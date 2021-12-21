Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. GuocoLand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F17   SG1R95002270

GUOCOLAND LIMITED

(F17)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GuocoLand : announces New Senior Appointments to help drive future growth strategies

12/21/2021 | 11:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GUOCOLAND ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR APPOINTMENTS TO HELP

DRIVE FUTURE GROWTH STRATEGIES

    • Group Chief Financial Officer to focus on supporting future growth strategies
  • New role of Group General Manager, Asset Management created to oversee the Group's

  • growing investment properties portfolio

SINGAPORE, 22 December 2021 - GuocoLand Limited ("GuocoLand") has announced the appointments of two senior executives - Mr Andrew Chew as Group Chief Financial Officer and Ms Valerie Wong as Group General Manager, Asset Management.

Mr Chew, who joined GuocoLand in 2011 and is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Group's Singapore operations, will be appointed Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 January 2022 while the current Group Chief Financial Officer, Mr Gregory Sim, will be relinquishing his role to pursue personal interests.

In a newly created position, Ms Wong's expanded role as Group General Manager, Asset Management will include overseeing GuocoLand's growing portfolio of investment properties, comprising investment assets in Singapore, China and Malaysia. She was most recently General Manager of the Group's Singapore commercial operations.

Mr Cheng Hsing Yao, Chief Executive Officer of GuocoLand Group, said: "Andrew has deep knowledge in both finance as well as real estate operations, a rare combination for Group CFO. He will play an integral role in GuocoLand's future growth strategies."

"With the upcoming Guoco Midtown in Singapore and soon-to-be-completed Guoco Changfeng City in Shanghai, the Group's investment portfolio is set to grow. Having successfully established GuocoLand's investment business in Singapore, Valerie will have an enlarged role looking at the Group's investment assets and business."

"We sincerely thank Gregory for his steadfast and steady hand during the global pandemic, which has helped to guide the Group through a challenging time," added Mr Cheng.

Pursuing financial growth and new income streams

As Group CFO, Mr Chew will be responsible for all financial matters including financial reporting and operations, corporate finance, taxation, risk management and treasury functions. He is also involved in driving GuocoLand's digitalisation and sustainability efforts. Mr Chew was instrumental in securing the Group's first green loan of S$730 million in 2020 for Midtown Modern. Prior to joining GuocoLand, Mr Chew worked with GL Limited (then known as GuocoLeisure Limited), owned by Hong Kong-listed Guoco Group Limited.

Creating value from investment properties portfolio

As Group General Manager, Asset Management, Ms Wong will oversee the asset management strategies for GuocoLand's expanding portfolio of investment properties in Singapore and overseas. Ms Wong has more than 25 years of experience in asset management, and spearheaded the launch of Guoco Tower's premium Grade A offices, which continued to enjoy close to full occupancy and positive lease reversions even during the pandemic. She also led the placemaking efforts of the integrated development and was a founding member of the Discover Tanjong Pagar Business Improvement District initiative.

Positioned for the next lap

With a number of integrated mixed-use as well as residential developments coming on board in Singapore, China and Malaysia, GuocoLand is well-positioned to capture the next wave of growth opportunities in the coming years. The Group's growing investment portfolio is anchored by its flagship integrated mixed-use development, Guoco Tower. Coming up in 2022 is the Group's second integrated mixed-use development in the CBD, Guoco Midtown, located at Beach Road, which will add another 710,000 sq ft of premium Grade A office space to the Group's core portfolio.

The Group is also developing large-scale integrated developments in major Asian gateway cities such as Shanghai, Chongqing and Kuala Lumpur. In Malaysia, apart from property development, GuocoLand has a portfolio of property investment assets through Tower Real Estate Investment Trust ("Tower REIT").

GuocoLand's signature innovative and holistic approach to development has gained industry-wide recognition, with numerous awards and accolades across major design, architecture and landscape categories. Going forward, the Group aspires to uphold its commitment to shaping and rejuvenating Singapore's cityscape and districts through creating flexible spaces and prioritising communities.

- END -

About GuocoLand Limited

GuocoLand Limited ("GuocoLand") is a public company listed on the Singapore Exchange since 1978. The principal business activities of its subsidiaries are property development, property investment, hotel operations and property management.

GuocoLand and its subsidiaries ("the GuocoLand Group") have established property operations in their geographical markets of Singapore, China and Malaysia, comprising residential, hospitality, commercial and retail developments. In 2017, GuocoLand marked its expansion beyond Asia into the new markets of the United Kingdom and Australia through a strategic partnership with Eco World Development Group Berhad in Eco World International Berhad. As a premier property company, GuocoLand is focused on achieving scalability, sustainability and growth in its core markets through its property development, investment and management businesses.

The parent company of GuocoLand is Guoco Group Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Guoco Group Limited is a member of the Hong Leong Group. As at 30 June 2021, the GuocoLand Group has total assets of S$11.3 billion and total equity attributable to equity holders of S$4.0 billion. For more information, visit www.guocoland.com.sg.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Adrian Cheong

Manager, Corporate Communications

GuocoLand Limited

DID: 6428 7835

Email: adriancheong@guocoland.com

2 / 2

Disclaimer

GuocoLand Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 04:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GUOCOLAND LIMITED
12/21GUOCOLAND : announces New Senior Appointments to help drive future growth strategies
PU
12/16GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Announcement by Eco World International Berhad ("EWI")
PU
12/15Guocoland Unit Settles Income Tax Payable, Penalty Worth Nearly $9 Million with Malaysi..
MT
12/14GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Announcement by Subsidiary, GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad ("GLM")
PU
11/24GUOCOLAND : named Top Developer by two major industry awards
PU
11/11GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Announcement by sudsidiary, GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad ("GLM")
PU
11/11GUOCOLAND : Announcement of results for the 1st quarter ended 30 September 2021 by GuocoLa..
PU
11/05GUOCOLAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/28GuocoLand Limited Appoints Wee Lieng Seng as Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
10/28GuocoLand Limited Announces the Retirement of Abdullah Bin Tarmugi as Independent Non-E..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 854 M 626 M 626 M
Net income 2021 169 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2021 4 690 M 3 439 M 3 439 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 1 631 M 1 195 M 1 196 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,12x
EV / Sales 2021 7,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,2%
Chart GUOCOLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GuocoLand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUOCOLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsing Yao Cheng Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Chee Wah Sim Chief Financial Officer
Kim Poo Lee Chairman
Suat Jien Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Kheng Yeng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUOCOLAND LIMITED-3.92%1 194
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.90%34 392
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.06%29 887
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.50%28 923
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.40%27 598
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.15%25 923