244
116,819
2
Profit/(loss) before
-10,112
-55,449
-42,589
-134,715
tax
3
Profit/(loss) for the
-12,171
-56,440
-47,390
-137,833
period
4
Profit/(loss)
-12,302
-56,678
-47,679
-138,689
attributable to
ordinary equity
holders of the
parent
5
Basic
-0.51
-2.36
-1.99
-5.78
earnings/(loss) per
share (Subunit)
6
Proposed/Declared
33.00
0.00
33.00
0.00
dividend per share
(Subunit)
AS AT END OF CURRENT
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL
QUARTER
YEAR END
7
Net assets per
1.0400
1.0200
share attributable
to ordinary equity
holders of the
parent ($$)
https://www.bursamalaysia.com/market_information/announcements/company_announcement/announcement_details?ann_id=3386467#1/2
Definition of Subunit:
In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit. Example for the subunit as follows:
Country
Base Unit
Subunit
Malaysia
Ringgit
Sen
United States
Dollar
Cent
United Kingdom
Pound
Pence
Announcement Info
Company Name
ECO WORLD INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name
EWINT
Date Announced
20 Sep 2023
Category
Financial Results
Reference Number
FRA-11092023-00002
https://www.bursamalaysia.com/market_information/announcements/company_announcement/announcement_details?ann_id=3386467#2/2
ECO WORLD INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
(Registration No: 201301030020 (1059850-A))
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Interim Financial Report
31 July 2023
ECO WORLD INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
(Registration No: 201301030020 (1059850-A))
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Interim Financial Report - 31 July 2023
Page No.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
1
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
2-3
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity
4
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
5-6
Notes to the Interim Financial Report
7-11
Additional Information Required by the Main Market Listing Requirements of
Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
12-17
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GuocoLand Limited published this content on 20 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2023 08:50:07 UTC.