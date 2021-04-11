Guorui Properties : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020; AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING 04/11/2021 | 08:03am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. GUORUI PROPERTIES LIMITED 國 瑞 置 業 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the name of "Glory Land Company Limited (國瑞置業有限公司)" and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "Guorui Properties Limited") (Stock Code: 2329) ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020; AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS Achieved contracted sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the " Reporting Period ") of RMB18,532.2 million with corresponding gross floor area (" GFA ") of approximately 1,014,003 sq.m.;

") of RMB18,532.2 million with corresponding gross floor area (" ") of approximately 1,014,003 sq.m.; Revenue for the Reporting Period was RMB5,768.9 million, of which the revenue from property development was RMB5,016.8 million;

Gross profit for the Reporting Period was RMB1,045.5 million;

Profit for the year, excluding the one-off loss on disposal of the eight real estate project companies, was approximately RMB255.7 million;

one-off loss on disposal of the eight real estate project companies, was approximately RMB255.7 million; Land reserves reached a total GFA of 9,598,769 sq.m. and the average cost of land reserves was RMB3,831.5 per sq.m. for the Reporting Period;

Contracted average selling price (" ASP ") for the Reporting Period was RMB18,276.2 per sq.m. The average cost of land reserves accounted for 21% of the ASP for the Reporting Period. - 1 - ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Guorui Properties Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce to the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") the following audited consolidated results of the Group for the Reporting Period, together with the comparative figures for the year ended December 31, 2019. The results were extracted from the audited consolidated financial statements, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622). C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F P R O F I T O R L O S S A N D O T H E R COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, Notes 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 3 5,256,033 Contract with customers 7,484,658 Leases 512,863 608,518 Total revenue 5,768,896 8,093,176 Cost of sales and services (4,723,436) (5,954,455) Gross profit 1,045,460 2,138,721 Other gains and losses 556 4,856 Impairment losses under expected (40,394) credit loss model, net of reversal (27,213) Other income 197,157 176,326 Change in fair value of investment properties 315,038 1,061,366 Distribution and selling expenses (273,474) (305,948) Administrative expenses (467,743) (556,802) Other expenses (6,759) (20,115) Share of results of joint ventures 1,603 (19,786) Share of results of associates (6,705) (565) Finance costs (248,018) (404,677) Profit before tax 516,721 2,046,163 Income tax expense 4 (383,076) (826,550) Profit for the year 133,645 1,219,613 - 2 - Year ended December 31, Note 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Other comprehensive (expense) income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Fair value (loss) gain on equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") (1,100) 3,893 Income tax relating to items that will not be 275 reclassified to profit or loss (973) (825) 2,920 Total comprehensive income for the year 132,820 1,222,533 Profit for the year attributable to: 98,740 Owners of the Company 859,764 Non-controlling interests 34,905 359,849 133,645 1,219,613 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to: 97,989 Owners of the Company 862,421 Non-controlling interests 34,831 360,112 132,820 1,222,533 Earnings per share 5 2.22 - Basic (RMB cents) 19.34 - Diluted (RMB cents) 2.22 19.33 - 3 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT DECEMBER 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, Note 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Investment properties 20,375,500 21,150,000 Property, plant and equipment 2,146,902 1,885,865 Right-of-use assets 270,581 279,824 Other non-current assets 1,302,897 1,566,745 Interests in joint ventures 28,074 30,089 Interests in associates - 5,000 Equity instruments at FVTOCI 31,300 32,400 Deposits paid for acquisition of a subsidiary - 169,620 Deferred tax assets 321,149 536,185 Restricted bank deposits 3,592 719,615 Value added tax and tax recoverable 1,229,807 1,666,559 Non-current Assets 25,709,802 28,041,902 Inventories 1,106 61 Deposits paid for acquisition of land 400,889 369,301 Properties under development for sale 28,157,258 37,333,243 Properties held for sale 3,972,620 5,361,690 Trade and other receivables, deposits and 2,085,715 prepayments 7 2,811,721 Contract assets 1,646,159 1,442,134 Contract costs 101,026 76,919 Value added tax and tax recoverable 832,285 791,981 Amounts due from related parties 2,556,867 4,440,856 Restricted bank deposits 307,606 959,615 Bank balances and cash 1,584,950 536,926 41,646,481 54,124,447 Assets classified as held for sale 158,940 - Current Assets 41,805,421 54,124,447 - 4 - As at December 31, Note 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Trade and other payables 8 4,982,510 6,439,342 Lease liabilities 1,734 1,600 Contract liabilities 12,662,331 17,332,702 Amounts due to related parties 5,815,404 5,322,007 Tax payable 2,597,866 2,948,144 Bank and trust borrowings - due within one year 3,786,075 6,317,710 Corporate bonds 510,829 65,787 Senior notes 3,755,745 1,734,974 Current Liabilities 34,112,494 40,162,266 Net Current Assets 7,692,927 13,962,181 Total Assets less Current Liabilities 33,402,729 42,004,083 Rental deposits received 135,942 122,063 Lease liabilities 1,475 2,974 Bank and trust borrowings - due after one year 15,465,905 15,748,894 Corporate bonds - 500,000 Senior notes - 3,076,320 Deferred tax liabilities 2,690,880 3,925,302 Non-current Liabilities 18,294,202 23,375,553 Net Assets 15,108,527 18,628,530 Share capital 3,520 3,520 Reserves 12,489,498 12,541,509 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 12,493,018 12,545,029 Non-controlling interests 2,615,509 6,083,501 Total Equity 15,108,527 18,628,530 - 5 - NOTES GENERAL

The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands under the name of "Glory Land Company Limited ( 國瑞置業有限公司 )" as an exempted company with limited liability under the Company Laws (2012 Revision) of the Cayman Islands on July 16, 2012 which carries on business in Hong Kong as "Guorui Properties Limited". Its parent and ultimate holding company is Alltogether Land Company Limited ( 通 和置業有限公司 ), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. Mr. Zhang Zhangsun, who hold 100% equity interests of Alltogether Land Company Limited, is the ultimate beneficial owner of the Company. The registered office of the Company is located at Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands and its principal place of business is located at East Block, Hademen Plaza, 8-1# Chongwenmenwai Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing, the PRC.

The Company's shares were listed on the mainboard of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Stock Exchange ").

The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the " Group ") are principally engaged in the business of property development, provision of primary land construction and development services, property investment, and provision of property management and related services.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi (" RMB "), which is also the functional currency of the Company. APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("IFRSs")

New and amendment to IFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year The Group has not early applied the following new and amendments to IFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective: IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts and the related Amendments1 Amendments to IFRS 3 Reference to the Conceptual Framework2 Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 24 IFRS 7, IFRS 4 and IFRS 16 Amendments to IFRS 10 and Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and IAS 28 its Associate or Joint Venture3 Amendments to IAS 1 Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current1 Amendments to IAS 1 and Disclosure of Accounting Policies1 IFRS Practice Statement 2 Amendments to IAS 8 Definition of Accounting Estimates1 Amendments to IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use2 Amendments to IAS 37 Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract2 Amendments to IFRS Standards Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-20202 1 2 3 4 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2022 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after a date to be determined Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2021 The Directors anticipate that the application of all new and amendments to IFRSs will have no material impact on the consolidated financial statements in the foreseeable future. - 6 - 3. REVENUE Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers and the reconciliation of the revenue from contracts with customers with the amounts disclosed in the segment information For the year ended December 31, 2020 Primary land construction Property and management Property development Property and related development services investment services Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Timing of revenue recognition A point in time 5,016,793 - - - 5,016,793 Over time - 214,182 - 25,058 239,240 Revenue from contracts with customers 5,016,793 214,182 - 25,058 5,256,033 Leases - - 512,863 - 512,863 Total revenue 5,016,793 214,182 512,863 25,058 5,768,896 Geographical market Mainland China 5,016,793 214,182 512,863 25,058 5,768,896 For the year ended December 31, 2019 Primary land construction Property and management Property development Property and related development services investment services Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Timing of revenue recognition A point in time 7,256,704 - - - 7,256,704 Over time - 206,262 - 21,692 227,954 Revenue from contracts with customers 7,256,704 206,262 - 21,692 7,484,658 Leases - - 608,518 - 608,518 Total revenue 7,256,704 206,262 608,518 21,692 8,093,176 Geographical market Mainland China 7,256,704 206,262 608,518 21,692 8,093,176 - 7 - 4. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Current tax - PRC enterprise income tax 270,363 406,767 - PRC dividend withholding income tax - 26,000 - Land value-added tax ("LVT") 243,780 322,589 Under provision in respect of prior years 50 80 514,193 755,436 Deferred tax (131,117) 71,114 Income tax expense 383,076 826,550 Pursuant to the PRC Enterprise Income Tax Law promulgated on March 16, 2007, the PRC enterprise income tax for both domestic and foreign-invested enterprises has been unified at the income tax rate of 25% effective from January 1, 2008 onwards. The provision of LAT is estimated according to the requirements set forth in the relevant PRC tax laws and regulations. LAT has been provided at ranges of progressive rates of the appreciation value, with certain allowable exemptions and deductions. 5. EARNINGS PER SHARE Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Earnings: Profit for the year attributable to the owners of the Company for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share 98,740 859,764 Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 '000 '000 Number of shares: Number of ordinary shares for the purpose of basic earnings per share 4,444,418 4,444,418 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares: Share options issued by the Company - 4,022 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of diluted earnings per share 4,444,418 4,448,440 - 8 - 6. DIVIDENDS Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Dividends for ordinary shareholders of the Company recognized as distribution during the year: 2019 Final - HK3.76 cents (2019: 2018 final dividend of HK5.64 cents) per share 150,000 220,000 7. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES, DEPOSITS AND PREPAYMENTS Pursuant to the lease agreements, lease payment is required to be settled in advance with no credit period being granted to the tenants. In respect of sales of properties, a credit period of six months to two years may be granted to specific customers on a case-by-case basis. At December 31, 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Trade receivables - contracts with customers 364,953 532,502 - lease receivables 246,645 128,176 611,598 660,678 Less: Allowance for credit losses (4,812) (5,503) 606,786 655,175 Advances to contractors and suppliers 650,415 868,418 Performance guarantee deposit paid 17,260 17,261 Other receivables and prepayments 796,279 1,028,696 Deposits 60,306 247,108 1,524,260 2,161,483 Less: Allowance for credit losses (45,331) (4,937) 1,478,929 2,156,546 Total trade and other receivables 2,085,715 2,811,721 Note: Other receivables from independent third parties are of non-trade nature, unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand except for the balance of RMB240,000,000 (2019: RMB151,000,000), which was bearing interest at 10% (2019:14%) per annum. As at January 1, 2019, trade receivables from contracts with customers amounted to RMB388,682,000. - 9 - The following is an aging analysis of trade receivables net of allowance for credit losses presented based on the date of recognition of revenue at the end of the reporting period: At December 31, 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 0 to 60 days 89,240 164,361 61 to 180 days 53,934 23,197 181 to 365 days 57,851 222,847 1 to 2 years 316,469 208,914 Over 2 years 94,104 41,359 611,598 660,678 As at December 31, 2020, included in the Group's trade receivables balance are debtors with aggregate carrying amount of RMB284,715,000 (2019: RMB188,907,000) which are past due as at the end of the reporting period. The balances which has been past due over 90 days, is not considered as default based on the consideration the fact that legal title of the properties sold have not been transferred to the customer. 8. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES At December 31, 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Trade payables 2,853,478 4,747,785 Deposits received 366,717 316,334 Rental received in advance 74,909 78,184 Refund liabilities 235,341 - Accrued payroll 23,357 35,067 Business and other tax payable 439,288 351,073 Other payables and accruals 985,862 864,494 Accrued penalty - 28,968 Dividends 139,500 139,500 5,118,452 6,561,405 Analysed for reporting purposes as: Non-current(Note) 135,942 122,063 Current 4,982,510 6,439,342 5,118,452 6,561,405 Note: Pursuant to the relevant agreements, rental deposits received of approximately RMB135,942,000 (2019: RMB122,063,000) as at December 31, 2020 are to be settled after twelve months from the end of the reporting period and is therefore classified as non-current liabilities. Trade payables comprise construction costs payable and other project-related expenses payable. The average credit period of trade payable is 180 days. - 10 - The following is an aging analysis of trade payables based on invoice date at the end of the reporting period: At December 31, 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 0 to 60 days 1,717,265 2,245,265 61-365 days 505,422 1,090,171 1-2 years 383,478 560,797 Over 2 years 247,313 851,552 2,853,478 4,747,785 - 11 - CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Dear Shareholders, On behalf of the board of directors, I am pleased to present the annual results of the Group for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. ANNUAL RESULTS AND REVIEW FOR 2020 Annual Results In 2020, despite the significant decline in the sales of residential products under the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of the year, the sales experienced a rapid rebound in the second half of the year as the Group increased its efforts in the sales of residential products following the improved pandemic conditions, achieving contracted sales of RMB18,532.2 million and contracted sales area of 1,014,003 sq.m. for the year. Revenue was RMB5,768.9 million, among which, the revenue from property development was RMB5,016.8 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the gross profit of the Group was RMB1,045.5 million and profit for the year, excluding the one-off loss on disposal of the eight real estate project companies, was approximately RMB255.7 million. Market Review Gradual Improvement of Long-term Mechanism for Real-estate Regulation Looking back in 2020, the real estate market underwent a tremendous change, with the COVID-19 pandemic being an important variate that cannot be ignored. Amid the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, the "houses are for living in and not for speculative investment" was the keynotes throughout the year of 2020. Although some of local governments have loosened their control policies during the first half of 2020, the overall control escalated again after the pandemic was brought under control. For the first half of 2020, in order to mitigate the impact brought by the pandemic on the real estate sector, central government implemented a moderately easy monetary policy and a proactive fiscal policy to support economic recovery. While in some provinces and cities, requirements for permanent residence permit have been relaxed and talent introduction measures have been implemented, which boosted the base of demands for housing to some extent. The industry soon recovered from the slowdown, demonstrating strong resilience. As the economy and productions gradually recovered and consumption activities returned to the normal level, housing prices in certain cities, especially those in Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta experienced overheated growth, which triggered the frequent introduction of control measures in certain cities during the second half of the year. In the third quarter, regulatory authorities promulgated new financing rule of "Three Red Lines", reflecting a tightening environment for industry financing. - 12 - 2021 marks the first year of the "14th Five-Year Plan", and also a year of significance in China's modernization process. For real estate industry, under dual-circulation development featuring "the new development pattern with domestic macro-circulation as its core, and mutual promotion of international and domestic dual-circulation", it is expected that the segregation of cities under different tiers would be intensifying, and the industry would witness the change of era from leverage dividend to management dividend. Property Development In 2020, confronting the uncertainties brought by the pandemic and the changes in industry situations, the Group adopted online sales campaign, launched an online housing sales platform called "Fangyun (房雲)" and initiated its Linked Huichun Plan for 16 Projects (十六 盤聯動惠春計劃). The Group was committed to ensuring the safety of its employees and customers while simultaneously meeting market demands. Through the implementation of policies in line with the actual conditions of cities and the optimization of its product mix, the Group met market demands at different levels and increased its market share, thus overcoming sales difficulties faced by real estate enterprises during the pandemic. During the Reporting Period, the contracted sales were approximately RMB18,532.2 million; the contracted GFA sold was 1,014,003 sq.m.; the contracted average selling price was RMB18,276.2 per sq.m. In terms of contribution by cities, Beijing, Foshan and Suzhou recorded outstanding performances. The contracted sales throughout the year of 2020 were approximately RMB8,945.4 million, RMB3,019.2 million and RMB1,301.6 million respectively, accounting for 48.3%, 16.3% and 7.0% of the Group's total contracted sales respectively. Under the keynotes of "promoting the stable and healthy development of the real estate market", it is anticipated that the market would remain stable with continuing segregation of sales performance among different cities. In terms of demand, driven by factors such as net population inflows, the sales performance in first-tier cities and second- to third-tier core cities of metropolitan area would maintain great resilience. The Group will carry out meticulous management, strengthen its presence in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, the Yangtze River Economic Zone and the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and actively explore urban renewal projects, so as to enhance the full-cycle competitiveness. - 13 - Investment Properties The Group owns 10 investment properties in the core areas of 7 key cities, including Beijing and Shenzhen, with a total planned construction area of approximately 769,516 sq.m. Calculated by the area under operation, the operating area in Beijing accounted for approximately 60%. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rentals from these commercial properties were affected to a certain extent, and gains on the change in fair value for the current period decreased as compared to 2019. During the Reporting Period, the total rental income of the Group was RMB512.9 million. The Group granted rental concessions to merchants and other property-holding tenants during the pandemic, which also had a certain impact on the Group's revenue and profit. In order to help tenants solve their current difficulties, the Company launched a mini program e-commerce platform to support online marketing of tenants, while expanding commercial marketing channels. With the concerted efforts of all counterparts, rental income experienced a robust recovery in the second half of the year. Land Reserves In 2020, under the strategy of "quality improvement and pace control", the Group adopted stricter requirements on profit margins and risk control of project investments, and paid more attention to operation quality and meticulous management. As at December 31, 2020, the total planned GFA of the land reserves of the Group was 9.599 million sq.m., with the average land cost of approximately RMB3,831.5 per sq.m. The Results of Evaluation and Research on Chinese Listed Real Estate Companies in 2020 published by China Real Estate Association and E-House China R&D Institute showed that Guorui Properties ranks among the top 100 companies with its high-quality development again. Most of the Company's land reserves are located in first- and second-tier cities. Benefitted from the spillover effect of core cities, market demand in these cities remains strong. The land reserves of the Company are sufficient to support its development in the next 6 years. Meanwhile, the Group actively undertook primary land development projects as strategic business to obtain potential land reserve. The Group has been undertaking primary land development projects, urban renewal and projects developed under the "urban redevelopment" policy in Beijing, Shenzhen and Shantou. During the Reporting Period, the development area of primary land development projects and urban redevelopment projects without affirmed ownership of the Group was 5.811 million sq.m., 51.6% of which was the area in Shenzhen. The central government supported building Shenzhen into a pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The Group, originated from Shantou of Guangdong, has established leading advantages in the Pearl River Delta and Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macao Greater Bay Area, with land reserves of 6.18 million sq.m. - 14 - Accelerating urban renewal and improving renovation and upgrade of available housing are new directions for inventory market. The urban renewal projects, which features small investment and high profit margin, is an important source for the Group to replenish the land reserve in the Greater Bay Area. In the next few years, the Group's urban redevelopment projects and urban renewal projects will turn into sales and become its new profit growth drivers. Capital Structure In 2020, under the pressure from both the pandemic and the new financing rules of "Three Red Lines", the financing environment further contracted. Through comprehensive utilization of the diversified advantages of domestic and overseas financing channels, the Group has made full use of various financial means to continuously optimize fund management, reduce financing costs, optimize debt structure and effectively control exchange rate risks. At the same time, it made efforts to further strengthen the risk control function, improve the financial risk monitoring system, and properly give risk warning and carry out risk prevention. In 2020, the Company redeemed bonds denominated in USD with a principal amount of approximately US$130 million. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company redeemed bonds denominated in USD with a principal amount of approximately US$182 million. As of March 31, 2021, balance of offshore USD senior notes of the Company was approximately US$373 million with a term of two to three years. OUTLOOK FOR 2021 Looking forward to "14th Five Year Plan", the industry maintains strong resilience. Central government has set out the target of "Balanced development of real estate industry with financial and real economy", which continuously releases favorable signal for construction of metropolitan areas. - 15 - The Group believes that, the real estate industry will enter a new long-term cycle, and the growth pattern of the industry will also experience changes. It will shift from relying on a model of financial leverage to drive growth in the past to a model of stable, balanced and high-quality growth. In line with the development needs of times, the Group will be committed to exploring the innovation of habitation business forms, continuously upgrading products of Guorui, and achieving product ecology construction. In the future, the Group will uphold the strategy to strengthen presences in regions and proactively adopt flexible sales policy, so as to attract more customers with continuous improvement of product structure and outstanding product quality. We will vigorously promote sales while strengthening our efforts on sales collection. In addition, we will also continue to optimize the debt structure and reduce financing costs in ways that enhance the core competitiveness of the Group, thus ensuring sustainable growth in future performance. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT On behalf of the Board, I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to all our shareholders, investors, partners, customers, and the community for their support and trust. In the past year, thanks to the guidance from the management of the Company, together with the efforts and contributions from all staff, the Group achieved stable development. In the future, the Company will continue to strive for maximized value and considerable returns for all shareholders. Zhang Zhangsun Chairman Shenzhen, the PRC April 11, 2021 - 16 - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Business Review During the Reporting Period, the Group's total contracted sales were approximately RMB18,532.2 million. The Group's revenue was RMB5,768.9 million. Revenue from property development was RMB5,016.8 million. During the Reporting Period, the gross profit was RMB1,045.5 million and profit for the year, excluding the one-off loss on disposal of the eight real estate project companies, was approximately RMB255.7 million. Contracted Sales During the Reporting Period, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of residential products declined in the first half of the year. Following the improvement of the pandemic situation in China, the Group's sales gradually recovered. The contracted sales of the Group amounted to approximately RMB18,532.2 million. The total contracted GFA was approximately 1,014,003 sq.m. and the contracted ASP was RMB18,276.2 per sq.m. The following table sets out the Group's contracted sales by region for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: 2020 Percentage 2019 Percentage of Total of Total Contracted Contracted Contracted Contracted City Sales Sales Sales Sales (RMB million) (%) (RMB million) (%) Beijing 8,945.4 48.3 11,040.0 46.2 Haikou 417.1 2.3 381.9 1.6 Wanning 135.8 0.73 54.4 0.2 Langfang 600.3 3.2 357.1 1.5 Zhengzhou 95.2 0.5 95.6 0.4 Shenyang 349.2 1.9 853.4 3.6 Foshan 3,019.2 16.3 2,307.5 9.7 Shantou 371.9 2.0 544.9 2.3 Suzhou 1,301.6 7.0 2,040.9 8.5 Chongming Island 271.8 1.5 748.0 3.1 Xi'an 664.6 3.6 308.9 1.3 Guizhou 88.2 0.5 454.7 1.9 Wuxi 247.7 1.3 670.2 2.8 Chongqing 408.4 2.2 742.2 3.1 Shijiazhuang 217.9 1.2 456.1 1.9 Jiangmen 493.1 2.7 513.4 2.2 Tianjin 251.5 1.4 564.4 2.4 Sanya 431.6 2.3 390.4 1.6 Handan 221.8 1.2 1,391.4 5.7 Total 18,532.2 100.0 23,915.4 100.0 - 17 - Property Projects According to the stage of development, the Group classifies its property projects into three categories: completed properties, properties under development and properties held for future development. As some of its projects comprise multiple-phase development on a rolling basis, a single project may include different phases at various stages of completion, under development or held for future development. As at December 31, 2020, the Group had completed a total GFA of 7,347,542 sq.m. and had land reserves with a total GFA of 9,598,769 sq.m., comprising (a) a total GFA of 933,596 sq.m. completed but remaining unsold, (b) a total GFA of 3,847,320 sq.m. under development, and (c) a total planned GFA of 4,817,853 sq.m. held for future development. The Group selectively retained the ownership of most of self-developed commercial properties with strategic value to generate stable and sustainable income. As of December 31, 2020, the Group had investment properties with a total GFA of 769,516 sq.m. in core locations in seven cities including Beijing, Shenzhen, Shenyang, Shantou and Foshan. Properties Under Development and Properties Held for Future Development The following table sets out a summary of information on the Group's projects and project phases under development and properties held for future development as at December 31, 2020: Under Development Held for Future Development GFA in Respect of Which Land Use Rights GFA Saleable/ Certificates Project Site Under Rentable GFA Planned Have Not Yet Ownership Project Type Area Development GFA Pre-sold GFA Obtained Interest (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (%) Beijing 1 Beijing Glory Villa East Residential 35,590 137,219 94,277 - - - 100 2 Beijing Glory Villa West Residential 18,555 44,254 41,601 - - - 80 3 Daxing Yinghai Project Residential 63,030 203,071 193,912 111,601 - - 80 4 Fengtai Xitieying Residential 44,575 227,771 188,910 119,615 - - 16 5 Haidian Cuihu (海澱翠湖) Residential 82,336 271,381 264,854 159,018 - - 28 6 Fengtai Xiaowayao Residential 27,200 149,196 129,237 104,975 - - 40.8 (豐台小瓦窑) Haikou 1 Hainan Yunlong Mixed-use 1,084,162 140,640 130,342 5,340 646,972 - 80 - 18 - Under Development Held for Future Development GFA in Respect of Which Land Use Rights GFA Saleable/ Certificates Project Site Under Rentable GFA Planned Have Not Yet Ownership Project Type Area Development GFA Pre-sold GFA Obtained Interest (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (%) Wanning 1 Wanning Glory City Residential 143,560 17,201 17,080 - 207,886 - 80 (Phases II to III) Langfang 1 Yongqing Glory City Residential 410,569 87,194 48,682 - 782,877 - 80 (Phases I (partial) to II) 2 Yongqing Glory City Residential 217,726 - - - 423,031 - 100 (Phases IV (partial)) Zhengzhou 1 Zhengzhou Glory City Mixed-use 11,235 30,535 30,535 10,975 - - 80 (Phase VIII, School) Shenyang 1 Shenyang Glory City Mixed-use 148,186 325,598 287,615 62,011 73,342 - 80 (Phase III (partial), Phases V to VII) Foshan 1 Foshan Guohua New Residential 16,237 18,033 16,413 - - - 44 Capital (Phase II) 2 Foshan Glory Shengping Mixed-use 79,311 310,420 220,237 44,272 - - 80 Commercial Centre 3 Foshan Xiqiao Residential 63,952 265,241 255,965 89,394 - - 80 Xi'an 1 Glory • Xi'an Financial Center Mixed-use 19,162 289,978 211,371 56,285 - - 80 Shantou 1 Convention Hotel Mixed-use 28,439 186,799 136,357 53,688 - - 100 2 Shantou Glory Hospital Hospital 100,001 314,224 - - 38,749 - 100 - 19 - Under Development Held for Future Development GFA in Respect of Which Land Use Rights GFA Saleable/ Certificates Project Site Under Rentable GFA Planned Have Not Yet Ownership Project Type Area Development GFA Pre-sold GFA Obtained Interest (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (%) Shenzhen 1 Shenzhen • Nanshan Commercial 20,163 42,763 42,763 - 274,213 - 80 Suzhou 1 Suzhou Glory Villa Mixed-use 51,205 132,561 124,725 48,287 - - 80 Qidong 1 Chongming Island Residential 1,211,544 321,438 292,722 292,600 761,358 - 72 2 Butterfly Lake Hotel Hotel 5,780 - - - 5,327 - 100 Wuxi 1 Glory Luoshe Xincheng Residential 20,945 61,648 60,399 65,982 - - 39 (國瑞洛社新城) Tongren 1 Guorui Intelligent Mixed-use 780,430 270,157 176,204 107,688 1,604,098 1,436,370 80 Eco-town Project (國瑞智慧生態城項目) Total 4,683,893 3,847,322 2,964,201 1,331,731 4,817,853 1,436,370 Total Attributable GFA 3,631,301 2,802,771 2,054,232 825,402 3,886,795 1,149,096 - 20 - The following table sets out a summary of information of the Group's investment properties as of December 31, 2020: Total GFA Types of Held for Leasable Effective Project Properties Investment GFA Leased GFA (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) Beijing Glory City Shopping mall 84,904 46,366 42,112 Offices 8,520 6,930 4,174 Car parking spaces 26,324 26,324 21,779 Retail outlets 33,032 29,546 15,278 Siheyuan 7,219 7,219 4,340 Eudemonia Palace Car parking spaces 3,431 3,431 3,431 Beijing Fugui Garden Shopping mall 26,146 26,146 18,969 Retail outlets 3,170 3,170 2,594 Beijing Hademen Commercial 15,671 14,703 9,968 Center Offices 75,171 69,830 66,557 Car parking spaces 29,040 23,917 3,792 Beijing Bei Wu Lou Offices 10,916 10,916 10,916 Shenyang Glory City Specialized markets 50,841 50,841 22,026 Retail outlets 58,972 58,972 11,868 Foshan Glory Shengping Retail outlets 24,267 24,267 11,190 Commercial Center Car parking spaces 10,722 10,722 - Foshan Glory Shengping Retail outlets 225,531 - - Commercial Center* Car parking spaces Shenzhen • Nanshan* Offices 42,763 - - Haikou Glory City Offices 32,876 32,876 31,598 Shantou Glory City Offices 62,398 62,398 61,146 Total 769,516 446,176 280,592 Total Rental Income 2020 2019 (RMB million) (RMB million) } 186.6 261.6 } 37.4 43.1 } 212.1 219.0 20.8 23.6 } 5.1 7.6 } - 7.8 - - - - 38.5 17.6 12.4 28.2 512.9 608.5 Projects currently under construction - 21 - Completed Properties The following table sets out a summary of information on the Group's completed projects and project phases as at December 31, 2020: GFA Available for Sale GFA GFA Project Completed or Use Available Held for GFA Other Ownership Project Type Site Area GFA by Us for Sale Investment Sold GFA Interest (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (%) Beijing 1 Beijing Fugui Garden Mixed-use 87,075 507,857 47,314 4,489 29,316 421,779 9,447 91 2 Beijing Glory City Mixed-use 117,473 881,590 62,593 15,560 159,999 640,900 18,099 80 3 Eudemonia Palace Residential 14,464 33,102 3,431 - 3,431 24,931 1,309 80 4 Beijing Hademen Plaza Commercial 12,738 140,057 14,817 - 119,882 - 5,358 80 5 Glory Villa West Residential 54,739 195,611 101,825 68,905 - 75,370 18,415 80 6 Glory Villa East Residential 58,609 174,804 73,775 57,247 - 83,045 17,984 100 7 Fengtai Xitieying Residential 21,074 107,686 105,286 - - - 2,400 16 Haikou 1 Haikuotiankong Glory City Mixed-use 141,375 811,123 147,185 17,458 32,877 593,432 37,630 80 2 Haidian Island Glory Garden Residential 65,643 71,863 14,930 659 - 56,352 581 80 3 Glory Riverview Garden Residential 36,634 21,658 506 506 - 20,068 1,085 80 4 Haikou West Coast Glory Residential 34,121 21,971 1,824 1,824 - 18,867 1,281 80 Wanning 1 Wanning Glory City (Phase I) Residential 100,780 161,988 9,119 1,767 - 149,295 3,574 80 Langfang 1 Yongqing Glory City (Phase I Residential 509,049 426,535 42,585 15,833 - 381,694 2,256 80 (partial), Phases III, V) 2 Yongqing Glory City Residential 176,023 667,852 143,902 83,566 - 523,950 - 100 (Phase IV (partial)) - 22 - GFA Available for Sale GFA GFA Project Completed or Use Available Held for GFA Other Ownership Project Type Site Area GFA by Us for Sale Investment Sold GFA Interest (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (%) Zhengzhou 1 Zhengzhou Glory City Mixed-use 472,992 803,762 79,196 2,625 - 679,722 44,844 80 Shenyang 1 Shenyang Glory City Mixed-use 390,417 1,015,405 76,176 10,888 109,813 812,925 16,493 80 (Phases I to II, Phase III (partial), Phase IV and Phase V (partial)) Foshan 1 Foshan Guohua New Capital Residential 104,576 498,012 88,353 77,142 - 341,085 68,574 44 (Phase I and Phase II (partial)) 2 Foshan Glory Shengping Mixed-use 10,920 41,847 376 376 34,989 1,505 4,977 80 Commercial Center Shantou 1 Glory Garden (Phase I) Mixed-use 14,161 33,795 1,988 1,988 - 31,649 158 100 2 Yu Garden Residential 8,292 25,767 - - - 25,767 - 100 3 Star Lake Residence Residential 3,589 12,132 - - - 12,132 - 100 4 Yashi Garden Residential 9,472 48,054 56 56 - 47,223 775 100 5 Guan Haiju Residential 25,922 171,450 44,347 10,664 - 125,514 1,589 100 6 Siji Garden Residential 42,155 203,549 13,639 13,639 - 147,931 41,979 80 7 Glory Garden (Phase II) Residential 14,482 78,619 563 563 - 66,690 11,366 80 - 23 - GFA Available for Sale GFA GFA Project Completed or Use Available Held for GFA Other Ownership Project Type Site Area GFA by Us for Sale Investment Sold GFA Interest (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (%) Suzhou 1 Glory Villa Mixed-use 22,991 109,007 45,096 45,096 - 63,724 187 80 Qidong 1 Butterfly Lake Hotel Hotel 58,220 53,656 53,656 - - - - 100 Wuxi 1 Glory Luoshe Xincheng Residential 9,781 28,790 28,790 12,439 - - 16,351 39 (國瑞洛社新城) Total 2,617,767 7,347,542 1,201,328 443,290 490,307 5,345,550 326,712 Total Attributable GFA 2,119,505 5,911,393 918,818 352,959 395,470 4,369,901 233,583 - 24 - Land Reserves The following table sets out a summary of the Group's land reserves by geographic location as at December 31, 2020: Under Future Total Land Of Total Land Average Completed Development Development Reserves Reserves Land Cost Saleable/ Rentable GFA Remaining GFA Under Planned Total Unsold Development GFA GFA (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (%) (RMB/sq.m.) Beijing 458,830 1,032,891 - 1,491,721 15.5 16,189.3 Haikou 53,323 140,640 646,972 840,935 8.8 1,380.2 Wanning 1,767 17,201 207,886 226,854 2.4 332.1 Langfang 99,398 87,194 1,205,908 1,392,500 14.5 256.5 Zhengzhou 2,625 30,535 - 33,160 0.3 405.5 Shenyang 120,700 325,598 73,342 519,640 5.4 591.9 Foshan 112,507 593,693 - 706,200 7.4 4,665.7 Xi'an - 289,978 - 289,978 3.0 1,551.8 Shantou 26,911 501,023 38,749 566,683 5.9 1,072.5 Shenzhen - 42,763 274,213 316,976 3.3 2,673.7 Suzhou 45,096 132,561 - 177,657 1.9 17,100.6 Chongming Island - 321,438 766,685 1,088,123 11.3 1,007.0 Wuxi 12,439 61,648 - 74,087 0.8 5,939.0 Tongren - 270,157 1,604,098 1,874,255 19.5 501.2 Total 933,596 3,847,320 4,817,853 9,598,769(1)(2) 100 3,831.5 Total Attributable GFA 748,429 2,802,771 3,886,795 7,437,995 Note: Includes 1,436,370 sq.m. of planned GFA in respect of which the Group had received the confirmation letter on bidding for granting land use rights but had not yet obtained relevant land use rights certificates. The area of such land reserves does not include the development area of primary land development projects and urban redevelopment projects of the Group of 5.811 million sq.m. - 25 - The following table sets out a summary of the Group's land reserves by type of properties as at December 31, 2020: Under Future Total Land Of Total Land Completed Development Development Reserves Reserves Saleable/ Rentable GFA Remaining GFA Under Planned Total Unsold Development GFA GFA (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (%) Residential 297,012 2,045,972 4,012,285 6,355,269 66.2 Commercial for sale 58,909 533,301 364,459 956,669 10.0 Commercial held or intended to be held for investment 490,306 268,294 - 758,600 7.9 Hotel - 72,948 5,327 78,275 0.8 Car parking spaces 64,336 436,369 117,974 618,679 6.4 Ancillary 23,033 175,528 279,059 477,620 5.0 Hospital - 314,224 38,749 352,973 3.7 Others - 685 - 685 - Total 933,596 3,847,321 4,817,853 9,598,770(1)(2) 100 Total Attributable GFA 748,429 2,802,771 3,886,795 7,437,995 Note: Includes 1,436,370 sq.m. of planned GFA in respect of which the Group had received the confirmation letter on bidding for granting land use rights but had not yet obtained relevant land use rights certificates. The area of such land reserves does not include the development area of primary land development projects and urban redevelopment projects of the Group of 5.811 million sq.m. Primary Land Development and Projects Developed under the "Urban Redevelopment" Policy Apart from engaging in property development projects, the Group also actively undertakes primary land development projects as a strategic business in order to access potentially available land reserves. During the Reporting Period, the Group undertook primary land development, urban renewal and projects under the "Urban Redevelopment" policy in places including Beijing and Shenzhen. - 26 - Urban Redevelopment Project in Beijing Since September 2007, the Group has undertaken a primary land development project in Beijing, namely the West Qinian Street Project, which is located in the west side of Qinian Street and less than one kilometer from Tian'anmen Square with a planned GFA of approximately 474,304 sq.m., comprising five land parcels. As at December 31, 2020, the demolition and relocation of the Land No. 4 and the Land No. 5 have been completed and preparation for launch to the market is in the process. Urban Redevelopment Project in Shenzhen In the first half of 2014, Shenzhen Dachaoshan Construction Co., Ltd.* (深圳市大潮汕建設 有限公司), a subsidiary of the Group, entered into an urban renewal cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Longgang Xikeng Co., Ltd.* (深圳市龍崗區西坑股份合作公司) to carry out the urban renewal project of the Xikeng community. The planned GFA of the project was about 3 million sq.m. The Group has completed the survey for the land ownership, residential population and building information in the Xikeng community, industry research, the urban renewal planning research program and consultation. The Phase I Project with a site area of 530,000 sq.m. and a planned GFA of approximately 1.4 million sq.m. had been approved by the Longgan District Government Leadership Group (龍崗區政府領導小組會) on December 14, 2018 and had completed the planning announcement in respect of the inclusion into the "2018 Longgan District Urban Renewal Plan - the Ninth Plan" (《二零一八龍崗區城市更 新計劃第九批計劃》) on December 30, 2018. A further approval has been obtained from relevant governmental authorities on the project at the end of February 2019. The special planning report documents for the first renewal unit were completed on May 30, 2019. In March 2020, the National Development and Reform Commission approved the construction plan for Metro Line 16 (Dayun-Xikeng Section) (Phase II). Xikeng Station of Metro Line 16 (Phase II) is located within the scope of the first renewal unit. The special plan has been adjusted by the Group in consideration of Xikeng Station and is being submitted to the review authority for review. Meanwhile, in consideration of the demolition work arrangement of the government for the metro, the Group has fully started the demolition negotiation for the first renewal unit. Subsequent thereto, the establishment of other projects will be commenced. - 27 - Financial Review Revenue For the Reporting Period, the Group's revenue decreased from RMB8,093.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB5,768.9 million in 2020. Revenue from property development for the Reporting Period decreased from RMB7,256.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB5,016.8 million in 2020. Such decrease was mainly due to the deferred recognition of revenue as a result of the delayed development progress and property delivery of certain property projects of the Group due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cost of Sales and Services The Group's cost of sales and services decreased from RMB5,954.5 million in 2019 to RMB4,723.4 million in 2020. The Group's cost of property development decreased from RMB5,684.2 million in 2019 to RMB4,472.0 million in 2020. Such decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the GFA of properties delivered by the Group during the Reporting Period. Gross Profit For the Reporting Period, the Group's gross profit decreased from RMB2,138.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB1,045.5 million. Such decrease was mainly due to the decline in the carried-forward gross profit of the real estate caused by the delayed development progress and property delivery of certain property projects of the Group due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. - 28 - Net Profit Net profit decreased from RMB1,219.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to the profit for the year, excluding the one-off loss on disposal of the eight real estate project companies, was approximately RMB255.7 million. Such decrease was mainly due to the decline in the carried-forward profit of the real estate as a result of the slowdown of development progress of some of the Group's commercial housing due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the Reporting Period, operations of the commercial properties held by the Group had also been affected by the pandemic to a certain extent, and the Group granted rental concessions to tenants during the pandemic, causing the lower gains on change in fair value for the current period. Change in Fair Value of Investment Properties Change in fair value of investment properties decreased from RMB1,061.4 million in 2019 to RMB315.0 million in 2020. Such decrease was mainly due to the facts that the operations of the commercial properties held by the Group had also been affected by the pandemic to a certain extent, and the Group granted rental concessions to tenants during the pandemic, causing the lower gains on change in fair value in the current period. Other Gains and Losses Other gains were RMB0.6 million for the Reporting Period, while other gains were RMB4.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Such decrease was mainly due to the loss of RMB122.1 million incurred by the Group's termination of the capital contributions in eight real estate project companies in December 2020 and the gain from the disposal of investment properties of RMB182.5 million in 2020 and the inventory impairment of individual items, which was nil in 2019. Other Income Other income increased by 11.9% from RMB176.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB197.2 million for the Reporting Period, which was mainly due to the recognised income on capital employed with associates and joint ventures for the current year. Distribution and Selling Expenses Distribution and selling expenses decreased from RMB305.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB273.5 million for the Reporting Period. The decrease was mainly due to the reduced distribution and sales expenses caused by less marketing and promotion expenses as a result of the launch of an online sales platform "Ruianfang (瑞房網)" by the Group for housing sales during the Reporting Period. - 29 - Administrative Expenses Administrative expenses decreased by 16.0% from RMB556.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB467.7 million for the Reporting Period. Such decrease was primarily due to the improvement of the operating quality of the Group through the adjustment and optimization of the organizational structure during the Reporting Period, thereby reducing administrative expenses. Finance Costs Finance costs decreased by 38.7% from RMB404.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB248.0 million for the Reporting Period. Such decrease was primarily attributable to the exchange gains generated by senior notes of US$555 million for the current year and the decrease in finance costs of RMB256.3 million as a result of the decrease in the interest- bearing liabilities of RMB3,925.1 million during the Reporting Period. Income Tax Expense Income tax expense decreased from RMB826.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB383.1 million for the Reporting Period, primarily due to the decrease of profit before taxation. The PRC enterprise income tax and LVT of the Group for the Reporting Period were RMB270.4 million and RMB243.8 million, respectively. Total Comprehensive Income The Group's total comprehensive income decreased from RMB1,222.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB132.8 million for the Reporting Period. Such decrease was mainly due to the factors mentioned above. Liquidity, Financial and Capital Resources Cash Position As at December 31, 2020, the Group's cash, restricted bank deposits and bank balances decreased from RMB2,216.2 million as at December 31, 2019 to approximately RMB1,896.1 million. Borrowings As at December 31, 2020, the Group had outstanding borrowings of RMB23,518.5 million, consisting of bank borrowings of RMB16,083.7 million, borrowings from trust financing arrangements of RMB386.3 million, other borrowings of RMB2,782.0 million, corporate bonds of RMB510.8 million and senior notes of RMB3,755.7 million. As at December 31, 2020, the outstanding amount of the Group's borrowings from trust financing arrangements accounted for 1.6% of the balance of the Group's total bank and trust borrowings, compared to 18.4% as at December 31, 2019. - 30 - Charge over Assets Some of the Group's borrowings are secured by properties held for/under development, properties held for sale, investment properties and prepaid lease payments as well as property, plant and equipment and restricted bank deposits, or combinations of the above. As at December 31, 2020, the assets pledged to secure certain borrowing granted to the Group amounted to RMB38,020.4 million. Financial Guarantees and Contingent Liabilities In line with market practice, the Group has entered into arrangements with various banks for the provision of mortgage financing to its customers. The Group does not conduct independent credit checks on the purchasers, but rely on credit checks conducted by relevant banks. As with other property developers in the PRC, the banks usually require the Group to guarantee its customers' obligation to repay the mortgage loans on the properties. The guarantee period normally lasts until the bank receives the strata-title building ownership certificate (分戶產 權證) from the customer as security of the mortgage loan granted. As at December 31, 2020, the Group's outstanding guarantees in respect of the mortgages of its customers amounted to RMB6,774.3 million. Save as disclosed in this announcement, the Group had no other material contingent liabilities as at December 31, 2020. Foreign Exchange Risk Almost all of the Group's operating activities are carried out in the PRC with most of the transactions denominated in Renminbi. As at December 31, 2020, the balance of the Company's senior notes amounted to US$555 million. As a result of the issuance of such U.S. dollar senior notes, the Group would be subject to foreign currency risk arising from the exchange of Renminbi against U.S. dollars. In addition, Renminbi is not freely convertible into foreign currencies and the conversion of Renminbi into foreign currencies is subject to rules and regulations of the foreign exchange control promulgated by the PRC government. The Group does not have a foreign currency hedging policy. However, the Directors will monitor the Group's foreign exchange risk closely and may, depending on the circumstances and trend of foreign currency, consider adopting suitable foreign currency hedging policy in the future. - 31 - Subsequent Event of Material Acquisition and Significant Investments On August 31, 2017, Shantou Garden Group Co., Ltd.* ("Garden Group"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, signed seven agreements to acquire 10% equity interest in seven real estate companies, namely Guangdong Hongtai Guotong Real Estate Co., Ltd.* (廣東宏 泰國通地產有限公司), Guangdong Guosha Real Estate Co., Ltd.* (廣東國廈地產有限公 司), Tianjin Tianfu Rongsheng Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.* (天津天富融盛房地產 開發有限公司), Sanya Jingheng Properties Co., Ltd.* (三亞景恒置業有限公司), Handan Guoxia Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.* (邯鄲市國夏房地產開發有限公司), Chongqing Guosha Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.* (重慶國廈房地產開發有限公司) and Jiangmen Yinghuiwan Real Estate Co., Ltd.* (江門映暉灣房地產有限公司) (the "Seven Target Companies"). On April 27, 2018, the Company signed seven additional capital contribution agreements with such companies and their existing shareholders to, among other things, make further capital contributions in the Seven Target Companies. On November 23, 2018, Beijing Guoxing Wanxun Technology and Trade Consulting Co., Ltd.* (北京國興萬訊科貿諮詢有限 公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, signed a capital contribution agreement to subscribe for 51% equity interest in Shijiazhuang Guosha Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.* (石家莊國廈房地產開發有限公司) ("Shijiazhuang Guosha"). Given that the projects of the Seven Target Companies and Shijiazhuang Guosha are mostly located in third- and fourth-tier cities, where the market is subject to significant volatility from policies, the Company plans to transfer investments scattered in third-andfourth-tier cities to core cities such as Beijing and Shenzhen. Besides, the existing Beijing Qinian Street and Shenzhen Xikeng projects have gradually established under the long- term operation of the Company with high quality, and therefore the maintenance and appreciation of investment value can be well guaranteed. After deliberate consideration by the Board of the Company, and the approval granted by the Shareholders of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting held on December 14, 2020, the Company entered into eight termination agreements with Seven Target Companies, Shijiazhuang Guosha and their respective existing shareholders to terminate the capital contribution arrangements. Since December 14, 2020, Seven Target Companies and Shijiazhuang Guosha are no longer subsidiaries of the Company. Disposal On August 7, 2020, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company entered into an equity transfer agreement with Shantou Xiaxi Business Management Co., Ltd.* (汕頭市廈 浠商業管理有限公司) ("Xiaxi Business Management") and Shantou Glory Construction Materials and Household Exhibition Center Co., Ltd.* (汕頭國瑞建材家居博覽中心有限 公司) (the "Target Company"), pursuant to which, the indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company agreed to sell and Xiaxi Business Management agreed to purchase 90% equity interests in the Target Company for a consideration of RMB540,000,000. Upon the completion of the transaction, the Company will no longer hold any equity interest in the Target Company. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated August 7, 2020 in relation to the disposal of 90% equity interest in the Target Company. - 32 - Future Plans for Material Investments or Capital Assets The Group will continue to invest in its property development projects and acquire suitable land parcels in selected cities, if it thinks fit. It is expected that internal resources and bank borrowings will be sufficient to meet the necessary funding requirements. Save as disclosed in this announcement, the Group did not have any future plans for material investments or capital assets as at the date of this announcement. Employees and Remuneration Policies As at December 31, 2020, the Group had approximately 737 employees. For the Reporting Period, the Group incurred employee costs of approximately RMB335.6 million. Remuneration for the employees generally includes salary and performance-based quarterly bonuses. As required by applicable PRC laws and regulations, the Group participates in various employee benefit plans of the municipal and provincial governments, including housing provident funds, pension, medical, maternity, occupational injury and unemployment benefit plans. Full Redemption of U.S.$300,000,000 7% Senior Notes due March 21, 2020 On March 21, 2020, the Company completed full redemption in cash of the outstanding portion of the notes due March 21, 2020, further details of which were disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated March 23, 2020. Full Redemption of U.S.$100,000,000 10.00% Senior Notes due June 7, 2020 In June 2020, the Company fully redeemed US$100,000,000 10.0% Senior Notes due June 7, 2020. After the redemption was completed, such Notes were fully cancelled and there was no issued and outstanding US$100,000,000 10.0% Senior Notes due June 7, 2020. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD On January 26, 2021, the Company successfully issued US$323,745,000 14.25% senior notes due 2024 on the Stock Exchange. Further details of the issuance of senior notes are disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated January 12, January 18, January 21, January 25 and January 26, 2021. On March 1, 2021, the Company completed the redemption of 13.5% senior notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes") in cash, at a price of US$159,591,000 equal to the aggregate principal of the 2022 Notes of US$149,500,000 for which part of holders have exercised their redemption options plus accrued interest to the redemption options date. Upon the completion of the redemption, the remaining outstanding principal amount of the 2022 Notes will be US$4,900,000. Further details of the redemption of part of the 2022 Notes were disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated March 1, 2021. FINAL DIVIDEND The Board did not recommend any payment of final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2020. - 33 - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held on June 30, 2021. A notice convening the AGM will be published and despatched to the shareholders in the manner required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS For the purpose of determining shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the forthcoming AGM to be held on June 30, 2021, the register of members of the Company will be closed from June 25, 2021 to June 30, 2021, both days inclusive. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the AGM, all transfer documents shall be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on June 24, 2021. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES AND OTHER INFORMATION The Company is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance with a view to assure the conduct of management of the Company as well as protecting the interests of the Shareholders. The Company has always recognized the importance of the Shareholders' transparency and accountability. The Company has adopted the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules as its own code of corporate governance. Under the current organization structure of the Company, Mr. Zhang Zhangsun ("Chairman Zhang") is the chairman of the Board and the president of the Company. The roles of both chairman and president being performed by the same person deviates from the CG Code. Chairman Zhang has been overseeing the Group's strategic planning, development, operation and management since the Group was founded. The Company believes that the vesting of the roles of chairman and president in Chairman Zhang is beneficial to the business operations of the Group and will not have a negative impact on the management of the Group. The balance of power and authority is ensured by the operation of the senior management and the Board, which comprise experienced and high caliber individuals. The Board currently comprises five executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors, and therefore has fairly strong independence in its composition. Save as disclosed herein, the Company has complied with the code provisions as set out in the CG Code for the Reporting Period. The Company will continue to review and enhance its corporate governance practices to ensure compliance with the CG Code. - 34 - COMPLIANCE WITH THE MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS OF LISTED ISSUERS The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct regarding Directors' securities transactions. Having made specific enquiries with all the Directors, each of the Directors has confirmed that he/she has complied with the Model Code for the Reporting Period. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY For the Reporting Period, save as disclosed in this announcement, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities. SUFFICIENCY OF PUBLIC FLOAT The Stock Exchange granted to the Company, at the time of its listing in 2014, a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 8.08(1) of the Listing Rules (the "Public Float Waiver"). Pursuant to the Public Float Waiver, the Company's prescribed minimum percentage of shares which must be in the hands of the public must not be less than 15% of the total issued share capital of the Company. Based on the information that is publicly available to the Company and to the knowledge of the Directors, the Company has maintained the prescribed amount of public float as required by the Public Float Waiver as at the date of this announcement. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Company has established an audit committee (the "Audit Committee") with written terms of reference in compliance with Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules and paragraph C.3 of the CG Code. The Audit Committee consists of three independent non-executive Directors including Mr. Luo Zhenbang, Mr. Lai Siming and Ms. Chen Jingru. The Audit Committee is chaired by Mr. Luo Zhenbang. The Audit Committee has reviewed with the management and the Company's auditors, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the accounting principles and policies adopted by the Group, as well as laws and regulations, and discussed, among other things, internal control and financial reporting matters of the Group, including review of the annual results for the year ended December 31, 2020. - 35 - PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 ON THE WEBSITES OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE COMPANY This announcement is published on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company's website (www.glorypty.com). In accordance with the requirements under the Listing Rules which are applicable to the Reporting Period, the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be dispatched to the Shareholders and published on the respective websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company in due course. RESUMPTION OF TRADING At the request of the Company, trading in the shares and debt securities of the Company (stock codes: 5834 and 40558) on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9: 00 a.m. on April 1, 2021 pending the publication of the audited results of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2020 as set out in this announcement. The Company has made an application to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the shares and debt securities of the Company (stock codes: 5834 and 40558) on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9: 00 a.m. on April 12, 2021. By Order of the Board Guorui Properties Limited Zhang Zhangsun Chairman Beijing, the PRC, April 11, 2021 As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Zhangsun, Ms. Ruan Wenjuan, Ms. Zhang Jin, Mr. Lin Yaoquan and Ms. Dong Xueer as executive Directors and Mr. Luo Zhenbang, Mr. Lai Siming and Ms. Chen Jingru as independent non-executive Directors. Denotes English translation or transliteration of the name of a Chinese company or entity or vice versa and is provided for identification purposes only. - 36 - Attachments Original document

