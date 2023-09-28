GUOCOLAND LIMITED

About Us

GuocoLand Limited ("GuocoLand") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") is a leading real estate group that is focused on its twin engines of growth in Property Investment and Property Development. It owns, invests in and manages a portfolio of quality commercial and mixed-use assets providing stabilised, recurring rental income with potential for capital appreciation. The Group has a strong track record in creating distinctive integrated mixed-use developments and premium residential properties that uplift and transform their local neighbourhoods.

The Group's investment properties - the total value of which stood at $6.20 billion as at 30 June 2023 - are located across its key markets of Singapore, China and Malaysia, such as Guoco Tower and Guoco Midtown in Singapore, Guoco Changfeng City in Shanghai, and Damansara City in Kuala Lumpur. Iconic residential projects of the Group include Wallich Residence, Martin Modern, Midtown Modern and Lentor Modern.

Guoco Tower