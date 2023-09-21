20/09/2023, 18:55

General Announcement::Announcement by Eco World International Berhad ("EWI")

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY ECO WORLD INTERNATIONAL BERHAD ("EWI")

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GUOCOLAND LIMITED

Securities

GUOCOLAND LIMITED - SG1R95002270 - F17

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

20-Sep-2023 18:50:11

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement by Eco World International Berhad ("EWI")

Announcement Reference

SG230920OTHR15J3

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Mary Goh Swon Ping

Designation

Group Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Attached is the announcement by EWI on its results for the 3rd Quarter ended 31 July 2023.

Attachments

EWI-Results_of_3Q_ended_31Jul23.pdf

Total size =636K MB

Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Jul 2023

ECO WORLD INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Financial Year End

31

Oct 2023

Quarter

3 Qtr

Quarterly report for the financial

31

Jul 2023

period ended

The figures

have not been audited

Attachments

EWIQ3-2023results.pdf

EWI 3Q 2023 Results Press Release.pdf

474.2 kB

172.1 kB

Default Currency Other Currency

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

31 Jul 2023

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT

PRECEDING YEAR

CURRENT

PRECEDING

YEAR

CORRESPONDING

YEAR TO DATE

YEAR

QUARTER

QUARTER

CORRESPONDING

PERIOD

31 Jul 2023

31 Jul 2022

31 Jul 2023

31 Jul 2022

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1

Revenue

31,172

34,498

76,244

116,819

2

Profit/(loss) before

-10,112

-55,449

-42,589

-134,715

tax

3

Profit/(loss) for the

-12,171

-56,440

-47,390

-137,833

period

4

Profit/(loss)

-12,302

-56,678

-47,679

-138,689

attributable to

ordinary equity

holders of the

parent

5

Basic

-0.51

-2.36

-1.99

-5.78

earnings/(loss) per

share (Subunit)

6

Proposed/Declared

33.00

0.00

33.00

0.00

dividend per share

(Subunit)

AS AT END OF CURRENT

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL

QUARTER

YEAR END

7

Net assets per

1.0400

1.0200

share attributable

to ordinary equity

holders of the

parent ($$)

https://www.bursamalaysia.com/market_information/announcements/company_announcement/announcement_details?ann_id=3386467#1/2

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit. Example for the subunit as follows:

Country

Base Unit

Subunit

Malaysia

Ringgit

Sen

United States

Dollar

Cent

United Kingdom

Pound

Pence

Announcement Info

Company Name

ECO WORLD INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Stock Name

EWINT

Date Announced

20 Sep 2023

Category

Financial Results

Reference Number

FRA-11092023-00002

https://www.bursamalaysia.com/market_information/announcements/company_announcement/announcement_details?ann_id=3386467#2/2

ECO WORLD INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

(Registration No: 201301030020 (1059850-A))

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Interim Financial Report

31 July 2023

ECO WORLD INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

(Registration No: 201301030020 (1059850-A))

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Interim Financial Report - 31 July 2023

Page No.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

1

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

2-3

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity

4

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

5-6

Notes to the Interim Financial Report

7-11

Additional Information Required by the Main Market Listing Requirements of

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad

12-17

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

GuocoLand Limited published this content on 20 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2023 08:50:07 UTC.