Guoco Midtown Office Tower

About Us

GuocoLand Limited ("GuocoLand") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") is a leading real estate group that is focused on its twin engines of growth in Property Investment and Property Development. It owns, invests in and manages a portfolio of quality commercial and mixed-use assets providing stabilised, recurring rental income with potential for capital appreciation. The Group has a strong track record in creating distinctive integrated mixed-use developments and premium residential properties that uplift and transform their local neighbourhoods.

The Group's investment properties - the total value of which stood at $6.20 billion as at 30 June 2023 - are located across its key markets of Singapore, China and Malaysia, such as Guoco Tower and Guoco Midtown in Singapore, Guoco Changfeng City in Shanghai, and Damansara City in Kuala Lumpur. Iconic residential projects of the Group include Wallich Residence, Martin Modern, Midtown Modern and Lentor Modern.

Guoco Tower

The Group's end-to-end capabilities span across the real estate value chain, from planning and design, property investment, property development, and property management to asset management.

GuocoLand is listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange. The parent company of GuocoLand is Guoco Group Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The ultimate holding company of GuocoLand is GuoLine Capital Assets Limited. Both Guoco Group Limited and GuoLine Capital Assets Limited are members of the Hong Leong group of companies.

As of 30 June 2023, the Group has total assets of $12.01 billion and total equity attributable to ordinary equity holders of $4.27 billion.

Our Core Values

A member of the Hong Leong Group, GuocoLand is built on a strong heritage of value creation for our stakeholders and the communities we operate in. Over the years, we have taken a progressive approach in integrating sustainability into our businesses, to build a stronger, more resilient group. We are committed to growing our businesses responsibly, balancing environmental factors with economic considerations, as well as creating a positive impact for our stakeholders and contributing to our communities.

GUOCOLAND'S CORPORATE OBJECTIVES ARE FOUNDED ON OUR CORE VALUES:

HONOUR

To conduct business with honour

HUMAN RESOURCES

To enhance the quality of human resources as the essence of management excellence

ENTREPRENEURSHIP

To pursue management vision and foster entrepreneurship

INNOVATION

To nurture and be committed to innovation

QUALITY

To provide products and services that consistently exceed customers' expectations

PROGRESS

To continuously improve existing operations and to position for expansion and new opportunities

UNITY

To ensure oneness in purpose, harmony and friendship in the pursuit of prosperity for all

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

To create wealth for the betterment of society

