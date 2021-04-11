Guorui Properties : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020; AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING
04/11/2021 | 08:03am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GUORUI PROPERTIES LIMITED
國 瑞 置 業 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability
under the name of "Glory Land Company Limited (國瑞置業有限公司)" and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "Guorui Properties Limited")
(Stock Code: 2329)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020; AND
RESUMPTION OF TRADING
2020 ANNUAL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
Achieved contracted sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Reporting Period") of RMB18,532.2 million with corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 1,014,003 sq.m.;
Revenue for the Reporting Period was RMB5,768.9 million, of which the revenue from property development was RMB5,016.8 million;
Gross profit for the Reporting Period was RMB1,045.5 million;
Profit for the year, excluding the one-off loss on disposal of the eight real estate project companies, was approximately RMB255.7 million;
Land reserves reached a total GFA of 9,598,769 sq.m. and the average cost of land reserves was RMB3,831.5 per sq.m. for the Reporting Period;
Contracted average selling price ("ASP") for the Reporting Period was RMB18,276.2 per sq.m. The average cost of land reserves accounted for 21% of the ASP for the Reporting Period.
- 1 -
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Guorui Properties Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce to the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") the following audited consolidated results of the Group for the Reporting Period, together with the comparative figures for the year ended December 31, 2019. The results were extracted from the audited consolidated financial statements, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622).
C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F P R O F I T O R L O S S A N D O T H E R COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020
Year ended December 31,
Notes
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
3
5,256,033
Contract with customers
7,484,658
Leases
512,863
608,518
Total revenue
5,768,896
8,093,176
Cost of sales and services
(4,723,436)
(5,954,455)
Gross profit
1,045,460
2,138,721
Other gains and losses
556
4,856
Impairment losses under expected
(40,394)
credit loss model, net of reversal
(27,213)
Other income
197,157
176,326
Change in fair value of investment properties
315,038
1,061,366
Distribution and selling expenses
(273,474)
(305,948)
Administrative expenses
(467,743)
(556,802)
Other expenses
(6,759)
(20,115)
Share of results of joint ventures
1,603
(19,786)
Share of results of associates
(6,705)
(565)
Finance costs
(248,018)
(404,677)
Profit before tax
516,721
2,046,163
Income tax expense
4
(383,076)
(826,550)
Profit for the year
133,645
1,219,613
- 2 -
Year ended December 31,
Note
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Other comprehensive (expense) income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Fair value (loss) gain on equity instruments
at fair value through other comprehensive
income ("FVTOCI")
(1,100)
3,893
Income tax relating to items that will not be
275
reclassified to profit or loss
(973)
(825)
2,920
Total comprehensive income for the year
132,820
1,222,533
Profit for the year attributable to:
98,740
Owners of the Company
859,764
Non-controlling interests
34,905
359,849
133,645
1,219,613
Total comprehensive income for the year
attributable to:
97,989
Owners of the Company
862,421
Non-controlling interests
34,831
360,112
132,820
1,222,533
Earnings per share
5
2.22
- Basic (RMB cents)
19.34
- Diluted (RMB cents)
2.22
19.33
- 3 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT DECEMBER 31, 2020
Year ended December 31,
Note
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Investment properties
20,375,500
21,150,000
Property, plant and equipment
2,146,902
1,885,865
Right-of-use assets
270,581
279,824
Other non-current assets
1,302,897
1,566,745
Interests in joint ventures
28,074
30,089
Interests in associates
-
5,000
Equity instruments at FVTOCI
31,300
32,400
Deposits paid for acquisition of a subsidiary
-
169,620
Deferred tax assets
321,149
536,185
Restricted bank deposits
3,592
719,615
Value added tax and tax recoverable
1,229,807
1,666,559
Non-current Assets
25,709,802
28,041,902
Inventories
1,106
61
Deposits paid for acquisition of land
400,889
369,301
Properties under development for sale
28,157,258
37,333,243
Properties held for sale
3,972,620
5,361,690
Trade and other receivables, deposits and
2,085,715
prepayments
7
2,811,721
Contract assets
1,646,159
1,442,134
Contract costs
101,026
76,919
Value added tax and tax recoverable
832,285
791,981
Amounts due from related parties
2,556,867
4,440,856
Restricted bank deposits
307,606
959,615
Bank balances and cash
1,584,950
536,926
41,646,481
54,124,447
Assets classified as held for sale
158,940
-
Current Assets
41,805,421
54,124,447
- 4 -
As at December 31,
Note
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Trade and other payables
8
4,982,510
6,439,342
Lease liabilities
1,734
1,600
Contract liabilities
12,662,331
17,332,702
Amounts due to related parties
5,815,404
5,322,007
Tax payable
2,597,866
2,948,144
Bank and trust borrowings - due within one year
3,786,075
6,317,710
Corporate bonds
510,829
65,787
Senior notes
3,755,745
1,734,974
Current Liabilities
34,112,494
40,162,266
Net Current Assets
7,692,927
13,962,181
Total Assets less Current Liabilities
33,402,729
42,004,083
Rental deposits received
135,942
122,063
Lease liabilities
1,475
2,974
Bank and trust borrowings - due after one year
15,465,905
15,748,894
Corporate bonds
-
500,000
Senior notes
-
3,076,320
Deferred tax liabilities
2,690,880
3,925,302
Non-current Liabilities
18,294,202
23,375,553
Net Assets
15,108,527
18,628,530
Share capital
3,520
3,520
Reserves
12,489,498
12,541,509
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
12,493,018
12,545,029
Non-controlling interests
2,615,509
6,083,501
Total Equity
15,108,527
18,628,530
- 5 -
NOTES
GENERAL
The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands under the name of "Glory Land Company Limited (國瑞置業有限公司)" as an exempted company with limited liability under the Company Laws (2012 Revision) of the Cayman Islands on July 16, 2012 which carries on business in Hong Kong as "Guorui Properties Limited". Its parent and ultimate holding company is Alltogether Land Company Limited (通 和置業有限公司), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. Mr. Zhang Zhangsun, who hold 100% equity interests of Alltogether Land Company Limited, is the ultimate beneficial owner of the Company. The registered office of the Company is located at Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands and its principal place of business is located at East Block, Hademen Plaza, 8-1# Chongwenmenwai Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing, the PRC.
The Company's shares were listed on the mainboard of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in the business of property development, provision of primary land construction and development services, property investment, and provision of property management and related services.
The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), which is also the functional currency of the Company.
APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("IFRSs")
New and amendment to IFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year
The Group has not early applied the following new and amendments to IFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective:
IFRS 17
Insurance Contracts and the related Amendments1
Amendments to IFRS 3
Reference to the Conceptual Framework2
Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39,
Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 24
IFRS 7, IFRS 4 and IFRS 16
Amendments to IFRS 10 and
Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and
IAS 28
its Associate or Joint Venture3
Amendments to IAS 1
Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current1
Amendments to IAS 1 and
Disclosure of Accounting Policies1
IFRS Practice Statement 2
Amendments to IAS 8
Definition of Accounting Estimates1
Amendments to IAS 16
Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use2
Amendments to IAS 37
Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract2
Amendments to IFRS Standards
Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-20202
1
2
3
4
Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2022 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after a date to be determined Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2021
The Directors anticipate that the application of all new and amendments to IFRSs will have no material impact on the consolidated financial statements in the foreseeable future.
- 6 -
3. REVENUE
Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers and the reconciliation of the revenue from contracts with customers with the amounts disclosed in the segment information
For the year ended December 31, 2020
Primary land
construction
Property
and
management
Property
development
Property
and related
development
services
investment
services
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Timing of revenue recognition
A point in time
5,016,793
-
-
-
5,016,793
Over time
-
214,182
-
25,058
239,240
Revenue from contracts with
customers
5,016,793
214,182
-
25,058
5,256,033
Leases
-
-
512,863
-
512,863
Total revenue
5,016,793
214,182
512,863
25,058
5,768,896
Geographical market
Mainland China
5,016,793
214,182
512,863
25,058
5,768,896
For the year ended December 31, 2019
Primary land
construction
Property
and
management
Property
development
Property
and related
development
services
investment
services
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Timing of revenue recognition
A point in time
7,256,704
-
-
-
7,256,704
Over time
-
206,262
-
21,692
227,954
Revenue from contracts with
customers
7,256,704
206,262
-
21,692
7,484,658
Leases
-
-
608,518
-
608,518
Total revenue
7,256,704
206,262
608,518
21,692
8,093,176
Geographical market
Mainland China
7,256,704
206,262
608,518
21,692
8,093,176
- 7 -
4.
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
Year ended December 31,
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current tax
- PRC enterprise income tax
270,363
406,767
- PRC dividend withholding income tax
-
26,000
- Land value-added tax ("LVT")
243,780
322,589
Under provision in respect of prior years
50
80
514,193
755,436
Deferred tax
(131,117)
71,114
Income tax expense
383,076
826,550
Pursuant to the PRC Enterprise Income Tax Law promulgated on March 16, 2007, the PRC enterprise income tax for both domestic and foreign-invested enterprises has been unified at the income tax rate of 25% effective from January 1, 2008 onwards.
The provision of LAT is estimated according to the requirements set forth in the relevant PRC tax laws and regulations. LAT has been provided at ranges of progressive rates of the appreciation value, with certain allowable exemptions and deductions.
5.
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Year ended December 31,
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Earnings:
Profit for the year attributable to the owners of the Company
for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share
98,740
859,764
Year ended December 31,
2020
2019
'000
'000
Number of shares:
Number of ordinary shares for the purpose of
basic earnings per share
4,444,418
4,444,418
Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:
Share options issued by the Company
-
4,022
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of
diluted earnings per share
4,444,418
4,448,440
- 8 -
6. DIVIDENDS
Year ended December 31,
2020 2019
RMB'000 RMB'000
Dividends for ordinary shareholders of the Company
recognized as distribution during the year:
2019 Final - HK3.76 cents
(2019: 2018 final dividend of HK5.64 cents) per share
150,000
220,000
7. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES, DEPOSITS AND PREPAYMENTS
Pursuant to the lease agreements, lease payment is required to be settled in advance with no credit period being granted to the tenants. In respect of sales of properties, a credit period of six months to two years may be granted to specific customers on a case-by-case basis.
At December 31,
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Trade receivables
- contracts with customers
364,953
532,502
- lease receivables
246,645
128,176
611,598
660,678
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(4,812)
(5,503)
606,786
655,175
Advances to contractors and suppliers
650,415
868,418
Performance guarantee deposit paid
17,260
17,261
Other receivables and prepayments
796,279
1,028,696
Deposits
60,306
247,108
1,524,260
2,161,483
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(45,331)
(4,937)
1,478,929
2,156,546
Total trade and other receivables
2,085,715
2,811,721
Note: Other receivables from independent third parties are of non-trade nature, unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand except for the balance of RMB240,000,000 (2019: RMB151,000,000), which was bearing interest at 10% (2019:14%) per annum.
As at January 1, 2019, trade receivables from contracts with customers amounted to RMB388,682,000.
- 9 -
The following is an aging analysis of trade receivables net of allowance for credit losses presented based on the date of recognition of revenue at the end of the reporting period:
At December 31,
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
0 to 60 days
89,240
164,361
61 to 180 days
53,934
23,197
181 to 365 days
57,851
222,847
1 to 2 years
316,469
208,914
Over 2 years
94,104
41,359
611,598
660,678
As at December 31, 2020, included in the Group's trade receivables balance are debtors with aggregate carrying amount of RMB284,715,000 (2019: RMB188,907,000) which are past due as at the end of the reporting period. The balances which has been past due over 90 days, is not considered as default based on the consideration the fact that legal title of the properties sold have not been transferred to the customer.
8. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES
At December 31,
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Trade payables
2,853,478
4,747,785
Deposits received
366,717
316,334
Rental received in advance
74,909
78,184
Refund liabilities
235,341
-
Accrued payroll
23,357
35,067
Business and other tax payable
439,288
351,073
Other payables and accruals
985,862
864,494
Accrued penalty
-
28,968
Dividends
139,500
139,500
5,118,452
6,561,405
Analysed for reporting purposes as:
Non-current(Note)
135,942
122,063
Current
4,982,510
6,439,342
5,118,452
6,561,405
Note: Pursuant to the relevant agreements, rental deposits received of approximately RMB135,942,000 (2019: RMB122,063,000) as at December 31, 2020 are to be settled after twelve months from the end of the reporting period and is therefore classified as non-current liabilities.
Trade payables comprise construction costs payable and other project-related expenses payable. The average credit period of trade payable is 180 days.
- 10 -
The following is an aging analysis of trade payables based on invoice date at the end of the reporting period:
At December 31,
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
0 to 60 days
1,717,265
2,245,265
61-365 days
505,422
1,090,171
1-2 years
383,478
560,797
Over 2 years
247,313
851,552
2,853,478
4,747,785
- 11 -
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Dear Shareholders,
On behalf of the board of directors, I am pleased to present the annual results of the Group for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
ANNUAL RESULTS AND REVIEW FOR 2020
Annual Results
In 2020, despite the significant decline in the sales of residential products under the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of the year, the sales experienced a rapid rebound in the second half of the year as the Group increased its efforts in the sales of residential products following the improved pandemic conditions, achieving contracted sales of RMB18,532.2 million and contracted sales area of 1,014,003 sq.m. for the year. Revenue was RMB5,768.9 million, among which, the revenue from property development was RMB5,016.8 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the gross profit of the Group was RMB1,045.5 million and profit for the year, excluding the one-off loss on disposal of the eight real estate project companies, was approximately RMB255.7 million.
Market Review
Gradual Improvement of Long-term Mechanism for Real-estate Regulation
Looking back in 2020, the real estate market underwent a tremendous change, with the COVID-19 pandemic being an important variate that cannot be ignored. Amid the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, the "houses are for living in and not for speculative investment" was the keynotes throughout the year of 2020. Although some of local governments have loosened their control policies during the first half of 2020, the overall control escalated again after the pandemic was brought under control.
For the first half of 2020, in order to mitigate the impact brought by the pandemic on the real estate sector, central government implemented a moderately easy monetary policy and a proactive fiscal policy to support economic recovery. While in some provinces and cities, requirements for permanent residence permit have been relaxed and talent introduction measures have been implemented, which boosted the base of demands for housing to some extent. The industry soon recovered from the slowdown, demonstrating strong resilience. As the economy and productions gradually recovered and consumption activities returned to the normal level, housing prices in certain cities, especially those in Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta experienced overheated growth, which triggered the frequent introduction of control measures in certain cities during the second half of the year. In the third quarter, regulatory authorities promulgated new financing rule of "Three Red Lines", reflecting a tightening environment for industry financing.
- 12 -
2021 marks the first year of the "14th Five-Year Plan", and also a year of significance in China's modernization process. For real estate industry, under dual-circulation development featuring "the new development pattern with domestic macro-circulation as its core, and mutual promotion of international and domestic dual-circulation", it is expected that the segregation of cities under different tiers would be intensifying, and the industry would witness the change of era from leverage dividend to management dividend.
Property Development
In 2020, confronting the uncertainties brought by the pandemic and the changes in industry situations, the Group adopted online sales campaign, launched an online housing sales platform called "Fangyun (房雲)" and initiated its Linked Huichun Plan for 16 Projects (十六 盤聯動惠春計劃). The Group was committed to ensuring the safety of its employees and customers while simultaneously meeting market demands. Through the implementation of policies in line with the actual conditions of cities and the optimization of its product mix, the Group met market demands at different levels and increased its market share, thus overcoming sales difficulties faced by real estate enterprises during the pandemic.
During the Reporting Period, the contracted sales were approximately RMB18,532.2 million; the contracted GFA sold was 1,014,003 sq.m.; the contracted average selling price was RMB18,276.2 per sq.m. In terms of contribution by cities, Beijing, Foshan and Suzhou recorded outstanding performances. The contracted sales throughout the year of 2020 were approximately RMB8,945.4 million, RMB3,019.2 million and RMB1,301.6 million respectively, accounting for 48.3%, 16.3% and 7.0% of the Group's total contracted sales respectively.
Under the keynotes of "promoting the stable and healthy development of the real estate market", it is anticipated that the market would remain stable with continuing segregation of sales performance among different cities. In terms of demand, driven by factors such as net population inflows, the sales performance in first-tier cities and second- to third-tier core cities of metropolitan area would maintain great resilience. The Group will carry out meticulous management, strengthen its presence in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, the Yangtze River Economic Zone and the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and actively explore urban renewal projects, so as to enhance the full-cycle competitiveness.
- 13 -
Investment Properties
The Group owns 10 investment properties in the core areas of 7 key cities, including Beijing and Shenzhen, with a total planned construction area of approximately 769,516 sq.m. Calculated by the area under operation, the operating area in Beijing accounted for approximately 60%. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rentals from these commercial properties were affected to a certain extent, and gains on the change in fair value for the current period decreased as compared to 2019.
During the Reporting Period, the total rental income of the Group was RMB512.9 million. The Group granted rental concessions to merchants and other property-holding tenants during the pandemic, which also had a certain impact on the Group's revenue and profit. In order to help tenants solve their current difficulties, the Company launched a mini program e-commerce platform to support online marketing of tenants, while expanding commercial marketing channels. With the concerted efforts of all counterparts, rental income experienced a robust recovery in the second half of the year.
Land Reserves
In 2020, under the strategy of "quality improvement and pace control", the Group adopted stricter requirements on profit margins and risk control of project investments, and paid more attention to operation quality and meticulous management. As at December 31, 2020, the total planned GFA of the land reserves of the Group was 9.599 million sq.m., with the average land cost of approximately RMB3,831.5 per sq.m. The Results of Evaluation and Research on Chinese Listed Real Estate Companies in 2020 published by China Real Estate Association and E-House China R&D Institute showed that Guorui Properties ranks among the top 100 companies with its high-quality development again. Most of the Company's land reserves are located in first- and second-tier cities. Benefitted from the spillover effect of core cities, market demand in these cities remains strong. The land reserves of the Company are sufficient to support its development in the next 6 years.
Meanwhile, the Group actively undertook primary land development projects as strategic business to obtain potential land reserve. The Group has been undertaking primary land development projects, urban renewal and projects developed under the "urban redevelopment" policy in Beijing, Shenzhen and Shantou. During the Reporting Period, the development area of primary land development projects and urban redevelopment projects without affirmed ownership of the Group was 5.811 million sq.m., 51.6% of which was the area in Shenzhen. The central government supported building Shenzhen into a pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The Group, originated from Shantou of Guangdong, has established leading advantages in the Pearl River Delta and Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macao Greater Bay Area, with land reserves of 6.18 million sq.m.
- 14 -
Accelerating urban renewal and improving renovation and upgrade of available housing are new directions for inventory market. The urban renewal projects, which features small investment and high profit margin, is an important source for the Group to replenish the land reserve in the Greater Bay Area. In the next few years, the Group's urban redevelopment projects and urban renewal projects will turn into sales and become its new profit growth drivers.
Capital Structure
In 2020, under the pressure from both the pandemic and the new financing rules of "Three Red Lines", the financing environment further contracted. Through comprehensive utilization of the diversified advantages of domestic and overseas financing channels, the Group has made full use of various financial means to continuously optimize fund management, reduce financing costs, optimize debt structure and effectively control exchange rate risks. At the same time, it made efforts to further strengthen the risk control function, improve the financial risk monitoring system, and properly give risk warning and carry out risk prevention.
In 2020, the Company redeemed bonds denominated in USD with a principal amount of approximately US$130 million. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company redeemed bonds denominated in USD with a principal amount of approximately US$182 million. As of March 31, 2021, balance of offshore USD senior notes of the Company was approximately US$373 million with a term of two to three years.
OUTLOOK FOR 2021
Looking forward to "14th Five Year Plan", the industry maintains strong resilience. Central government has set out the target of "Balanced development of real estate industry with financial and real economy", which continuously releases favorable signal for construction of metropolitan areas.
- 15 -
The Group believes that, the real estate industry will enter a new long-term cycle, and the growth pattern of the industry will also experience changes. It will shift from relying on a model of financial leverage to drive growth in the past to a model of stable, balanced and high-quality growth. In line with the development needs of times, the Group will be committed to exploring the innovation of habitation business forms, continuously upgrading products of Guorui, and achieving product ecology construction. In the future, the Group will uphold the strategy to strengthen presences in regions and proactively adopt flexible sales policy, so as to attract more customers with continuous improvement of product structure and outstanding product quality. We will vigorously promote sales while strengthening our efforts on sales collection. In addition, we will also continue to optimize the debt structure and reduce financing costs in ways that enhance the core competitiveness of the Group, thus ensuring sustainable growth in future performance.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
On behalf of the Board, I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to all our shareholders, investors, partners, customers, and the community for their support and trust. In the past year, thanks to the guidance from the management of the Company, together with the efforts and contributions from all staff, the Group achieved stable development. In the future, the Company will continue to strive for maximized value and considerable returns for all shareholders.
Zhang Zhangsun
Chairman
Shenzhen, the PRC
April 11, 2021
- 16 -
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Business Review
During the Reporting Period, the Group's total contracted sales were approximately RMB18,532.2 million. The Group's revenue was RMB5,768.9 million. Revenue from property development was RMB5,016.8 million. During the Reporting Period, the gross profit was RMB1,045.5 million and profit for the year, excluding the one-off loss on disposal of the eight real estate project companies, was approximately RMB255.7 million.
Contracted Sales
During the Reporting Period, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of residential products declined in the first half of the year. Following the improvement of the pandemic situation in China, the Group's sales gradually recovered. The contracted sales of the Group amounted to approximately RMB18,532.2 million. The total contracted GFA was approximately 1,014,003 sq.m. and the contracted ASP was RMB18,276.2 per sq.m.
The following table sets out the Group's contracted sales by region for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:
2020
Percentage
2019
Percentage
of Total
of Total
Contracted
Contracted
Contracted
Contracted
City
Sales
Sales
Sales
Sales
(RMB million)
(%)
(RMB million)
(%)
Beijing
8,945.4
48.3
11,040.0
46.2
Haikou
417.1
2.3
381.9
1.6
Wanning
135.8
0.73
54.4
0.2
Langfang
600.3
3.2
357.1
1.5
Zhengzhou
95.2
0.5
95.6
0.4
Shenyang
349.2
1.9
853.4
3.6
Foshan
3,019.2
16.3
2,307.5
9.7
Shantou
371.9
2.0
544.9
2.3
Suzhou
1,301.6
7.0
2,040.9
8.5
Chongming Island
271.8
1.5
748.0
3.1
Xi'an
664.6
3.6
308.9
1.3
Guizhou
88.2
0.5
454.7
1.9
Wuxi
247.7
1.3
670.2
2.8
Chongqing
408.4
2.2
742.2
3.1
Shijiazhuang
217.9
1.2
456.1
1.9
Jiangmen
493.1
2.7
513.4
2.2
Tianjin
251.5
1.4
564.4
2.4
Sanya
431.6
2.3
390.4
1.6
Handan
221.8
1.2
1,391.4
5.7
Total
18,532.2
100.0
23,915.4
100.0
- 17 -
Property Projects
According to the stage of development, the Group classifies its property projects into three categories: completed properties, properties under development and properties held for future development. As some of its projects comprise multiple-phase development on a rolling basis, a single project may include different phases at various stages of completion, under development or held for future development.
As at December 31, 2020, the Group had completed a total GFA of 7,347,542 sq.m. and had land reserves with a total GFA of 9,598,769 sq.m., comprising (a) a total GFA of 933,596 sq.m. completed but remaining unsold, (b) a total GFA of 3,847,320 sq.m. under development, and (c) a total planned GFA of 4,817,853 sq.m. held for future development.
The Group selectively retained the ownership of most of self-developed commercial properties with strategic value to generate stable and sustainable income. As of December 31, 2020, the Group had investment properties with a total GFA of 769,516 sq.m. in core locations in seven cities including Beijing, Shenzhen, Shenyang, Shantou and Foshan.
Properties Under Development and Properties Held for Future Development
The following table sets out a summary of information on the Group's projects and project phases under development and properties held for future development as at December 31, 2020:
Under Development
Held for Future Development
GFA in
Respect of
Which
Land Use
Rights
GFA
Saleable/
Certificates
Project
Site
Under
Rentable
GFA
Planned
Have Not Yet
Ownership
Project
Type
Area
Development
GFA
Pre-sold
GFA
Obtained
Interest
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(%)
Beijing
1
Beijing Glory Villa East
Residential
35,590
137,219
94,277
-
-
-
100
2
Beijing Glory Villa West
Residential
18,555
44,254
41,601
-
-
-
80
3
Daxing Yinghai Project
Residential
63,030
203,071
193,912
111,601
-
-
80
4
Fengtai Xitieying
Residential
44,575
227,771
188,910
119,615
-
-
16
5
Haidian Cuihu (海澱翠湖)
Residential
82,336
271,381
264,854
159,018
-
-
28
6
Fengtai Xiaowayao
Residential
27,200
149,196
129,237
104,975
-
-
40.8
(豐台小瓦窑)
Haikou
1
Hainan Yunlong
Mixed-use
1,084,162
140,640
130,342
5,340
646,972
-
80
- 18 -
Under Development
Held for Future Development
GFA in
Respect of
Which
Land Use
Rights
GFA
Saleable/
Certificates
Project
Site
Under
Rentable
GFA
Planned
Have Not Yet
Ownership
Project
Type
Area
Development
GFA
Pre-sold
GFA
Obtained
Interest
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(%)
Wanning
1
Wanning Glory City
Residential
143,560
17,201
17,080
-
207,886
-
80
(Phases II to III)
Langfang
1
Yongqing Glory City
Residential
410,569
87,194
48,682
-
782,877
-
80
(Phases I (partial) to II)
2
Yongqing Glory City
Residential
217,726
-
-
-
423,031
-
100
(Phases IV (partial))
Zhengzhou
1
Zhengzhou Glory City
Mixed-use
11,235
30,535
30,535
10,975
-
-
80
(Phase VIII, School)
Shenyang
1
Shenyang Glory City
Mixed-use
148,186
325,598
287,615
62,011
73,342
-
80
(Phase III (partial),
Phases V to VII)
Foshan
1
Foshan Guohua New
Residential
16,237
18,033
16,413
-
-
-
44
Capital (Phase II)
2
Foshan Glory Shengping
Mixed-use
79,311
310,420
220,237
44,272
-
-
80
Commercial Centre
3
Foshan Xiqiao
Residential
63,952
265,241
255,965
89,394
-
-
80
Xi'an
1
Glory • Xi'an Financial Center
Mixed-use
19,162
289,978
211,371
56,285
-
-
80
Shantou
1
Convention Hotel
Mixed-use
28,439
186,799
136,357
53,688
-
-
100
2
Shantou Glory Hospital
Hospital
100,001
314,224
-
-
38,749
-
100
- 19 -
Under Development
Held for Future Development
GFA in
Respect of
Which
Land Use
Rights
GFA
Saleable/
Certificates
Project
Site
Under
Rentable
GFA
Planned
Have Not Yet
Ownership
Project
Type
Area
Development
GFA
Pre-sold
GFA
Obtained
Interest
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(%)
Shenzhen
1
Shenzhen • Nanshan
Commercial
20,163
42,763
42,763
-
274,213
-
80
Suzhou
1
Suzhou Glory Villa
Mixed-use
51,205
132,561
124,725
48,287
-
-
80
Qidong
1
Chongming Island
Residential
1,211,544
321,438
292,722
292,600
761,358
-
72
2
Butterfly Lake Hotel
Hotel
5,780
-
-
-
5,327
-
100
Wuxi
1
Glory Luoshe Xincheng
Residential
20,945
61,648
60,399
65,982
-
-
39
(國瑞洛社新城)
Tongren
1
Guorui Intelligent
Mixed-use
780,430
270,157
176,204
107,688
1,604,098
1,436,370
80
Eco-town Project
(國瑞智慧生態城項目)
Total
4,683,893
3,847,322
2,964,201
1,331,731
4,817,853
1,436,370
Total Attributable GFA
3,631,301
2,802,771
2,054,232
825,402
3,886,795
1,149,096
- 20 -
The following table sets out a summary of information of the Group's investment properties as of December 31, 2020:
Total GFA
Types of
Held for
Leasable
Effective
Project
Properties
Investment
GFA
Leased GFA
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
Beijing Glory City
Shopping mall
84,904
46,366
42,112
Offices
8,520
6,930
4,174
Car parking spaces
26,324
26,324
21,779
Retail outlets
33,032
29,546
15,278
Siheyuan
7,219
7,219
4,340
Eudemonia Palace
Car parking spaces
3,431
3,431
3,431
Beijing Fugui Garden
Shopping mall
26,146
26,146
18,969
Retail outlets
3,170
3,170
2,594
Beijing Hademen
Commercial
15,671
14,703
9,968
Center
Offices
75,171
69,830
66,557
Car parking spaces
29,040
23,917
3,792
Beijing Bei Wu Lou
Offices
10,916
10,916
10,916
Shenyang Glory City
Specialized markets
50,841
50,841
22,026
Retail outlets
58,972
58,972
11,868
Foshan Glory Shengping
Retail outlets
24,267
24,267
11,190
Commercial Center
Car parking spaces
10,722
10,722
-
Foshan Glory Shengping
Retail outlets
225,531
-
-
Commercial Center*
Car parking spaces
Shenzhen • Nanshan*
Offices
42,763
-
-
Haikou Glory City
Offices
32,876
32,876
31,598
Shantou Glory City
Offices
62,398
62,398
61,146
Total
769,516
446,176
280,592
Total Rental Income
20202019(RMB million) (RMB million)
} 186.6 261.6
}
37.4
43.1
}
212.1
219.0
20.8
23.6
}
5.1
7.6
}
-
7.8
-
-
-
-
38.5
17.6
12.4
28.2
512.9
608.5
Projects currently under construction
- 21 -
Completed Properties
The following table sets out a summary of information on the Group's completed projects and project phases as at December 31, 2020:
GFA
Available
for Sale
GFA
GFA
Project
Completed
or Use
Available
Held for
GFA
Other
Ownership
Project
Type
Site Area
GFA
by Us
for Sale
Investment
Sold
GFA
Interest
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(%)
Beijing
1
Beijing Fugui Garden
Mixed-use
87,075
507,857
47,314
4,489
29,316
421,779
9,447
91
2
Beijing Glory City
Mixed-use
117,473
881,590
62,593
15,560
159,999
640,900
18,099
80
3
Eudemonia Palace
Residential
14,464
33,102
3,431
-
3,431
24,931
1,309
80
4
Beijing Hademen Plaza
Commercial
12,738
140,057
14,817
-
119,882
-
5,358
80
5
Glory Villa West
Residential
54,739
195,611
101,825
68,905
-
75,370
18,415
80
6
Glory Villa East
Residential
58,609
174,804
73,775
57,247
-
83,045
17,984
100
7
Fengtai Xitieying
Residential
21,074
107,686
105,286
-
-
-
2,400
16
Haikou
1
Haikuotiankong Glory City
Mixed-use
141,375
811,123
147,185
17,458
32,877
593,432
37,630
80
2
Haidian Island Glory Garden
Residential
65,643
71,863
14,930
659
-
56,352
581
80
3
Glory Riverview Garden
Residential
36,634
21,658
506
506
-
20,068
1,085
80
4
Haikou West Coast Glory
Residential
34,121
21,971
1,824
1,824
-
18,867
1,281
80
Wanning
1
Wanning Glory City (Phase I)
Residential
100,780
161,988
9,119
1,767
-
149,295
3,574
80
Langfang
1
Yongqing Glory City (Phase I
Residential
509,049
426,535
42,585
15,833
-
381,694
2,256
80
(partial), Phases III, V)
2
Yongqing Glory City
Residential
176,023
667,852
143,902
83,566
-
523,950
-
100
(Phase IV (partial))
- 22 -
GFA
Available
for Sale
GFA
GFA
Project
Completed
or Use
Available
Held for
GFA
Other
Ownership
Project
Type
Site Area
GFA
by Us
for Sale
Investment
Sold
GFA
Interest
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(%)
Zhengzhou
1
Zhengzhou Glory City
Mixed-use
472,992
803,762
79,196
2,625
-
679,722
44,844
80
Shenyang
1
Shenyang Glory City
Mixed-use
390,417
1,015,405
76,176
10,888
109,813
812,925
16,493
80
(Phases I to II, Phase III
(partial), Phase IV and
Phase V (partial))
Foshan
1
Foshan Guohua New Capital
Residential
104,576
498,012
88,353
77,142
-
341,085
68,574
44
(Phase I and Phase II
(partial))
2
Foshan Glory Shengping
Mixed-use
10,920
41,847
376
376
34,989
1,505
4,977
80
Commercial Center
Shantou
1
Glory Garden (Phase I)
Mixed-use
14,161
33,795
1,988
1,988
-
31,649
158
100
2
Yu Garden
Residential
8,292
25,767
-
-
-
25,767
-
100
3
Star Lake Residence
Residential
3,589
12,132
-
-
-
12,132
-
100
4
Yashi Garden
Residential
9,472
48,054
56
56
-
47,223
775
100
5
Guan Haiju
Residential
25,922
171,450
44,347
10,664
-
125,514
1,589
100
6
Siji Garden
Residential
42,155
203,549
13,639
13,639
-
147,931
41,979
80
7
Glory Garden (Phase II)
Residential
14,482
78,619
563
563
-
66,690
11,366
80
- 23 -
GFA
Available
for Sale
GFA
GFA
Project
Completed
or Use
Available
Held for
GFA
Other
Ownership
Project
Type
Site Area
GFA
by Us
for Sale
Investment
Sold
GFA
Interest
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(%)
Suzhou
1
Glory Villa
Mixed-use
22,991
109,007
45,096
45,096
-
63,724
187
80
Qidong
1
Butterfly Lake Hotel
Hotel
58,220
53,656
53,656
-
-
-
-
100
Wuxi
1
Glory Luoshe Xincheng
Residential
9,781
28,790
28,790
12,439
-
-
16,351
39
(國瑞洛社新城)
Total
2,617,767
7,347,542
1,201,328
443,290
490,307
5,345,550
326,712
Total Attributable GFA
2,119,505
5,911,393
918,818
352,959
395,470
4,369,901
233,583
- 24 -
Land Reserves
The following table sets out a summary of the Group's land reserves by geographic location as at December 31, 2020:
Under
Future
Total Land
Of Total Land
Average
Completed
Development
Development
Reserves
Reserves
Land Cost
Saleable/
Rentable GFA
Remaining
GFA Under
Planned
Total
Unsold
Development
GFA
GFA
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(%)
(RMB/sq.m.)
Beijing
458,830
1,032,891
-
1,491,721
15.5
16,189.3
Haikou
53,323
140,640
646,972
840,935
8.8
1,380.2
Wanning
1,767
17,201
207,886
226,854
2.4
332.1
Langfang
99,398
87,194
1,205,908
1,392,500
14.5
256.5
Zhengzhou
2,625
30,535
-
33,160
0.3
405.5
Shenyang
120,700
325,598
73,342
519,640
5.4
591.9
Foshan
112,507
593,693
-
706,200
7.4
4,665.7
Xi'an
-
289,978
-
289,978
3.0
1,551.8
Shantou
26,911
501,023
38,749
566,683
5.9
1,072.5
Shenzhen
-
42,763
274,213
316,976
3.3
2,673.7
Suzhou
45,096
132,561
-
177,657
1.9
17,100.6
Chongming Island
-
321,438
766,685
1,088,123
11.3
1,007.0
Wuxi
12,439
61,648
-
74,087
0.8
5,939.0
Tongren
-
270,157
1,604,098
1,874,255
19.5
501.2
Total
933,596
3,847,320
4,817,853
9,598,769(1)(2)
100
3,831.5
Total Attributable
GFA
748,429
2,802,771
3,886,795
7,437,995
Note:
Includes 1,436,370 sq.m. of planned GFA in respect of which the Group had received the confirmation letter on bidding for granting land use rights but had not yet obtained relevant land use rights certificates.
The area of such land reserves does not include the development area of primary land development projects and urban redevelopment projects of the Group of 5.811 million sq.m.
- 25 -
The following table sets out a summary of the Group's land reserves by type of properties as at December 31, 2020:
Under
Future
Total Land
Of Total Land
Completed
Development
Development
Reserves
Reserves
Saleable/
Rentable GFA
Remaining
GFA Under
Planned
Total
Unsold
Development
GFA
GFA
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(%)
Residential
297,012
2,045,972
4,012,285
6,355,269
66.2
Commercial for sale
58,909
533,301
364,459
956,669
10.0
Commercial held or intended to be
held for investment
490,306
268,294
-
758,600
7.9
Hotel
-
72,948
5,327
78,275
0.8
Car parking spaces
64,336
436,369
117,974
618,679
6.4
Ancillary
23,033
175,528
279,059
477,620
5.0
Hospital
-
314,224
38,749
352,973
3.7
Others
-
685
-
685
-
Total
933,596
3,847,321
4,817,853
9,598,770(1)(2)
100
Total Attributable GFA
748,429
2,802,771
3,886,795
7,437,995
Note:
Includes 1,436,370 sq.m. of planned GFA in respect of which the Group had received the confirmation letter on bidding for granting land use rights but had not yet obtained relevant land use rights certificates.
The area of such land reserves does not include the development area of primary land development projects and urban redevelopment projects of the Group of 5.811 million sq.m.
Primary Land Development and Projects Developed under the "Urban Redevelopment" Policy
Apart from engaging in property development projects, the Group also actively undertakes primary land development projects as a strategic business in order to access potentially available land reserves. During the Reporting Period, the Group undertook primary land development, urban renewal and projects under the "Urban Redevelopment" policy in places including Beijing and Shenzhen.
- 26 -
Urban Redevelopment Project in Beijing
Since September 2007, the Group has undertaken a primary land development project in Beijing, namely the West Qinian Street Project, which is located in the west side of Qinian Street and less than one kilometer from Tian'anmen Square with a planned GFA of approximately 474,304 sq.m., comprising five land parcels. As at December 31, 2020, the demolition and relocation of the Land No. 4 and the Land No. 5 have been completed and preparation for launch to the market is in the process.
Urban Redevelopment Project in Shenzhen
In the first half of 2014, Shenzhen Dachaoshan Construction Co., Ltd.* (深圳市大潮汕建設 有限公司), a subsidiary of the Group, entered into an urban renewal cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Longgang Xikeng Co., Ltd.* (深圳市龍崗區西坑股份合作公司) to carry out the urban renewal project of the Xikeng community. The planned GFA of the project was about 3 million sq.m. The Group has completed the survey for the land ownership, residential population and building information in the Xikeng community, industry research, the urban renewal planning research program and consultation. The Phase I Project with a site area of 530,000 sq.m. and a planned GFA of approximately 1.4 million sq.m. had been approved by the Longgan District Government Leadership Group (龍崗區政府領導小組會) on December 14, 2018 and had completed the planning announcement in respect of the inclusion into the "2018 Longgan District Urban Renewal Plan - the Ninth Plan" (《二零一八龍崗區城市更 新計劃第九批計劃》) on December 30, 2018. A further approval has been obtained from relevant governmental authorities on the project at the end of February 2019. The special planning report documents for the first renewal unit were completed on May 30, 2019. In March 2020, the National Development and Reform Commission approved the construction plan for Metro Line 16 (Dayun-Xikeng Section) (Phase II). Xikeng Station of Metro Line 16 (Phase II) is located within the scope of the first renewal unit. The special plan has been adjusted by the Group in consideration of Xikeng Station and is being submitted to the review authority for review. Meanwhile, in consideration of the demolition work arrangement of the government for the metro, the Group has fully started the demolition negotiation for the first renewal unit. Subsequent thereto, the establishment of other projects will be commenced.
- 27 -
Financial Review
Revenue
For the Reporting Period, the Group's revenue decreased from RMB8,093.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB5,768.9 million in 2020.
Revenue from property development for the Reporting Period decreased from RMB7,256.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB5,016.8 million in 2020. Such decrease was mainly due to the deferred recognition of revenue as a result of the delayed development progress and property delivery of certain property projects of the Group due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cost of Sales and Services
The Group's cost of sales and services decreased from RMB5,954.5 million in 2019 to RMB4,723.4 million in 2020.
The Group's cost of property development decreased from RMB5,684.2 million in 2019 to RMB4,472.0 million in 2020. Such decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the GFA of properties delivered by the Group during the Reporting Period.
Gross Profit
For the Reporting Period, the Group's gross profit decreased from RMB2,138.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB1,045.5 million.
Such decrease was mainly due to the decline in the carried-forward gross profit of the real estate caused by the delayed development progress and property delivery of certain property projects of the Group due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 28 -
Net Profit
Net profit decreased from RMB1,219.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to the profit for the year, excluding the one-off loss on disposal of the eight real estate project companies, was approximately RMB255.7 million. Such decrease was mainly due to the decline in the carried-forward profit of the real estate as a result of the slowdown of development progress of some of the Group's commercial housing due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the Reporting Period, operations of the commercial properties held by the Group had also been affected by the pandemic to a certain extent, and the Group granted rental concessions to tenants during the pandemic, causing the lower gains on change in fair value for the current period.
Change in Fair Value of Investment Properties
Change in fair value of investment properties decreased from RMB1,061.4 million in 2019 to RMB315.0 million in 2020. Such decrease was mainly due to the facts that the operations of the commercial properties held by the Group had also been affected by the pandemic to a certain extent, and the Group granted rental concessions to tenants during the pandemic, causing the lower gains on change in fair value in the current period.
Other Gains and Losses
Other gains were RMB0.6 million for the Reporting Period, while other gains were RMB4.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Such decrease was mainly due to the loss of RMB122.1 million incurred by the Group's termination of the capital contributions in eight real estate project companies in December 2020 and the gain from the disposal of investment properties of RMB182.5 million in 2020 and the inventory impairment of individual items, which was nil in 2019.
Other Income
Other income increased by 11.9% from RMB176.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB197.2 million for the Reporting Period, which was mainly due to the recognised income on capital employed with associates and joint ventures for the current year.
Distribution and Selling Expenses
Distribution and selling expenses decreased from RMB305.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB273.5 million for the Reporting Period. The decrease was mainly due to the reduced distribution and sales expenses caused by less marketing and promotion expenses as a result of the launch of an online sales platform "Ruianfang (瑞房網)" by the Group for housing sales during the Reporting Period.
- 29 -
Administrative Expenses
Administrative expenses decreased by 16.0% from RMB556.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB467.7 million for the Reporting Period. Such decrease was primarily due to the improvement of the operating quality of the Group through the adjustment and optimization of the organizational structure during the Reporting Period, thereby reducing administrative expenses.
Finance Costs
Finance costs decreased by 38.7% from RMB404.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB248.0 million for the Reporting Period. Such decrease was primarily attributable to the exchange gains generated by senior notes of US$555 million for the current year and the decrease in finance costs of RMB256.3 million as a result of the decrease in the interest- bearing liabilities of RMB3,925.1 million during the Reporting Period.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense decreased from RMB826.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB383.1 million for the Reporting Period, primarily due to the decrease of profit before taxation. The PRC enterprise income tax and LVT of the Group for the Reporting Period were RMB270.4 million and RMB243.8 million, respectively.
Total Comprehensive Income
The Group's total comprehensive income decreased from RMB1,222.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to RMB132.8 million for the Reporting Period. Such decrease was mainly due to the factors mentioned above.
Liquidity, Financial and Capital Resources
Cash Position
As at December 31, 2020, the Group's cash, restricted bank deposits and bank balances decreased from RMB2,216.2 million as at December 31, 2019 to approximately RMB1,896.1 million.
Borrowings
As at December 31, 2020, the Group had outstanding borrowings of RMB23,518.5 million, consisting of bank borrowings of RMB16,083.7 million, borrowings from trust financing arrangements of RMB386.3 million, other borrowings of RMB2,782.0 million, corporate bonds of RMB510.8 million and senior notes of RMB3,755.7 million.
As at December 31, 2020, the outstanding amount of the Group's borrowings from trust financing arrangements accounted for 1.6% of the balance of the Group's total bank and trust borrowings, compared to 18.4% as at December 31, 2019.
- 30 -
Charge over Assets
Some of the Group's borrowings are secured by properties held for/under development, properties held for sale, investment properties and prepaid lease payments as well as property, plant and equipment and restricted bank deposits, or combinations of the above. As at December 31, 2020, the assets pledged to secure certain borrowing granted to the Group amounted to RMB38,020.4 million.
Financial Guarantees and Contingent Liabilities
In line with market practice, the Group has entered into arrangements with various banks for the provision of mortgage financing to its customers. The Group does not conduct independent credit checks on the purchasers, but rely on credit checks conducted by relevant banks. As with other property developers in the PRC, the banks usually require the Group to guarantee its customers' obligation to repay the mortgage loans on the properties. The guarantee period normally lasts until the bank receives the strata-title building ownership certificate (分戶產 權證) from the customer as security of the mortgage loan granted. As at December 31, 2020, the Group's outstanding guarantees in respect of the mortgages of its customers amounted to RMB6,774.3 million. Save as disclosed in this announcement, the Group had no other material contingent liabilities as at December 31, 2020.
Foreign Exchange Risk
Almost all of the Group's operating activities are carried out in the PRC with most of the transactions denominated in Renminbi. As at December 31, 2020, the balance of the Company's senior notes amounted to US$555 million. As a result of the issuance of such U.S. dollar senior notes, the Group would be subject to foreign currency risk arising from the exchange of Renminbi against U.S. dollars.
In addition, Renminbi is not freely convertible into foreign currencies and the conversion of Renminbi into foreign currencies is subject to rules and regulations of the foreign exchange control promulgated by the PRC government. The Group does not have a foreign currency hedging policy. However, the Directors will monitor the Group's foreign exchange risk closely and may, depending on the circumstances and trend of foreign currency, consider adopting suitable foreign currency hedging policy in the future.
- 31 -
Subsequent Event of Material Acquisition and Significant Investments
On August 31, 2017, Shantou Garden Group Co., Ltd.* ("Garden Group"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, signed seven agreements to acquire 10% equity interest in seven real estate companies, namely Guangdong Hongtai Guotong Real Estate Co., Ltd.* (廣東宏 泰國通地產有限公司), Guangdong Guosha Real Estate Co., Ltd.* (廣東國廈地產有限公 司), Tianjin Tianfu Rongsheng Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.* (天津天富融盛房地產 開發有限公司), Sanya Jingheng Properties Co., Ltd.* (三亞景恒置業有限公司), Handan Guoxia Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.* (邯鄲市國夏房地產開發有限公司), Chongqing Guosha Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.* (重慶國廈房地產開發有限公司) and Jiangmen Yinghuiwan Real Estate Co., Ltd.* (江門映暉灣房地產有限公司) (the "Seven Target Companies"). On April 27, 2018, the Company signed seven additional capital contribution agreements with such companies and their existing shareholders to, among other things, make further capital contributions in the Seven Target Companies. On November 23, 2018, Beijing Guoxing Wanxun Technology and Trade Consulting Co., Ltd.* (北京國興萬訊科貿諮詢有限 公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, signed a capital contribution agreement to subscribe for 51% equity interest in Shijiazhuang Guosha Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.* (石家莊國廈房地產開發有限公司) ("Shijiazhuang Guosha").
Given that the projects of the Seven Target Companies and Shijiazhuang Guosha are mostly located in third- and fourth-tier cities, where the market is subject to significant volatility from policies, the Company plans to transfer investments scattered in third-andfourth-tier cities to core cities such as Beijing and Shenzhen. Besides, the existing Beijing Qinian Street and Shenzhen Xikeng projects have gradually established under the long- term operation of the Company with high quality, and therefore the maintenance and appreciation of investment value can be well guaranteed. After deliberate consideration by the Board of the Company, and the approval granted by the Shareholders of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting held on December 14, 2020, the Company entered into eight termination agreements with Seven Target Companies, Shijiazhuang Guosha and their respective existing shareholders to terminate the capital contribution arrangements. Since December 14, 2020, Seven Target Companies and Shijiazhuang Guosha are no longer subsidiaries of the Company.
Disposal
On August 7, 2020, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company entered into an equity transfer agreement with Shantou Xiaxi Business Management Co., Ltd.* (汕頭市廈 浠商業管理有限公司) ("Xiaxi Business Management") and Shantou Glory Construction Materials and Household Exhibition Center Co., Ltd.* (汕頭國瑞建材家居博覽中心有限 公司) (the "Target Company"), pursuant to which, the indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company agreed to sell and Xiaxi Business Management agreed to purchase 90% equity interests in the Target Company for a consideration of RMB540,000,000. Upon the completion of the transaction, the Company will no longer hold any equity interest in the Target Company. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated August 7, 2020 in relation to the disposal of 90% equity interest in the Target Company.
- 32 -
Future Plans for Material Investments or Capital Assets
The Group will continue to invest in its property development projects and acquire suitable land parcels in selected cities, if it thinks fit. It is expected that internal resources and bank borrowings will be sufficient to meet the necessary funding requirements. Save as disclosed in this announcement, the Group did not have any future plans for material investments or capital assets as at the date of this announcement.
Employees and Remuneration Policies
As at December 31, 2020, the Group had approximately 737 employees. For the Reporting Period, the Group incurred employee costs of approximately RMB335.6 million. Remuneration for the employees generally includes salary and performance-based quarterly bonuses. As required by applicable PRC laws and regulations, the Group participates in various employee benefit plans of the municipal and provincial governments, including housing provident funds, pension, medical, maternity, occupational injury and unemployment benefit plans.
Full Redemption of U.S.$300,000,000 7% Senior Notes due March 21, 2020
On March 21, 2020, the Company completed full redemption in cash of the outstanding portion of the notes due March 21, 2020, further details of which were disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated March 23, 2020.
Full Redemption of U.S.$100,000,000 10.00% Senior Notes due June 7, 2020
In June 2020, the Company fully redeemed US$100,000,000 10.0% Senior Notes due June 7, 2020. After the redemption was completed, such Notes were fully cancelled and there was no issued and outstanding US$100,000,000 10.0% Senior Notes due June 7, 2020.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
On January 26, 2021, the Company successfully issued US$323,745,000 14.25% senior notes due 2024 on the Stock Exchange. Further details of the issuance of senior notes are disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated January 12, January 18, January 21, January 25 and January 26, 2021.
On March 1, 2021, the Company completed the redemption of 13.5% senior notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes") in cash, at a price of US$159,591,000 equal to the aggregate principal of the 2022 Notes of US$149,500,000 for which part of holders have exercised their redemption options plus accrued interest to the redemption options date. Upon the completion of the redemption, the remaining outstanding principal amount of the 2022 Notes will be US$4,900,000. Further details of the redemption of part of the 2022 Notes were disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated March 1, 2021.
FINAL DIVIDEND
The Board did not recommend any payment of final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2020.
- 33 -
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held on June 30, 2021. A notice convening the AGM will be published and despatched to the shareholders in the manner required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
For the purpose of determining shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the forthcoming AGM to be held on June 30, 2021, the register of members of the Company will be closed from June 25, 2021 to June 30, 2021, both days inclusive. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the AGM, all transfer documents shall be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on June 24, 2021.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES AND OTHER INFORMATION
The Company is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance with a view to assure the conduct of management of the Company as well as protecting the interests of the Shareholders. The Company has always recognized the importance of the Shareholders' transparency and accountability.
The Company has adopted the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules as its own code of corporate governance. Under the current organization structure of the Company, Mr. Zhang Zhangsun ("Chairman Zhang") is the chairman of the Board and the president of the Company. The roles of both chairman and president being performed by the same person deviates from the CG Code. Chairman Zhang has been overseeing the Group's strategic planning, development, operation and management since the Group was founded. The Company believes that the vesting of the roles of chairman and president in Chairman Zhang is beneficial to the business operations of the Group and will not have a negative impact on the management of the Group. The balance of power and authority is ensured by the operation of the senior management and the Board, which comprise experienced and high caliber individuals. The Board currently comprises five executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors, and therefore has fairly strong independence in its composition. Save as disclosed herein, the Company has complied with the code provisions as set out in the CG Code for the Reporting Period. The Company will continue to review and enhance its corporate governance practices to ensure compliance with the CG Code.
- 34 -
COMPLIANCE WITH THE MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS OF LISTED ISSUERS
The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct regarding Directors' securities transactions. Having made specific enquiries with all the Directors, each of the Directors has confirmed that he/she has complied with the Model Code for the Reporting Period.
PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
For the Reporting Period, save as disclosed in this announcement, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities.
SUFFICIENCY OF PUBLIC FLOAT
The Stock Exchange granted to the Company, at the time of its listing in 2014, a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 8.08(1) of the Listing Rules (the "Public Float Waiver"). Pursuant to the Public Float Waiver, the Company's prescribed minimum percentage of shares which must be in the hands of the public must not be less than 15% of the total issued share capital of the Company. Based on the information that is publicly available to the Company and to the knowledge of the Directors, the Company has maintained the prescribed amount of public float as required by the Public Float Waiver as at the date of this announcement.
AUDIT COMMITTEE
The Company has established an audit committee (the "Audit Committee") with written terms of reference in compliance with Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules and paragraph C.3 of the CG Code. The Audit Committee consists of three independent non-executive Directors including Mr. Luo Zhenbang, Mr. Lai Siming and Ms. Chen Jingru. The Audit Committee is chaired by Mr. Luo Zhenbang.
The Audit Committee has reviewed with the management and the Company's auditors, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the accounting principles and policies adopted by the Group, as well as laws and regulations, and discussed, among other things, internal control and financial reporting matters of the Group, including review of the annual results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
- 35 -
PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 ON THE WEBSITES OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE COMPANY
This announcement is published on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company's website (www.glorypty.com). In accordance with the requirements under the Listing Rules which are applicable to the Reporting Period, the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be dispatched to the Shareholders and published on the respective websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company in due course.
RESUMPTION OF TRADING
At the request of the Company, trading in the shares and debt securities of the Company (stock codes: 5834 and 40558) on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9: 00 a.m. on April 1, 2021 pending the publication of the audited results of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2020 as set out in this announcement. The Company has made an application to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the shares and debt securities of the Company (stock codes: 5834 and 40558) on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9: 00 a.m. on April 12, 2021.
By Order of the Board
Guorui Properties Limited
Zhang Zhangsun
Chairman
Beijing, the PRC, April 11, 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Zhangsun, Ms. Ruan Wenjuan, Ms. Zhang Jin, Mr. Lin Yaoquan and Ms. Dong Xueer as executive Directors and Mr. Luo Zhenbang, Mr. Lai Siming and Ms. Chen Jingru as independent non-executive Directors.
Denotes English translation or transliteration of the name of a Chinese company or entity or vice versa and is provided for identification purposes only.
Guorui Properties Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 12:02:01 UTC.